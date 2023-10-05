England v New Zealand LIVE: Score updates from Cricket World Cup 2023 opener as Root out for 77 and wickets tumble

England will take on New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final for the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Despite going into the competition as title holders, captain Jos Buttler has been keen to play down his side’s chances, insisting that they have less pressure than four years ago and that India are firm favourites for the tournament. The contest will lack some of the usual fanfare of tournament openers after reports emerged there would not be an opening ceremony before the game itself, but it is likely to be an entertaining contest.

England were ranked fifth in the world in the ICC one-day international rankings ahead of the tournament, with New Zealand sixth. Buttler also faced an anxious wait to find out if Ben Stokes recovered from a hamstring issue in time to be able to play.

Follow the latest news and updates from England vs New Zealand below

England take on New Zealand in the opening match of the Cricket World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Ben Stokes misses World Cup opener with hip injury

New Zealand win the toss and decide to bowl first

Wicket! Malan out for 14, England 40-1

Wicket! Bairstow out for 33, England 64-2

Wicket! Brook dismissed for 25, England 94-3

Wicket! Ali out for 11, England 118-4

Root scores 50! England 166-4

Buttler out for 43! England 188-5

Livingstone out for 20! England 221-6

Root out for 77! England 229-7

England 239-7 (43), Curran 9, Woakes 4, Ravindra 1-76(10)

12:36 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra will have his last over here, at a time in the game when teams normally turn back to the seamers, but New Zealand are in a dominant position here.

England 235-7 (42), Curran 7, Woakes 2, Phillips 2-9 (2)

12:33 , Sonia Twigg

That was a massive blow to England and a huge scalp for New Zealand, Root just misjudged that and got caught, it was too straight and full.

Chris Woakes was off the mark straight away with a single, but the run rate might just slow down here

Wicket! Root out for 77! England 229-7

12:29 , Sonia Twigg

That was a massive wicket! And a huge dent to England’s chances, Phillips has his second and the first ball of only his second over!

Root goes for a scoop and misjudges the length and the ball sneaks under the bat.

England 229-6 (41), Curran 3, Root 77, Ravindra 1-72 (9)

12:27 , Sonia Twigg

Well we’re into the final 10 overs of the England innings now, they’re six wickets down, but crucially Root is still at the crease, and can hopefully steady the side from one end, allowing some of the other players to go for it a bit more.

Ravindra has been the most expensive so far, so it will be interesting to see if they go after him again, or if the lack of wickets in the bag is at the back of their minds.

England 224-6 (40), Curran 1, Root 74, Santner 1-34 (9)

12:23 , Sonia Twigg

Santner back into the attack to take the pace off and force the batters to think here.

Curran can bat and he’s got a lot of IPL experience, but it’s more wickets lost than England would have wanted.

England 221-6 (39), Curran 0, Root 72, Boult 1-39 (8)

12:21 , Sonia Twigg

At every point you feel like England are just about to accelerate and start to push on, they lose a wicket.

It’s been a bit of a frustrating start, all the batters have got themselves in and then gone, with Root just holding things together.

Wicket! Livingstone out for 20! England 221-6

12:18 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand looking to strike bring the leading wicket-taker for the Kiwis in World Cups back into the attack with Boult.

Livingstone did not look comfortable, just wafting at some, and the first four balls were dots and then he goes for a big flick and hits it straight to the fielder.

England 221-5 (38), Livingstone 20, Root 72, Neesham 0-42 (6)

12:14 , Sonia Twigg

Neesham will bowl his 5th over, as the game drifts into the final stages.

Root just has to hold up one end, while allowing Livingstone to play his own game at the other, although they have been content to just find the singles, taking just two from the over before a streaky boundary helped ease the pressure.

England 214-5 (37), Livingstone 14, Root 71, Henry 2-39 (8)

12:10 , Sonia Twigg

The Root scoop comes out and he has a boundary from Henry, that was a great boundary and well-judged.

All of Root’s five boundaries have all come behind square, using the pace of the quicker bowlers, and that last one moved him on to 70.

Livingstone was struck on the pad but it was going down and no review.

England 208-5 (35), Livingstone 13, Root 66, Santner 1-31 (8)

12:06 , Sonia Twigg

After an expensive over with two boundaries from it from Ravindra, it’s back to the more measured Santner.

Root is so quick between the wickets despite being out there for a long time, he plops one into a gap and calls his partner back for a second.

The England batters have just kept knocking it around for singles.

England 199-5 (35), Livingstone 12, Root 62, Ravindra 1-67 (8)

12:03 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra is back into the attack which is an interesting choice, maybe New Zealand will be hoping Livingstone will do something similar to Brook and try and go after him one too many times.

Livingstone has his first boundary with a fine leg glance, and despite a sliding attempt, Boult can’t get there to stop the ball from crossing the boundary.

The new batter does the same with the final ball of the over, not sure Livingstone does slow and steady innings...

England 191-5 (34), Livingstone 2, Root 60, Henry 2-33 (7)

11:59 , Sonia Twigg

Liam Livingstone replaces his captain in the middle, and there’s still a long way to go in this innings, never mind the match.

Henry welcomes him with a short bouncer that strikes him on the helmet, a bit of a welcome that!

Drinks: England 188-5

11:54 , Sonia Twigg

The wicket of Buttler will be drinks for England and Root, who had an important part to play before that wicket but now he is essential if his side are to have any chance of reaching 300.

Buttler out for 43! England 188-5

11:53 , Sonia Twigg

Henry will continue with his seventh over of the day and strikes a massive blow to England’s chances!

Buttler has gone, looking to create room and just edges behind!

England 187-4 (33), Buttler 43, Root 58, Ravindra 1-55 (7)

11:50 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra is back into the attack and Buttler goes for a drive first ball, there’s an athletic attempt on the boundary to stop the ball by Daryl Mitchell, who saves two runs.

It’s a good sign for England that Buttler is timing the ball this well on an outfield this fast.

Root has another boundary with a bit of innovation to get into the reverse-sweep position and just paddle the ball into the gap on the boundary.

England 178-4 (32), Buttler 39, Root 53, Henry 1-29(6)

11:46 , Sonia Twigg

Root took 57 balls to reach his half-century, not a quick one, but not too slow either.

Four screws and a plate in Tim Southee’s thumb at the moment, with the injury he sustained in England ahead of the tournament, that will be a blow to the Kiwis and compounded with the injury to Ferguson.

Another one is beautifully timed by Buttler into the gap between long off and extra cover, he’s looking in great touch so far.

England 171-4, Buttler 34, Root 51, Neesham 0-35 (5)

11:42 , Sonia Twigg

Just after that Root goes down to try the scoop but got caught there and just had to parry the ball into the ground towards third man.

The next one is a more textbook drive from Buttler into the off side, lovely timing that he has shown already with two big sixes down the ground.

This outfield is absolutely rapid!

As Eoin Morgan is saying, England have to be targeting over 300, and that means New Zealand need wickets.

England 166-4(30), Buttler 30, Root 50, Boult 0-39(7)

11:38 , Sonia Twigg

Root needed that, he looked a bit out of sorts ahead of the tournament but shows all of his experience on the biggest stage to bring up the 50 in a much-needed partnership with Buttler.

Root 50!

11:36 , Sonia Twigg

Root and Buttler changing gloves and having a drink. Root is struck on the knee with a low full toss from Boult but he can’t quite put it away.

The next ball hits the fielder on the rink, and Root has had to wait for his half-century here.

But it does come, a flick off his pads into the leg side and Root has a 50!

England 165-4 (29), Buttler 30, Root 45, Neesham 0-30(4)

11:33 , Sonia Twigg

Jimmy Neesham is back into the attack, New Zealand to continue the rotation of bowlers to try and find a fifth breakthrough.

Both players are finding the singles quite easy to come by and are rotating the strike well, and Buttler adds another six off Neesham, again this one was just picked perfectly and hit down the ground, capitalising with both mid-on and mid-off up in the ring.

Root moves on to 49...

England 155-4 (28), Buttler 28, Root 47, Boult 0-38(6)

11:29 , Sonia Twigg

Boult is back to inject a bit of pace back into the attack, and Buttler cuts the first ball into the ground but to backward point.

It hasn’t had a huge difference on the scoring, England still just playing singles.

This pair cannot afford to take a risk as another wicket would put Buttler’s side firmly on the back foot.

England 150-4 (27), Buttler 18, Root 46, Ravindra 1-47 (6)

11:25 , Sonia Twigg

Buttler calls for a drink and it is hot out there in Ahmedabad at this time of year.

But it doesn’t seem like he needs it, hitting Ravindra straight down the ground back over his head for a six, that was a perfect half volley, right in the slot and it has been punished!

The next one is cut away for two, Ravindra is definitely proving easier for the England batters to get away than Santner at the other end.

England 139-4 (26), Buttler 7, Root 45, Santner 1-26 (7)

11:21 , Sonia Twigg

After a couple of dots, England have a single. It sort of feels like the game is just trickling along here.

Just another few singles from the over, Root on to 45.

England 135-4 (25), Buttler 6, Root 43, Ravindra 1-36 (5)

11:18 , Sonia Twigg

Sachin Tendulkar was saying the changes in the rules of the game has allowed players to think differently and thinks T20 has allowed players to take more chances and back themselves.

Root had to wait but there is a boundary! A fine sweep goes for four and the Yorkshireman is into the 40s.

England 128-4 (24), Buttler 5, Root 37, Santner 1-22(6)

11:16 , Sonia Twigg

We’re firmly into the middle overs now where spin takes over, the pace comes off and the runs just become that little bit harder to find.

Santner continues and has not been expensive or offered a lot of width to the batters so far.

Six fielders in the ring forces the batter to take a few chances, but there are still three floating around the boundary.

England 125-4 (23), Buttler 4, Root 36, Ravindra 1-29 (4)

11:13 , Sonia Twigg

“I remember in 2011 we said we have to remember that a billion people are with us and not on top of our head,” says Sachin Tendulkar on the Sky commentary.

As Ravindra goes for two runs from the first two balls of his fourth over with Buttler just getting a feel for the surface.

England 121-4 (22), Buttler 2, Root 33, Philipps 1-3 (1)

11:09 , Sonia Twigg

That wicket was just what England didn’t need after the early three, and this will have to be a big partnership from Buttler and Root.

I have to say five did feel slightly high for Moeen Ali, and more concerning for England to lose a wicket like that.

Ali misjudged the ball and went for a big swing but was through the shot before the ball reached him from the slightly part-time spinner in Phillips and England have lost another wicket.

Wicket! Moeen Ali out for 11! England 118-4

11:06 , Sonia Twigg

A change in the attack with Glenn Phillips coming on to bowl, and he starts with a dot straight at the stumps.

And the second ball he has a wicket! Ali goes for a big swing and misses the slower ball which goes straight onto the stumps.

England 118-3 (21), Ali 11, Root 32, Ravindra 1-25(3)

11:03 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra, who got the wicket of Harry Brook is back on to bowl, he has been slightly expensive so far, and he was during the pre-tournament series in England as well.

Ali and Root just knocking the ball around for singles and looking comfortable, six singles from the over.

England 112-3 (20), Root 29, Moeen 8, Neesham 0-19 (3)

10:59 , Mike Jones

Moeen Ali looks to have settled quickly and eases the ball away for one but Joe Root drives the ball away to the square point boundary for another single.

For New Zealand, Jimmy Neesham has a bit of work to do through these middle overs. His job is to keep England as quiet as possible and maybe pick up a wicket or two to keep the pressure on.

This is a good over with just three runs to come from it.

England 109-3 (19), Root 28, Moeen 7, Ravindra 1-19 (2)

10:55 , Mike Jones

Joe Root will continue on his merry way accummulating runs and going for the odd expansive stroke. He’s the glue that ties England’s batting order together and should lead them to a decent total if he’s still in at the backend of the innings.

Root and Moeen work Ravindra’s next over for three singles before Moeen misses out on a full toss and pokes it down the ground for one more.

England 105-3 (18), Root 26, Moeen 5, Neesham 0-17 (2)

10:52 , Mike Jones

Moeen Ali is England’s new batter coming in ahead of captain Jos Buttler. He gets off the mark immediately with a dab into square leg for one.

With Root back on strike Neesham targets the legside and sees the ball flicked wide of wicketkeeper Tom Latham for four more runs. That shot also brings up England’s 100.

Another single for Root brings Moeen back on strike and he spanks the last delivery through midwicket for four as well!

Wicket! Harry Brook ct. Devon Conway b. Rachin Ravindra 25 (16), England 94-3 (17)

10:48 , Mike Jones

One big shot too many!

Perhaps the feeling of smashing boundaries got to Harry Brook as he looks for the legside once again. This time he miscues the ball straight into the air and Devon Conway makes no mistakes in plucking the ball out of the air.

England lose their third wicket.

England 94-2 (16.5), Root 20, Brook 25, Ravindra 0-15 (0.5)

10:46 , Mike Jones

New Zealand replace one left-arm spinner with another as Rachin Ravindra comes into the attack. He’s a more orthodox spinner who bowls at a slower pace to Santner.

Joe Root takes one and leaves Harry Brook to go on the attack which he does. Twice Ravindra drags the ball down and twice Brook pulls him away to the gap at deep midwicket. Back-to-back fours!

That’s even bigger! There’s no fielders out a deep midwicket so Brook goes up-and-over launching the ball into the stands for six...

Drinks: England 79-2 (16), Root 19, Brook 11, Neesham 0-6 (1)

10:41 , Mike Jones

It’s probably honours even for the first period of play as the players stop to take a drink. New Zealand have dismissed both openers with Joe Root and Harry Brook starting a rebuild.

The pitch looks good though and if they can create a platform it should suit the more aggressive batters like Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone still to come.

England 79-2 (16), Root 19, Brook 11, Neesham 0-6 (1)

10:39 , Mike Jones

Jimmy Neesham comes into the attack for New Zealand and is met by a spanking shot from Harry Brook who dispatches him to the boundary for another four runs!

Brook then gets off strike and leaves the bulk of the over to Joe Root who just takes another single.

England 69-2 (14), Root 16, Brook 4, Boult 0-33 (5)

10:32 , Mike Jones

Joe Root takes one off the first ball from Trent Boult’s next over bringing Harry Brook on strike. He latches onto a slightly shorter ball and pulls Boult to the boundary for his first four!

Three dot balls follow as Brook attempts to muller the ball through the offside but his early on each shot and just skews the ball into the turf.

Five from the over.

England 64-2 (13), Root 15, Brook 0, Santner 1-15 (4)

10:30 , Mike Jones

Harry Brook is the new batter and with one ball left in the over from Mitchell Santner he defends it well enough. Brook is into the team in the absence of Ben Stokes.

Can he impress?

Wicket! Jonny Bairstow ct. Daryl Mitchell b. Mitchell Santner 33 (35), England 64-2 (12.5)

10:28 , Mike Jones

Got him!

Jonny Bairstow looks to go over the top and cheaply lifts the ball to the boundary at deep mid on. Daryl Mitchell is waiting and takes the simplest of catches to send the second England opener back to the pavilion.

England 64-1 (12.4), Bairstow 33, Root 15, Santner 0-15 (3.4)

10:26 , Mike Jones

Matt Henry has left the pitch, possibly for a bathroom break, possibly because of a niggle. That’s one to keep an eye on as Mitchell Santner continues.

Joe Root turns him into the legside for one and Jonny Bairstow follows suit to keep his tally ticking over.

The England batters are content to work the spinner into the gaps and wait for a loose delivery...

England 61-1 (12), Bairstow 32, Root 13, Boult 0-28 (4)

10:23 , Mike Jones

Here comes Trent Boult.

The left-arm seamer is re-introduced into the attack after taking a little bit of tap from Bairstow earlier in the innings. Boult has a great record against Root especially when swinging the ball back into his pads. There’s not much movement in Ahmedabad today though.

Six! After a couple of dot balls Root drops low and reverse ramps Boult over the wicket keeper’s head for a maximum! He’s absolutely nailed that one.

Root then takes one from the last ball and keeps the strike.

England 54-1 (11), Bairstow 32, Root 6, Santner 0-12 (3)

10:19 , Mike Jones

The 11th over of England’s innings sees New Zealand spread the field after the end of the powerplay allowing Root and Bairstow to milk Santner away for three consecutive singles.

The left-arm spinner decides to dart the final three balls into Bairstow’s pads and there’s no way through the offside field for the England opener.

Just three from the over.

England 51-1 (10), Bairstow 31, Root 4, Henry 1-21 (5)

10:15 , Mike Jones

Matt Henry continues after dismissing Dawid Malan in his previous over. Joe Root having eased to three from his first four balls is on strike and he prods forward angling his bat to shape the ball away to gully.

The next delivery is fuller from Henry and he draws a booming drive from Root who misses it and looks disappointed at his stroke.

Root gets off strike with a push into the legside and the field spreds out for Jonny Bairstow though he just pushes a couple of drives to the fielder at mid off.

The final ball of the over is smoked through cover and brings Bairstow a boundary! England bring up 50.

England 46-1 (9), Bairstow 27, Root 3, Santner 0-9 (2)

10:12 , Mike Jones

Santner has just taken the pace off and the runs have started to come in singles rather than boundaries to the specialist white-ball spinner.

Root and Bairstow just knocking the ball into the gaps.

England 41-1 (8), Bairstow 24, Root 1, Henry 1-16 (4)

10:11 , Sonia Twigg

Malan went on the fourth ball of the over to bring Joe Root to the crease. He has experience in India and is widely considered one of the best players of spin in the world.

He’s off the mark with a scampered single, but it is hot out there and I wonder how long it will take for that to take it’s toll on both bowlers and batters today.

Wicket! Malan out caught behind for 14! England 40-1

10:07 , Sonia Twigg

A first sign of extra bounce, Henry bowls one a bit short, it loops over Bairstow and almost over Latham as well.

It’s hot and humid and that might start taking his toll, but Malan has edged behind trying to drive the ball, just wafted at it without any foot movement, Latham this time holds on to the catch and Henry has his first wicket of the tournament.

England 39-0 (7), Bairstow 23, Malan 14, Henry 0-14 (3)

10:04 , Sonia Twigg

Mitchell Santner will come on to try and find a breakthrough, with Latham already making a change, but only two fielders are allowed outside the ring in the first powerplay (the first 10 overs).

And he starts with a wide, Bairstow drives the next but only up to long off and will pick up a single.

But the lack of pace seems to be stemming the boundary rate, with Bairstow retreating into his crease and having to work it into the gaps.

Malan pulls out the reverse sweep, and was dropped on 14 the ball before! the ball skidded and kept low and Latham couldn’t hold onto it.

England 35-0 (6), Bairstow 21, Malan 13, Henry 0-14 (3)

09:58 , Sonia Twigg

Henry has hardly bowled to Bairstow, but he doesn’t look comfortable first ball, taking his hand off the bat in a vague attempt at a drive that goes straight to the fielder.

Interestingly, he also doesn’t look comfortable against Henry who has bowled very well in the powerplay so far and seems to be getting more movement than Boult at the other end.

Bairstow gets one away for four but it’s not well-timed, hit the toe of the bat and only just looped over mid-off in the ring.

Bairstow follows it up with another one that glances towards third man, with Boult unable to cut off the ball on the rope.

England 26-0 (5), Bairstow 12, Malan 13, Boult 0-21 (3)

09:54 , Sonia Twigg

Malan strokes Boult to the boundary for 4, he threw his hands at a wide delivery and sends the ball over short third.

Boult had been pushing the line for a wide call and does receive one, the first extras of the tournament, in the fifth over.

The New Zealand bowler tightened up his line for the rest of the over, with Malan having to defend off the stumps.

England 21-0 (4), Bairstow 12, Malan 9, Henry 0-5 (2)

09:50 , Sonia Twigg

Henry is causing problems for Malan, but England will be hoping any hint of seam movement does not last long, he has been moving the ball both ways here.

Malan just waited for Henry to bowl one wide, and the waiting paid off when he stroked a half-volley to the off-side boundary after the bowler had bowled eight balls before going for a single run.

England 16-0 (3), Bairstow 12, Malan 4, Boult 0-16 (2)

09:45 , Sonia Twigg

Boult will want to have a tighter second over after going for 12 in the first of the game, and Bairstow is able to get a single, from the second ball of the over to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Quick aggressive running from England and Malan has a two, with a clip into the leg side. The left-hander has another drive into the off side but cover is able to dive low and get a hand to it.

England 12-0 (2), Bairstow 11, Malan 1, Henry 0-0 (1)

09:41 , Sonia Twigg

Matt Henry has a big lbw appeal first ball of the second over, there’s a debate over whether to review the delivery to Malan, and they have gone for it, stand-in captain Tom Latham agreeing with the bowler.

Fortunately for Malan, DRS showed the ball going over the stumps, and the England opener misses the next one, which was a wobble-seam delivery outside the off stump.

After scoring 12 in the first over off Boult, this had been more difficult for Malan and England and it’s a maiden over from Henry.

England 12-0 (1), Bairstow 11, Malan 1, Boult 0-12, (1)

09:35 , Sonia Twigg

Bairstow defends the first ball down the pitch back to the bowler, a marked difference from the ball that flicked off his pad to the boundary in their only warm-up against Bangladesh.

But the next ball is smashed to the boundary for six, it looked just like a clip off the legs but it has flown off the bat and over the ropes, then pinching a single.

This has been a good start from England, and they have another boundary off the second last ball of the over, this is a quick surface so could be a high-scoring clash.

09:31 , Sonia Twigg

It will be interesting to see how New Zealand fare without Lockie Ferguson who was injured on the eve of the game .

Ferguson bowled well during the pre-tournament series in England, but it will be Trent Boult to open.

09:29 , Sonia Twigg

09:24 , Sonia Twigg

The teams are out, the flags are being spread out in the massive 134,000-seater Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The stadium is far from full, with a few England and New Zealand fans dotted around, but it’s time for the anthems...and who better to be an ambassador for the tournament in India than Sachin Tendulkar.

England captain Jos Buttler speaking at the toss:

09:18 , Mike Jones

“It looks like a really good wicket so we just can’t wait to get going. We’re in a really good place as a team.

“We’re very proud to be world champions and what we achieved four years ago but this is something new. We’re not defending anything, we’re here to attack and win it again.

“Ben [Stokes] is going to miss this game with a little hip niggle. We are hoping he’ll be fit for our next one.”

New Zealand captain Tom Latham at the toss:

09:15 , Mike Jones

“We’re going to have a bowl, it looks a reasonably good surface but hopefully later on when he get a chance with the bat, it gets better.

“Preparation has been great, we’ve had guys in all parts of the world and we came together about a week ago, had a couple of good warm-up games and guys are excited to get stuck into things.

“Any matches you play leading into a World cup are vitally important, we had an exciting series with England that unfortunately we came out on the wrong side of but it was great preparation.

“Unfortunately, Kane Williamson is not quite ready yet but hopefully it’s a day by day thing. Lockie Ferguson has got a bit of a niggle so he’ll miss out.”

England vs New Zealand teams

09:10 , Mike Jones

England XI: Bairstow, Malan, Root, Brook, Buttler, Ali, Livingstone, Woakes, Curran, Rashid, Wood

New Zealand XI: Conway, Young, Ravindra, Mitchell, Latham, Phillips, Chapman, Neesham, Santner, Henry, Boult

09:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

A few pictures from this morning’s warm-up in Ahmedabad:

09:07 , Mike Jones

The Cricket World Cup begins today with a rematch of the 2019 final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jos Buttler’s men will defend their crown during this tournament in India and will be hoping to get off to a winning start today. Ben Stokes misses out and we’ll have the official team news shortly.

New Zealand win the toss and choose to bowl first

09:05 , Mike Jones

Tom Latham, New Zealand’s captain, wins the toss and decides to field first meaning England will set a target for them to chase down.

Kane Williamson isn’t fit to play and neither is Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee.

England captain Jos Buttler says that he would have liked to have bowled first as well but is looking forward to getting this World Cup campaign started.

As expected Ben Stokes misses out with a hip niggle and so does Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson and David Willey.

Babar Azam backs unsettled Pakistan in India

08:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tomorrow’s match will see Pakistan take on Netherlands, but Pakistan captain Babar Azam feels like he’s playing a Cricket World Cup at home, even if his lineup is unsettled.

The world’s top-ranked ODI batter — for more than two years — is searching for the right balance for his starting XI going into Pakistan’s opening day-nighter against Netherlands on Friday at Hyderabad.

Babar was in good touch despite Pakistan’s losses in warm-up games to New Zealand and Australia, scoring 80 and an unbeaten 90. Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed were also among the runs as Pakistan went close to 350-run marks in both games before finishing on the wrong side of the results.

“We are here for a week in Hyderabad, so we do not feel like we are in India, it’s like we are at home,” Babar said of the central Indian city, which has a large population of Muslim people, during a pre-tournament news conference.

The six-week tournament was opening Thursday with a rematch of the 2019 final between England and New Zealand.

Babar and his teammates were given a warm reception when they arrived in India after they were issued visas less than 36 hours prior to their departure from Lahore.

“We received good hospitality, and we were not expecting this, but I think the way people responded to us, everyone enjoyed it,” Babar said. “I think it’s a golden opportunity for everyone to give 100% and enjoy the tournament.”

Cricket World Cup schedule

08:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

The first match will see a repeat of the thrilling super-over final in 2019 which England won at Lord’s on the final ball. It was a final that few could forget, and it was England who won their first ever 50-over World Cup title.

India are one of the favourites as tournament hosts, despite having not won the trophy for over a decade – in fact they did not make the final in either of the last two tournaments. Their first match will be worth the wait of an extra few days when they take on Australia on 8 October in Chennai.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Full schedule, fixtures and match dates

England v New Zealand team news

08:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Buttler said England’s Ben Stokes sustained a “hip niggle” ahead of the match, and he was notably absent during the warm-up against Bangladesh.

England will be hoping Stokes can pull through and train well enough on the eve of the tournament to be passed fit for the opener against the country of his birth. If he cannot, Harry Brook is likely to replace Stokes at number four in the batting order.

Kane Williamson marked his return from a six-month absence with a half-century during the Kiwi’s warm-up against Pakistan.

Williamson ruptured his ACL in March 2023 during the opening Indian Premier League match and had to undergo surgery, but the opener against England is expected to be a bit too soon for the captain.

Predicted line-ups

08:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

England XI: Bairstow, Malan, Root, Brook, Buttler, Livingstone, Ali, Curran, Woakes, Rashid, Topley

New Zealand XI: Young, Conway, Nicholls, Mitchell, Latham, Phillips, Ravindra, Boult, Santner, Jamieson, Ferguson

How to watch the match

08:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

England vs New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage starting from 9am.

For those in India, Star Sports will be showing the match in five different languages on TV.

The game can also be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

England vs New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage starting from 9am.

For those in India, Star Sports will be showing the match in five different languages on TV.

The game can also be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

England have mental strength to defend crown, says Vaughan

08:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

England’s mental strength and ability to grind out wins in high-pressure situations will give them the edge in their Cricket World Cup title defence, former captain Michael Vaughan said.

After following up their 2019 ODI title with victory in the Twenty20 World Cup last year, winning in India would mark England’s “greatest period of sporting domination”, Vaughan wrote in a Telegraph column on Wednesday.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for this group,” he added. “They can do it because England are very tough mentally. In a difficult situation, one of the players will stand up and do something to drag the team over the line.

“They generally blow teams away but when it gets spicy,” such as the 2019 World Cup final and the must-win games in that tournament, “they are mentally stronger than the rest.”

Buttler calls on England to ‘attack’ Cricket World Cup

08:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jos Buttler is looking to repeat the career-defining achievement of his predecessor Eoin Morgan by lifting the trophy, but distanced himself from the notion of a title ‘defence’.

For a side who have rebuilt their entire philosophy around an aggressive mindset, it is a term he is more than happy to banish.

“I don’t see us as defending champions. We’re not defending anything. I want us to attack so I don’t like the word defending,” he said.

“For us it’s irrelevant. It certainly is for me. It’s fantastic to be reigning champions and I won’t say we’ve left that behind completely because it’s a nice place to be, but you’ve given that trophy back now. It’s done.

“It’s about trying to create something new. There’s always a desire for more, a hunger for more. We wouldn’t be here if we were content with what we’ve done.”

Ben Stokes an injury doubt before World Cup opener

08:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

England are ready to kick off their World Cup defence with a rerun of their 2019 final victory against New Zealand, but returning hero Ben Stokes has emerged as an injury doubt for the opening game.

The lure of repeating the tournament triumph of four years ago was enough to draw Stokes out of ODI retirement after a year away from the format, but he may be confined to a watching brief in Ahmedabad.

While England fans will be glad to hear there are no signs of his long-term knee problems flaring up, skipper Jos Buttler revealed the 32-year-old has been struggling with soreness in his left hip in recent days.

He was the only member of the 15-strong squad not to play some part in this week’s warm-up win over Bangladesh, meaning he has not featured since scoring a new national record of 182 against the Black Caps on September 13.

Stokes joined his team-mates for their final training session under lights at the Narendra Modi Stadium - which is not expected to fill even half of its gargantuan 132,000 capacity - but was little more than a bystander.

He spent some time in the indoor gym but did not bat. Given the lengthy nature of the competition, which spans nine group games over six weeks, it seems highly unlikely that England would gamble with their prized asset at such an early stage.

“He’s got a slight niggle with his hip, but fingers crossed that it’ll be good news for us. We’ll see,” said Buttler.

“We’ll make the right call. If he’s not fit to play, he’s not fit to play. It’s not the time to take big risks on someone at the start of the tournament. Nearer the end, maybe you do take more of a risk with people’s injuries but it’s going to be a long tournament.”

Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand

Wednesday 4 October 2023 17:34 , Jack Rathborn

Welcome to Independent Sport’s live coverage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 where holders England face New Zealand in a rematch from the thrilling 2019 final.

Jos Buttler’s side will hope to secure immortal status in the white-ball game by defending their title in India, with an opportunity to make a statement in the opener against the Black Caps.

Ben Stokes’ fitness remains a concern for England, but the depth of the side ensures Matthew Mott’s team should be able to rotate throughout the round-robin stage of the tournament.

Harry Brook will be expected to deliver in India after his selection ahead of the more experienced Jason Roy. Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from Ahmedabad as the road (back) to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the final takes place on 19 November, begins.