England vs New Zealand T20 live: Score and latest updates from Trent Bridge

Jos Buttler will want to see a better display from his side than at Edgbaston - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

05:01 PM BST

There is a series on the line..but so much more as well

Good evening and welcome to Trent Bridge for the fourth and final T20 international between England and New Zealand.

The hosts lead the series 2-1 after resounding wins at Chester-le-Street and Old Trafford but New Zealand seized the initiative with a thoroughly professional display at Edgbaston on Sunday.

This England outfit has more than enough credit in the bank to avoid too much criticism for an isolated loss but in truth the performance they produced in Birmingham was some way below the standards to which we have become accustomed.

Flat in the field for the most part and seemingly lacking their usual inspiration with the bat, England were outplayed in every department by New Zealand. Jos Buttler will know the value of righting the ship this evening, as he looks to build momentum to the 50-over World Cup.

With that in mind, and with the 50-over series against New Zealand just around the corner, It feels as if there is more on the line this evening than just the series.

The absence of Harry Brook for England’s 50-over squad felt like an oversight two weeks ago. Now, to uphold that decision feels untenable. Brook’s destructive displays in the first two games surely mean he is on track to be drafted into the squad. But at whose expense?

The two most popular names at this stage appear to be Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone, both of whom appear somewhat short of runs and confidence at present.

Malan’s scratchy innings at Edgbaston was one of a man who appeared to be feeling the pressure, while Livingstone’s own failure with the bat was trumped by an even more ineffective bowling effort.

England’s selection this evening will surely tell us much about the selector’s headspace. Rests for either of the two aforementioned would suggest they will be given a chance in 50-over series to truly nail down their place.

Play tonight and it is difficult to get away from the feeling that this may represent something of a trial for their inclusion in the World Cup squad.

Plenty on the line it feels. Toss to come at 5.30.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.