England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Ben Stokes rested for final ODI

England's Jonny Bairstow leaves the pitch after he is dismissed by New Zealand's Matt Henry (AP)

England are looking to seal the series and put on another impressive performance against New Zealand, before all eyes turn to India and the pinnacle of the sport - the Cricket World Cup.

Having been finalists in the previous edition four years ago, England will take on New Zealand again in Ahmedabad on October 5, but before that there is one more ODI left to play in this four-match series, at the Home of Cricket.

Ben Stokes was the star at the Oval on Wednesday, hitting a record-breaking 182 as England stormed to a dominant victory, but there were some other problems Jos Buttler’s side will want to address this time out. England slid to 13-2, and after an incredible partnership of 199 from Stokes and Dawid Malan, the wickets fell once the record-breaking Test captain was out, and the hosts were bowled out with 11 balls remaining.

There were also question marks over Jason Roy’s fitness. He did not play at the Oval due to a back spasm and once again misses out at Lord’s, which will be the final opportunity for the fringe players to push for a place in the World Cup squad, which has to be finalised by September 28. New Zealand will want to bounce back from their heavy defeat on Wednesday, but there was a boost as Kyle Jamieson is building up his recovery from injury.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:

England v New Zealand - final ODI updates

The final ODI between England and New Zealand is taking place at Lord’s

Ben Stokes hit the highest ODI to lead England to 2-1 lead in four-match series

TEAM NEWS: Ben Stokes rested for final ODI of the series

WICKET! Bairstow (13) nicks off Henry [England 28-1]

England 48-1 (9), Malan 30, Root 2, Henry 1-17 (5)

13:12 , Sonia Twigg

Root has not found his rhythm here, although he did get off the mark after eight balls.

He tries another reverse scoop and misses the ball, but the finall ball of the over is more comfortably flicked down towards deep fine leg for another single.

England 45-1 (8), Malan 29, Root 0, Southee 0-29 (4)

13:08 , Sonia Twigg

Malan has kept the scoreboard moving however, adding a lovely boundary through the gap between cover and point.

Overshadowed by Stokes, Malan also played well at the Oval, hitting an important 96.

He added a second boundary in the over, helped around the corner, but it was close to fine leg who was on the edge of the ring.

The third came when Southee just offered a bit of width, and was smashed to the cover boundary, after a maiden at the other end, it has been an expensive over.

England 33-1 (7), Malan 17, Root 0, Henry 1-14 (4)

13:04 , Sonia Twigg

Root has struggled to get off the mark here, from coming down the wicket first ball to an attempted reverse scoop that he didn’t get hold of and went straight to the wicketkeeper.

The England batter has played out a maiden from Henry, and not looked comfortable so far.

England 32-1 (6), Malan 16, Root 0, Southee 0-17 (3)

13:00 , Sonia Twigg

After taking that wicket, New Zealand have just tightened things up and kept the pressure on. England still trying to score, but the pace has slowed from the first two boundary-filled overs.

More from Buttler on whether Roy could be added to the squad for the Ireland matches in a bid for game time: “Yes, I think so.

“The Ireland squad has obviously been selected. But we still have a few days should we wish to make any changes, or expose anyone to some games of cricket. We can do that.

England v New Zealand

12:56 , Sonia Twigg

Jos Buttler spoke to TMS a bit earlier about Jason Roy’s back spasm, he said: “Yes, it's a frustration and the most frustrated person is Jason.

“Obviously he is desperate to play and be fit. He is moving very well but is not quite fit to play a game of cricket today.

“That's a frustration but that is where we are at, at the moment.”

England 28-1 (5), Malan 13, Root 0, Henry 1-13 (3)

12:55 , Sonia Twigg

Root survives his first ball, but only just, coming down the track trying to take on the bowler, who has just claimed the wicket of Bairstow and missed it.

Fortunately for the Yorkshireman the ball flew over the stumps.

Wicket! Bairstow out for 13! England 28-1

12:53 , Sonia Twigg

Bairstow has gone, for the second time in as many matches he has fallen early.

This time was not quite as spectacular as the first ball of the game at the Oval, but he has edged Henry to the slip fielder.

There was a brief umpire review to check if the catch carried, but it was a good low catch by Mitchell and Bairstow has to make his way back to the dressing room.

England 26-0 (4), Bairstow 12, Malan 12, Southee 0-13 (2)

12:48 , Sonia Twigg

Southee and Henry just finding their line and length here to keep things tight in the powerplay, but a couple of miss-hits have just skewed over fielders or dropped short.

It’s very early to say, but it could be a more even contest than we have seen so far in this ODI series.

A four off the final ball of the over just eased the pressure.

England 18-0 (3), Bairstow 10, Malan 8, Henry 0-11 (2)

12:43 , Sonia Twigg

A slightly tighter over here from Henry, who opened the bowling in front of the famous Lord’s pavilion.

He was also hitting speeds around 86 mph, but the England openers - aside from the first ball - just settling in nicely here.

There was a good diving stop to prevent the ball going through to the boundary, just the four from that over.

England 14-0 (2), Bairstow 6, Malan 8 Southee 0-8 (1)

12:39 , Sonia Twigg

It has already been less eventful than the start of the England innings during the third ODI at the Oval, when Bairstow was out first ball and the home side found themselves 13-2.

Malan is off the mark, driving Southee’s delivery to the cover boundary to get off the mark with a four.

England 6-0 (1), Bairstow 6, Malan 0,. Henry 0-6 (1)

12:34 , Sonia Twigg

Bairstow’s first shot was far from convincing, a big top edge that went in the opposite direction to intended, but looped over the infield, and he manages to secure two.

The second was much more comfortable, a drive down the ground into the corner.

Also just a hint of swing from Henry, with one that jagged back in towards the stumps

England v New Zealand

12:25 , Sonia Twigg

Just ahead of the start at Lord’s there’s time for a quick look at the final England women’s match of the summer which took place yesterday at Leicester:

Nat Sciver-Brunt reflected with pride on her record-breaking century as England brought the curtain down on their summer in barnstorming fashion by thrashing Sri Lanka.

On her 100th ODI and captaining the side in the absence of the unwell Heather Knight, Sciver-Brunt demonstrated a masterclass in controlled aggression to peel off a stunning 66-ball hundred.

It was the fastest ton in a women’s ODI by an England batter – eclipsing Charlotte Edwards’ 70-ball effort from March 2012 – as the hosts prevailed by a whopping 161 runs to seal a 2-0 series win.

Nat Sciver-Brunt thrilled to continue Ashes ODI form with record-breaking ton

England v New Zealand

12:15 , Sonia Twigg

Chris Woakes says Ben Stokes’ record-breaking 182 gave England a timely reminder of what they can achieve with his “superhuman” skills.

Stokes was in rampant form against New Zealand on Wednesday, making the country’s highest ever ODI score in just his third innings since reversing his year-long retirement from the format.

With England’s World Cup defence less than three weeks away it was a perfect way for the man who carried them to victory in the 2019 final to prove his sense of occasion once again.

Chris Woakes says ‘superhuman’ Ben Stokes gives England confidence

England v New Zealand

12:06 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand XI:

1. Will Young

2. Devon Conway

3. Henry Nicholls

4. Daryl Mitchell

5. Tom Latham

6. Glenn Phillips

7. Rachin Ravindra

8. Kyle Jamieson

9. Matt Henry

10. Tim Southee

11. Ben Lister

England v New Zealand

12:05 , Sonia Twigg

England XI:

1. Jonny Bairstow

2. Dawid Malan

3. Joe Root

4. Harry Brook

5. Jos Buttler

6. Liam Livingstone

7. Moeen Ali

8. Sam Curran

9. David Willey

10. Brydon Carse

11. Reece Topley

England v New Zealand toss:

12:04 , Sonia Twigg

England have won the toss and will bat first at Lord’s, but there is no place for Jason Roy, who missed the match at the Oval with a back spasm.

Harry Brook gets a chance to impress, coming in for Ben Stokes, who is rested for the final ODI of the series, while Brydon Carse and David Willey were brought in for Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson.

England v New Zealand

11:45 , Sonia Twigg

Hello and welcome to the final ODI of the series at Lord’s, it’s a bright sunny and warm day, perfect for cricket.

Although there is a series against Ireland to come, it will be the last match for the World Cup squad before they depart for India, and their first game in the competition is on 5 October.

England v New Zealand

Thursday 14 September 2023 13:54 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s the report from England’s victory at the Oval:

It should come as no surprise that Ben Stokes is capable of something special. But that does not detract from his record-breaking batting masterclass in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Oval as England won by 181 runs.

When England call, he answers. There are few better times to find exceptional form than on the eve of a World Cup, never mind that he has come out of ODI retirement just for the tournament.

It was only his third 50-over match since reversing his decision to retire from the format, and he was in exceptional form on his way to setting a new England record with 182 against New Zealand from 124 balls, as the hosts put on 368.

Stokes a record breaker again as England secure a massive win over New Zealand