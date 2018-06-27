England WAGs head out for a girls dinner ahead in Russia, but who's who?

Millie Savage, Gemma Acton, Megan Davison, Becky Vardy, Annabel Peyton, Fern Hawkins, Shannon Horlock, Annie Kilner and Lucia Loi. [Photo: Splash]

The England Wags of the 2018 World Cup have been keeping it far more low-key than their 2006 counterparts.

But while there’s noticeably less champagne-fuelled nights out and dancing on bar tables, the ladies have still flown to Russia to support their footballing partners, on manager Gareth Southgate’s permission.

Last night, the wives and girlfriends took the chance to do some bonding as they headed out for a meal at Sunday Giza in Saint Petersburg ahead of the England match against Belgium tomorrow.

The line-up looked typically glamorous, with the ladies wearing a mixture of skinny jeans, mini dresses, stilettos and designer handbags.

So, who’s dating who? (from left to right)

Millie Savage – dressed in an all-white ensemble including a £1,500 Balmain jacket, a £1,090 Yves St Laurent bag and £575 Gianvito Rossi high heels – has been dating Manchester City defender John Stones since they were 15 after they met at Penistone Grammar School.

The 24-year-old lives in a £3.5 million house in Cheshire with her boyfriend and they have a baby daughter together.

Millie Savage watching the England vs Panama game with her daughter. [Photo: Getty]

Second from left is Gemma Acton, the wife of Chelsea defender Gary Cahill who she met in school in Derbyshire.

32-year-old Gemma lives in a £5 million mansion in Surrey with the pair’s two children Freya, seven, and Frank, five.

Next is Megan Davison, the girlfriend of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who, again, met her footballing in boyfriend when they were both pupils at the St Robert of Newminster Catholic School in Tyne and Wear.

😘🦁❤️ A post shared by M E G S (@megan_davison_) on Jun 25, 2018 at 10:48am PDT

She’s a prolific Instagram user and can often be found posting from various glamorous holidays or gushing over her goalkeeper partner.

Story Continues

Fourth from left is Rebekah Vardy, arguably the most well-known of the WAG line-up thanks to her stint in ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ on ITV.

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy in in Russia with her four children in town who have controversially been granted permission to be out of school for the World Cup.

For the girl’s dinner, Rebekah was dressed in a playsuit by Australian brand Zimmerman, costing £663, report the Daily Mail.

Rebekah Vardy has joined her footballer husband in Russia. [Photo: Getty]

Central is Annabel Peyton, who is engaged to Stoke City and England goalie Jack Butland.

The pair have been dating since 2016, where Annabel worked as cabin crew on Emirates airline.

Annabel Peyton, girlfriend of Jack Butland. [Photo: Rex]

Fourth from the right is Fern Hawkins (appearing to be toting a Gucci clutch), the girlfriend of Leicester defender Harry Maguire, who she has been dating for six years.

Fern Hawkins watching the England vs Panama game. [Photo: Getty]

Next is Shannon Horlock, the girlfriend of Nick Pope who plays for Premier League club Burnley. For the dinner date, Shannon appears to be wearing a pair of £670 Valentino heels.

THE WORLD CUP’S BEST FAN COSTUMES: CLICK BELOW FOR SLIDESHOW

Annie Kilner, the wife of defender Kyle Walker, stands to the left of Shannon.

Annie – who models part time – has three sons with the 28-year-old England player and the family live in a five-bedroom house in Cheshire.

A post shared by Annie Kilner (@annievioletkilner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

The couple apparently met in their hometown of Sheffield when Annie was 16 and Kyle was 19.

Finally, on the far right is Lucia Loi, who has been dating Manchester United player Marcus Rashford for two years.

The 22-year-old is of Italian decent and works as an account executive for Manchester firm Sugar PR.

For the meal, Lucia wore a £570 pair of flat studded Valentino sandals, reports Daily Mail.

Cheryl (then) Tweedy and Victoria Beckham watching a match at the 2006 World Cup. [Photo: Getty]

Ahead of the World Cup, it was reported that defender Danny Rose told his family to stay at home over fears of racial discrimination.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah has said that, while she’ll in Russia, she’s only be there to support.

She told Fabulous magazine: “The wives and girlfriends have a much lower profile now and that is how it should be. Our job is to be supportive.

“I would be mortified if I was pictured leaving a bar absolutely p***ed knowing that my husband was going to play one of the biggest games of his life the next day.”

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for non-stop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day. For Twitter updates, follow @YahooStyleUK.

Read more from Yahoo Style UK:

What happened to the WAG? The women of the 2006 World Cup and how this year will differ

Unforgettable fashion moments from the 2006 World Cup

Best dressed celebrities: June’s top fashion moments so far