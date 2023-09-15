Is England vs New Zealand on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch fourth ODI

Ben Stokes struck 182 against New Zealand in the third ODI (PA Wire)

England are looking to win the series and put on another impressive performance against New Zealand in the final ODI before the squad depart for the cricket World Cup in India.

In the opneing game of the tournament, England will take on New Zealand again in Ahmedabad on October 5, but before that there is one more left to play, at the Home of Cricket.

Ben Stokes was the star last time around at the Oval on Wednesday, hitting a record-breaking 182 as England stormed to a dominant victory, but there were things to adJofrdress from Jos Buttler’s side before they depart.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is England v New Zealand?

The fourth ODI between England and New Zealand takes place at Lord’s on 15 September, with the match scheduled to start at 12.30pm.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket with coverage starting at 12pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on the app via SkyGo.

Team news:

Jofra Archer joined England’s training session at The Oval on Tuesday ahead of the third ODI, keeping alive the prospect of him traveling to the World Cup as a reserve.

Archer is not expected to be fit enough to feature before the tournament’s latter stages however, but has since signed a new deal with Sussex.

All eyes will be on Jason Roy however, who missed the game at his home ground of the Oval with fitness concerns and a back stress fracture, and with Harry Brook waiting in the wings, he will want a chance to impress before the squad is finalised.

Predicted teams:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ben Lister

Odds:

England 4/9

New Zealand 17/10

Prediction:

England to win but it will be a closer affair than the contest at the Oval.