England vs New Zealand, first T20 live: Score and latest updates

06:41 PM BST

OVER 8: NZ 50/4 (Phillips 3 Mitchell 1)

Chapman was trying to work that one through midwicket, closed the face and was beaten all ends up by his own misinterpretation. Fine start from Moeen again.

06:37 PM BST

Wicket!

Chapman b Moeen 11 What a peach! Round the wicket to the left-hander, nice dip and pitched on off, skidding on and hitting off as Chapman loses his balance. FOW 49/4

06:37 PM BST

OVER 7: NZ 46/3 (Phillips 4 Chapman 10)

Buttler turns to Rashid and Chapman takes a leg-break on a trip to cow corner, mowing it over midwicket for six! But Rashid, with all the confidence his eight years around the top of the global white-ball bowling rankings have given him, fights back with flight and dip, yielding only two more singles, both through cover.

06:32 PM BST

OVER 6: NZ 38/3 (Phillips 0 Chapman 3)

Wood has been magnificent since that first over, reaching 91mph then taking the pace off to diddle Seifert. New Zealand have been a bit one-dimensional, even for T20, looking for very little apart from big hits.

Chapman gets away by driving three off the back foot through cover. Jonny Bairstow gives chase and rakes it in before the boundary.

06:27 PM BST

Wicket!

Seifert b Wood 9 The left-armer comes round the wicket, takes the pace down to 82mph and diddles him with his slower ball by wrapping his fingers around the seam. Seifert winds up for a drive and is through the shot before the ball gets to the bat and has only a split-second to wait to hear the death rattle of off stump. FOW 35/3

06:26 PM BST

OVER 5: NZ 31/2 (Seifert 5 Phillips 0)

What an impressive start this has been by Carse. He’s bowling in the high 80s, varying his length and seems to extract real bone jarring heaviness with his bounce.

06:22 PM BST

Wicket!

Allen b Carse 21 The hometown hero chips in with a first T20i wicket. Nips it back at 88mph to knock back leg stump as the right-hander attempted to whoosh it over square leg. FOW 31/2

06:22 PM BST

OVER 4: NZ 29/1 (Allen 20 Seifert 4)

Excellent comeback from Luke Wood and well supported by his field to register four dot balls and a wicket until Tim Siefert, the keeper-batsman, uses the angle back into the right-hander to whisk four over midwicket with a flick of the wrists after a very high backlift gave him the momentum to make it race away.

06:17 PM BST

Wicket!

Conway c Buttler b Wood 3 Fine captaincy from Buttler to bolster Wood’s confidence by sticking with him but changing ends. Two dot balls, both following the left-hander as he tried to give himself room to hit over the offside are followed by one outside off, back of a length and he chases it, feathering and edge through to the keeper. FOW 25/1

06:15 PM BST

OVER 3: NZ 25/0 (Allen 20 Conway 3)

That’s the end of Wood for now. Carse is given the responsibility on his home ground and begins with three dot balls as Allen tries to throw the kitchen sink at them but doesn’t connect. Good pace and a canny line defeats the assault. In fact all he concedes all over is a single to Allen and a leg-bye to the total with hard, heavy bounce and some nibble if no swing.

06:12 PM BST

OVER 2: NZ 23/0 (Allen 19 Conway 3)

Curran, England’s matchwinner at the MCG in the World Cup final, starts fairly full and manages to shape it into Conway who whips it off his toes for two. The next ball is fired down the legside and rightly called wide. But he keeps nagging away with a full length and Conway defends one then opens the face to squirt a drive through point for a single.

The swing almost does for Allen who smashes a drive off the inside half of his bat back up the pitch. Curran leaps in his followthrough but the ball bursts between the tips of his middle and ring fingers. Would have been a blinder had he held on.

06:07 PM BST

OVER 1: NZ 18/0 (Allen 18 Conway 0)

Wood begins encouragingly fast and full, with some swing, racking up a couple of dot balls, the first a yorker that Allen tries to drive. That’s all it takes for Allen to get a sniff of what Wood’s about as he smashes the next three balls for six, wedging Wood over long off for his first then pulling the next two 10 rows back. Two short balls from Wood are absolutely collared and now the ball needs replacing. Once the swing disappeared, Wood looked vulnerable and Allen slaughtered the next three.

Still one to come. Wood opts for the yorker, doesn’t land it but fires it into Allen’s pad at ankle height and gets out of a deep hole with a dot ball.

Sam Curran next. England are very heavy on left-armers at the moment.

A remarkable start to the game, as Finn Allen launches three successive sixes off Luke Wood. Not small sixes, or a small ground either. Beautiful ball striking.

06:01 PM BST

Luke Wood will open the bowling for England

The left-armer has been given the honours.

05:57 PM BST

On the toss

Beautiful evening at CLS, and a sellout crowd. Should be good fun this between two fine sides. England’s batting looks stronger than their bowling, while New Zealand’s bowling looks stronger than their batting. Neat, then, that the game will be set up in the first innings...

Jos Buttler won the toss and put New Zealand in for the first T20 - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

05:54 PM BST

Kyle Jamieson

Who played those three T20s against UAE this month after almost a year out with a stress injury of the back has been rested for today but Tim Southee is confident he’ll be fit and firing at some point in this series as they manage his return.

05:39 PM BST

Your teams

England Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt and wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood.

NZ Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt), Lockie Ferguson.

05:33 PM BST

England have won the toss

And have put New Zealand in.

‘No particular reason but we fancy a chase,’ says Jos Buttler.

05:22 PM BST

Carse gets the nod for debut

We’ve just seen a T20 cap presented to Durham’s Brydon Carse, by his team-mate Mark Wood. Gus Atkinson will have to wait until the second game on Friday for a go. England like both men a lot, largely because of their pace. I would not be at all surprised to see them in India on the Test tour in January.

05:19 PM BST

Forecast

Cloudy but dry and a temperature falling from 16C at the start to about 13C by the time Tom Bradby hears his first Bong!

05:01 PM BST

Apologies

04:58 PM BST

Preview: World Cup bolters under starter's orders

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the first T20 in England’s four-match series against New Zealand as international cricket returns after its 30-day Hundred hiatus. It might seem counter-intuitive in a four-format world to start the warm-up process for the 13th Cricket World Cup starting in October by playing 20- rather than 50-over cricket but, certainly for the batsman at least, with a see-ball-hit-ball approach since the grand Morgan/Strauss/Farbrace/Bayliss revolution/coming into the light of 2015, it makes little difference.

For the bowlers, particularly those who will be expected to take on the hardest shifts between the powerplays in India, T20 cricket is no preparation at all. Having said that, an ODI in Durham as summer fades towards autumn is not much preparation for Ahmedabad and England’s World Cup defence either. These four T20s will be followed by four ODIs against New Zealand, when Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult come back into the fold, three ODIs against Ireland and a match against India in Guwahati a month today followed by a final warm-up against Bangladesh in the same stadium before they take on NZ in their opener on Oct 5.

England have Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Chris Jordan, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed and Luke Wood in this squad but not in the provisional 15 for India and all of them, we are told, will have a chance to press their claims. Surrey’s Gus Atkinson, the Bradfield Bullet, capable of the consistent 90mph+ pace that has earned him a place in the World Cup party, will make his international debut in this series but may be spared until Friday after his exertions in the Hundred final on Sunday.

New Zealand, who defeated UAE 2-1 with a makeshift side 10 days ago, have their Hundred players – Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne – back but, remarkably, have not played a T20 in England for eight years. The Riverside has not hosted one for six years and England return to Chester-le-Street for the first time since Matty Potts almost melted under a venomous sun in an ODI defeat by South Africa last year which marked Ben Stokes’ first retirement from 50-over cricket.

The match starts at 6pm. Join us for coverage of the toss from 5.30pm.

