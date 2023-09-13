England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from third ODI at The Oval

Ben Stokes has scored a century in England’s third ODI at the Oval (PA Wire)

England are looking to back up their impressive win at the Ageas Bowl with another victory over New Zealand when the two teams meet at The Oval this afternoon for the third one day international in this four match series.

Liam Livingstone was the star for England at Southampton, anchoring the innings with a wonderfully worked 95* from 78 deliveries in a rain-affected first innings. His heroics were needed after Trent Boult had earlier reduced England to 8-3 but Livingstone, backed up by decent knocks from Moeen Ali and Sam Curran saw the hosts up to 226-7.

In reply New Zealand lost constant wickets and could only muster 147 all out despite a fighting half-century from Daryl Mitchell. England’s win leaves this series delicately poised as the teams take to the field for the third ODI this afternoon with Jos Buttler hoping his top order batters rediscover their form ahead of the Cricket World Cup in October.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

England vs New Zealand LIVE: New Zealand in England 2023 updates

Toss: New Zealand win the toss and choose to bowl

Wicket! Bairstow. England 0-1

Wicket! Root, England 13-2

Malan 50! England 106-2

Stokes 50! England 119-2

Stokes 100! England 207-2

Wicket! Malan out for 96, England 212-3

England 244-3 (33), Stokes 122, Buttler 12, Boult 3-47 (8)

15:01 , Sonia Twigg

The boundaries are flowing thick and fast now as England go into the final third of their innings, including Buttler’s first six, hitting Boult back over his head and into the crowd.

Boult has just two more overs to bowl here now, but he has taken all three of the wickets so far.

England vs New Zealand

15:01

32.6

Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

England vs New Zealand

15:01

32.5

Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

England vs New Zealand

15:00

32.4

SIX! Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

England vs New Zealand

15:00

32.3

Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Slower ball full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

England vs New Zealand

14:59

32.2

FOUR! Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:59

32.1

Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Lister.

England 232-3 (32), Stokes 117, Buttler 5, Ferguson 0-56 (5)

14:54 , Sonia Twigg

The introduction of Buttler has only increased England’s scoring rate.

Stokes has continued to find the boundary, motoring on to 113, and hitting two boundaries in an over from Ferguson, both just hit too hard for the fielder, who was not far away, and that will be the second drinks break.

England vs New Zealand

14:54

31.6

FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Ben Stokes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:54

31.5

Lockie Ferguson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:53

31.4

FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:52

31.2

Lockie Ferguson to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

England vs New Zealand

14:50

30.6

FOUR! Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

Malan out for 96! England 218-3, Stokes 103, Buttler 5, Boult 3-35 (7)

14:49 , Sonia Twigg

Boult and New Zealand appeal for a caught behind off Malan who was on 96, the umpire signaled a wide, but the tourists have reviewed the decision to DRS.

There was a tiny spike and Malan has to go, New Zealnad have their third wicket, and for the opener it was just four runs short of a century.

He was out for 96 from 95 deliveries after steadying the innings alongside Stokes after England were left reeling at 13-2.

Boult has claimed all three of England’s wickets so far.

England vs New Zealand

14:49

30.5

Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

14:48

30.3

Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run.

England vs New Zealand

14:48

30.2

Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lister.

England vs New Zealand

14:46

30.1

OUT! Caught. Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, inside edge, caught by Latham.

England vs New Zealand

14:43

29.6

Glenn Phillips to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lister.

Stokes 100! England 212-2, Malan 96, Stokes 102, Phillips 0-29 (5)

14:42 , Sonia Twigg

Stokes has the triple figures, with a single to a wide mid on, he celebrates lifting his bat into the air, but does not take his helmet off and as best he can in batting gloves looks to the heavens and makes a signal to his late father.

It is his fourth ODI century in 108 matches, and at a strike rate of 131, he has added another to that list.

Followed up almost immediately with a moment of comedy as he runs into Phillips in his follow through.

England vs New Zealand

14:42

29.5

Glenn Phillips to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Young.

England vs New Zealand

14:42

29.4

Glenn Phillips to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

14:41

29.3

Glenn Phillips to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lister.

England vs New Zealand

14:41

29.2

Glenn Phillips to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lister.

England vs New Zealand

14:40

29.1

Glenn Phillips to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

England 206 (29), Malan 93, Stokes 99, Boult 2-29 (6)

14:39 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand still in the hunt for the third wicket, and to try and force something have brought Boult back into the attack, but while England have slowed down, they are still finding the gaps for singles.

Stokes creeping closer to his century, moving on to 99 with one run down the ground to a deep mid on.

England vs New Zealand

14:39

28.6

Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

England vs New Zealand

14:38

28.4

Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

14:37

28.2

Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

14:36

28.1

Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

England vs New Zealand

14:35

27.6

Glenn Phillips to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.

England 202-2, Malan 91, Stokes 97, Phillips 0-23 (4)

14:34 , Sonia Twigg

England just continuing to rotate the strike around here, and it’s all going smoothly.

England vs New Zealand

14:34

27.4

Glenn Phillips to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:33

27.2

Glenn Phillips to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:33

27.1

Glenn Phillips to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.

England 200-2 (27), Malan 90, Stokes 96, Mitchell 0-10 (2)

14:31 , Sonia Twigg

Another tighter over from Mitchell, but England are rotating the strike well and keeping the scoreboard ticking over with singles.

And from that over England have brought up their 200, after a shaky start, it has been a masterclass from his pair at the crease.

England vs New Zealand

14:31

26.6

Daryl Mitchell to Ben Stokes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

England vs New Zealand

14:31

26.5

Daryl Mitchell to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Phillips, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

14:30

26.4

Daryl Mitchell to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

14:30

26.3

Daryl Mitchell to Dawid Malan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Lister.

England vs New Zealand

14:29

26.2

Daryl Mitchell to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

England vs New Zealand

14:27

25.6

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Nicholls.

England 194-2 (26), Malan 86, Stokes 94 Jamieson 0-47 (6)

14:26 , Sonia Twigg

Stokes clubbed Jamieson down the boundary to move closer to his first ODI century since 2017, just after the halfway point in the England innings.

England are going well here. successfully exaded a run out chance, with Stokes struck by the throw from the fielder, but after rubbing his lower backhe seems okay to continue.

England vs New Zealand

14:26

25.5

Kyle Jamieson to Ben Stokes. Off cutter short, outside off stump down the track pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lister.

England vs New Zealand

14:25

25.5

Wide Kyle Jamieson to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

England vs New Zealand

14:25

25.4

Kyle Jamieson to Ben Stokes. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Young.

England vs New Zealand

14:24

25.3

FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Ben Stokes. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:23

25.1

Kyle Jamieson to Ben Stokes. Full toss, middle stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Lister.

England 185-2 (25), Malan 84, Stokes 90, Mitchell 0-4 (1)

14:22 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand understandably making a change after Ravindra’s last over, with Daryl Mitchell on to bowl for the first time in the match, and it almost brought an instant rewards, with Malan inside-edging past the stumps, but he survived on 83.

The rest of the over was tidy from Mitchell.

England vs New Zealand

14:22

24.6

Daryl Mitchell to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, mis-fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

14:21

24.5

Daryl Mitchell to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra.

England vs New Zealand

14:21

24.4

Daryl Mitchell to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

14:20

24.3

Daryl Mitchell to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Young.

England vs New Zealand

14:20

24.2

Daryl Mitchell to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

14:19

24.1

Daryl Mitchell to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Lister.

England vs New Zealand

14:18

23.6

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lister.

England 180-2 (24), Malan 83, Stokes 85, Jamieson 0-38 (5)

14:17 , Sonia Twigg

After that very costly over of 19 from Ravindra, New Zealand turn to the experienced Jamieson from the other end.

But it has not slowed England down, Malan with a four down the ground, and followed up with his first six of the innings over mid on to move into the 80s.

England vs New Zealand

14:17

23.5

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Seaming in back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

England vs New Zealand

14:16

23.4

SIX! Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:15

23.2

Wide Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

England vs New Zealand

14:15

23.2

FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:14

23.1

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

England vs New Zealand

14:12

22.6

Rachin Ravindra to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.

England vs New Zealand

14:12

22.5

Rachin Ravindra to Ben Stokes. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.

England 169-2 (23), Malan 72, Stokes 85 Ravindra 0-28 (2)

14:12 , Sonia Twigg

The reverse-shots are coming! Malan reverse-sweeps the first ball of Ravindra’s over for four.

A moment of comedy there where in the middle of his run, Stokes dropped his bat and Malan walked down to the middle to hand it back to him.

A chuckle and the next ball has flown into the stands over midwicket, Stokes on one here.

Successive sixes! The next one was sent over cow, Ravindra is struggling here against the Test captain, and that one went quite a few rows back.

England vs New Zealand

14:11

22.4

SIX! Rachin Ravindra to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:10

22.3

SIX! Rachin Ravindra to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:10

22.2

Rachin Ravindra to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

England vs New Zealand

14:09

22.1

FOUR! Rachin Ravindra to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:08

21.6

Ben Lister to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

14:08

21.5

FOUR! Ben Lister to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:07

21.4

Ben Lister to Ben Stokes. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.

England vs New Zealand

14:07

21.3

Ben Lister to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

England vs New Zealand

14:06

21.2

Ben Lister to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra.

England vs New Zealand

14:05

21.1

Ben Lister to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

England 144-2 (21), Malan 61, Stokes 71, Ravindra 0-11 (1)

14:04 , Sonia Twigg

England have their first six of the innings, and who else but Ben Stokes, a big shot over midwicket as England move into the 140s.

It was perfectly picked out of the slot and sent to the boundary - which are quite substantial at the Oval - to bring the maximum.

England vs New Zealand

14:04

20.6

Rachin Ravindra to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

England vs New Zealand

14:04

20.5

Rachin Ravindra to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

England vs New Zealand

14:03

20.4

Rachin Ravindra to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Young.

England vs New Zealand

14:03

20.3

SIX! Rachin Ravindra to Ben Stokes. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:02

20.2

Rachin Ravindra to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

England 133-2 (20), Malan 59, Stokes 62, Lister 0-16 (4)

14:00 , Sonia Twigg

Malan has played some lovely shots this morning and that over was no different, playing the final ball perfectly between fine leg and backwards square.

England vs New Zealand

14:00

19.6

FOUR! Ben Lister to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

14:00

19.5

Ben Lister to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, off stump down the track pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

England vs New Zealand

13:59

19.4

Ben Lister to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Young.

England vs New Zealand

13:59

19.3

Ben Lister to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra.

England vs New Zealand

13:58

19.2

Ben Lister to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

England vs New Zealand

13:58

19.1

Ben Lister to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

13:56

18.6

Glenn Phillips to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Conway, fielded by Ferguson.

England 125-2 (19), Malan 54, Stokes, Phillips 0-21 (3)

13:56 , Sonia Twigg

That was a tighter over from Phillips, no boundaries, but Stokes and Malan still crucially at the crease and looking comfortable.

England vs New Zealand

13:55

18.5

Glenn Phillips to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

13:55

18.3

Glenn Phillips to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

13:54

18.2

Glenn Phillips to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

England vs New Zealand

13:54

18.1

Glenn Phillips to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra.

England vs New Zealand

13:53

18.1

Wide Glenn Phillips to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

England vs New Zealand

13:52

17.6

FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

Stokes 50! England 119-2, Malan 52, Stokes 57, Ferguson 0-42 (4)

13:51 , Sonia Twigg

Lockie Ferguson is arguably the smartest man on the field, partnering an all-black kit with black spikes, as he continues from the pavilion end following a brief drinks break.

Malan was uncomfortable with one delivery that seemed to move and drift uncomfortably close to the batter, but he was off strike the next ball, guiding it down to fine leg.

Stokes came close to hitting the first six of the match to bring up his half century, but had to settle for a four when it bounced just inside of the rope.

His milestone was his 23rd in the format from 108 mtches, from 44 deliveries, slightly quicker than Malan.

England vs New Zealand

13:51

17.5

FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front hooking, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

13:50

17.5

Wide Lockie Ferguson to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

England vs New Zealand

13:49

17.4

Lockie Ferguson to Dawid Malan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Lister.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website