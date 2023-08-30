England vs New Zealand, first T20 live: Hosts set 140 to win opener in Durham

Will Jacks hits out as England chase the victory target of 140 in Durham - Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

08:12 PM BST

OVER 5: ENG 51/1 (Jacks 22 Malan 21) chasing 140

Southee turns to Santner and the left-arm orthodox spinner starts by beating Malan with a skidder outside off. No turn but it zipped past the edge.

Malan then tees off, launching four over mid-off, gets away with drive that flies off a thick edge for four more then cuffs the next ball through midwicket’s dive for a third. The last stroke tempted Glenn Phillips to dive to try to catch it but he couldn’t pick the flight. You’ve heard of Steve Waugh’s mental disintegration? That was Dawid Malan’s art of dental disintegration ... almost. Simon Doull howls a sigh of relief when the ball misses Phillips’ face by a gnat’s.

08:07 PM BST

OVER 4: ENG 36/1 (Jacks 20 Malan 8) chasing 140

Lockie Ferguson comes on in the Powerplay with his black boots, black headband and tache making him look like a Dodgeballer. Jacks decides he has to go, flaying the first delivery as he went up en pointe for four then smacks the next over mid-off for four more. Ferguson tries a fuller length and Jacks withdraws his front leg and drives it with a hint of slice over cover point for six, the ball arcing towards cover and then veering wildly back towards point in mid-air.

08:03 PM BST

OVER 3: ENG 20/1 (Jacks 4 Malan 8) chasing 140

Nice shot from Malan, picking Southee’s length and carting him from outside off over midwicket for four. Southee, as skilful a swing bowler as they come these days, the most artful of white-ball manipulators, serves up the same length next but takes the pace off and gets it to nip away as Malan goes for the encore and misses it by a mile.

07:59 PM BST

OVER 2: ENG 13/1 (Jacks 2 Malan 3) chasing 140

Jacks takes another single to third man, this time off Milne, with a dabby chop for a single. Martin Saggers belies his years of toil as a bowler by calling a marginal Milne fast outswinger a wide. Malan closes the face to work two through midwicket and, although Milne oversteps and has to deliver the final ball again, Malan can’t get the 90mph man away for runs off the free hit.

07:52 PM BST

OVER 1: ENG 8/1 (Jacks 1 Malan 1) chasing 140

Will Jacks becomes Jonny Bairstow’s 13th opening partner in T20 internationals but their opening stab at it lasts only two balls. After YJB works four off his pads and a Southee wide, the New Zealand captain gets one to sing away and kiss Bairstow’s edge. Jonny, as he often does, gives the pitch a filthy look and stands there, his mouth betraying both surprise and disgust at some perceived injustice. Enter Malan, who gets off the mark after a second hooping wide, with a dab down to third man and Jacks follows suit to farm the strike.

07:47 PM BST

Wicket!

Bairstow c Mitchell b Southee 4 Swing for the Kiwi captain and, having been smashed for four off the first ball, he nicks Bairstow off to slip. FOW 5/1

07:39 PM BST

ENG need 140 to win

A striking debut from Brydon Carse, an encouraging comeback after a first-over mauling from Luke Wood who regularly scaled 90mph and Liam Livingstone’s best performance with the ball for a while will give England plenty of positives. Needing 140 to win, we should pint out that they were bowled out for 121 by India and 101 by South Africa last year when chasing modest totals at home.

07:35 PM BST

OVER 20: NZ 139/9 (Southee 7 Ferguson 2)

After taking his second wicket of the match with the first ball of the final over, Carse loses his line and length and barrels down a big, wide bouncer. Good take from Buttler. Southee retreats to leg and chips a drive over cover for four then chisels two down to long on. Carse tries a slower ball that Southee can only poke to cover for a single before the debutant makes it three by gulling Sodhi to end with 4-0-23-3.

07:30 PM BST

Wicket!

Sodhi c Curran b Carse 16 Another off-cutter, this one sticking in the pitch and messing up Sodhi’s timing, is flipped to deep backward square. FOW 137/9

07:28 PM BST

Wicket!

Milne b Carse 10 Big off-cutter does for Milne after Carse slides his big fingers down the seam to bamboozle Milne and rearrange middle and leg stumps. FOW 129/7

07:26 PM BST

OVER 19: NZ 129/7 (Milne 10 Sodhi 16)

Sam Curran is given the penultimate over and, after he is monstered for six with a short-arm swipe over midwicket by Sodhi, he skirts the right side of the wide line to keep them down to just a two, a single and a leg-bve off the next five. The last ball, which earned two. was clothed between long off and cover. Bairstow couldn’t get there.

07:23 PM BST

OVER 18: NZ 119/7 (Milne 9 Sodhi 8)

An over too many for Livingstone, perhaps as they take him for three singles and a two before Milne waltzes down and deposits a leg break into the long pasture at deep midwicket for six. Wood ended with three for 37, Livingstone with one for 25.

07:20 PM BST

OVER 17: NZ 107/7 (Milne 1 Sodhi 4)

Wood will bowl out and chips in with his third wicket, bagging Phillips after he smeared him through the covers for four. Enter Sodhi, who fancies himself an all-rounder even at No9, and he takes on Wood’s short ball with a dainty uppercut, slicing it over the slips for four.

07:14 PM BST

Wicket!!

Phillips c Curran b Wood 41 Terrific, diving catch from Curran at long off as the ball swerved to his left off Phillips’ fade drive. FOW 103/7

07:14 PM BST

OVER 16: NZ 99/6 (Phillips 37 Milne 1)

New Zealand just can’t get the spinners away, frustrating themselves by working only three singles. Livingstone has 3-0-13-1. A terrific hunch from Buttler to keep him on after he took a wicket in his first over.

07:11 PM BST

Not out

Not only did he hit it, he middled it.

07:11 PM BST

ENG review

Phillips lbw b Livingstone Seemed to hit it.

07:10 PM BST

OVER 15: NZ 96/6 (Phillips 35 Milne 0)

Adil had take a wee bit of tap but comes back on and breaks the stand. Phillips had used the cut before it led to Santner’s dismissal, cleaving it away for two.

07:06 PM BST

Wicket!

Santner c Wood b Rashid 8 And he duly delivers for his captain, pulling his length back and inviting the cut. The gentle turn and bounce makes it take the top edge and he spears it to short third man. FOW 96/6

07:05 PM BST

OVER 14: NZ 93/5 (Phillips 32 Santner 8)

Another fine over from Livingstone of off-breaks to Santner and leg-breaks to Phillips, both of whom can glean only four between them, thwarted by dip and some excellent England groundfielding.

Buttler turns back to Rashid, his partnership breaker.

07:03 PM BST

OVER 13: NZ 89/5 (Phillips 29 Santner 7)

Sam Curran returns for only his second over and Phillips walks across his crease to reach a ball angled across him and flat bat it very hard through square leg for four. After Phillips drives through for a single, Santner walks the other way towards the square leg umpire and Curran follows him. The left-hander flips it away for a single and Phillips follows that with a slapped cut for two. Curran, always improvising, always thinking, ends with a slower ball that Phillips almost falls over waiting for it to come on. All he can do is push it back to the all-rounder.

Ben Stokes earmarked Brydon Carse, his Durham team-mate, for England recognition as soon as he became Test captain last year but injuries restricted opportunities to just a handful of ODIs. He was ahead of Josh Tongue at the start of this season, a similar style of bowler, and it feels all of a sudden as if England have a decent stock of hit-the-deck seamers…if they stay fit.

06:58 PM BST

OVER 12: NZ 80/5 (Phillips 22 Santner 5)

Lima Livingstone hasn’t been at his best for England this past year but he starts with a fine over of multifaceted-spin. Santner, the left-hander, is treated to off-breaks, one of which he slams through extra cover for four.

06:53 PM BST

Wicket!

Mitchell c Brook b Livingstone 7 After a big turning leg-break the previous ball, Livingstone gives this one another rip and Mitchell takes a stride and cloths it with the inside half of his bat down long-off’s throat. FOW 75/5

06:53 PM BST

OVER 11: NZ 74/4 (Phillips 21 Mitchell 7)

Carse is brought back into the attack after some cobbling. He split one of his boots during his first spell and first tried to fix it with some tape before bowing to the inevitable and summoning a fresh one. He continues at 88mph, giving the batsmen not time to line him up with his bounce that clatters into the top half of the bat, rather than the meat, threatening the splice. But then he errs too full and Phillips clumps him past mid-off for four.

Liam Livingstone is thrown the ball. Jos Buttler also has Will Jacks if he fancies a seventh option.

06:47 PM BST

OVER 10: NZ 64/4 (Phillips 13 Mitchell 5)

Carse is given a bit of a runaround on the cover point boundary by the ball carroming crazily around after Phillips cuts Moeen. But he dives to save boundaries and keeps him down to a pair of deuces to go with three prodded and/or poked singles.

Time for drinks.

06:45 PM BST

OVER 9: NZ 57/4 (Phillips 8 Mitchell 3)

Glenn Phillips turns Barney Rubble to thump Rashid’s flipper back over the bowler’s head baseball style, clubbing it. They nurdle three further singles but Rashid almost gets his man with the last delivery that Phillips drills into the pitch and is shocked when it bounces back up and smacks him flush in the mooey, well protected by the grille fortunately.

06:41 PM BST

OVER 8: NZ 50/4 (Phillips 3 Mitchell 1)

Chapman was trying to work that one through midwicket, closed the face and was beaten all ends up by his own misinterpretation. Fine start from Moeen again.

06:37 PM BST

Wicket!

Chapman b Moeen 11 What a peach! Round the wicket to the left-hander, nice dip and pitched on off, skidding on and hitting off as Chapman loses his balance. FOW 49/4

06:37 PM BST

OVER 7: NZ 46/3 (Phillips 4 Chapman 10)

Buttler turns to Rashid and Chapman takes a leg-break on a trip to cow corner, mowing it over midwicket for six! But Rashid, with all the confidence his eight years around the top of the global white-ball bowling rankings have given him, fights back with flight and dip, yielding only two more singles, both through cover.

06:32 PM BST

OVER 6: NZ 38/3 (Phillips 0 Chapman 3)

Wood has been magnificent since that first over, reaching 91mph then taking the pace off to diddle Seifert. New Zealand have been a bit one-dimensional, even for T20, looking for very little apart from big hits.

Chapman gets away by driving three off the back foot through cover. Jonny Bairstow gives chase and rakes it in before the boundary.

06:27 PM BST

Wicket!

Seifert b Wood 9 The left-armer comes round the wicket, takes the pace down to 82mph and diddles him with his slower ball by wrapping his fingers around the seam. Seifert winds up for a drive and is through the shot before the ball gets to the bat and has only a split-second to wait to hear the death rattle of off stump. FOW 35/3

06:26 PM BST

OVER 5: NZ 31/2 (Seifert 5 Phillips 0)

What an impressive start this has been by Carse. He’s bowling in the high 80s, varying his length and seems to extract real bone jarring heaviness with his bounce.

06:22 PM BST

Wicket!

Allen b Carse 21 The hometown hero chips in with a first T20i wicket. Nips it back at 88mph to knock back leg stump as the right-hander attempted to whoosh it over square leg. FOW 31/2

06:22 PM BST

OVER 4: NZ 29/1 (Allen 20 Seifert 4)

Excellent comeback from Luke Wood and well supported by his field to register four dot balls and a wicket until Tim Siefert, the keeper-batsman, uses the angle back into the right-hander to whisk four over midwicket with a flick of the wrists after a very high backlift gave him the momentum to make it race away.

06:17 PM BST

Wicket!

Conway c Buttler b Wood 3 Fine captaincy from Buttler to bolster Wood’s confidence by sticking with him but changing ends. Two dot balls, both following the left-hander as he tried to give himself room to hit over the offside are followed by one outside off, back of a length and he chases it, feathering and edge through to the keeper. FOW 25/1

06:15 PM BST

OVER 3: NZ 25/0 (Allen 20 Conway 3)

That’s the end of Wood for now. Carse is given the responsibility on his home ground and begins with three dot balls as Allen tries to throw the kitchen sink at them but doesn’t connect. Good pace and a canny line defeats the assault. In fact all he concedes all over is a single to Allen and a leg-bye to the total with hard, heavy bounce and some nibble if no swing.

06:12 PM BST

OVER 2: NZ 23/0 (Allen 19 Conway 3)

Curran, England’s matchwinner at the MCG in the World Cup final, starts fairly full and manages to shape it into Conway who whips it off his toes for two. The next ball is fired down the legside and rightly called wide. But he keeps nagging away with a full length and Conway defends one then opens the face to squirt a drive through point for a single.

The swing almost does for Allen who smashes a drive off the inside half of his bat back up the pitch. Curran leaps in his followthrough but the ball bursts between the tips of his middle and ring fingers. Would have been a blinder had he held on.

06:07 PM BST

OVER 1: NZ 18/0 (Allen 18 Conway 0)

Wood begins encouragingly fast and full, with some swing, racking up a couple of dot balls, the first a yorker that Allen tries to drive. That’s all it takes for Allen to get a sniff of what Wood’s about as he smashes the next three balls for six, wedging Wood over long off for his first then pulling the next two 10 rows back. Two short balls from Wood are absolutely collared and now the ball needs replacing. Once the swing disappeared, Wood looked vulnerable and Allen slaughtered the next three.

Still one to come. Wood opts for the yorker, doesn’t land it but fires it into Allen’s pad at ankle height and gets out of a deep hole with a dot ball.

Sam Curran next. England are very heavy on left-armers at the moment.

A remarkable start to the game, as Finn Allen launches three successive sixes off Luke Wood. Not small sixes, or a small ground either. Beautiful ball striking.

06:01 PM BST

Luke Wood will open the bowling for England

The left-armer has been given the honours.

05:57 PM BST

On the toss

Beautiful evening at CLS, and a sellout crowd. Should be good fun this between two fine sides. England’s batting looks stronger than their bowling, while New Zealand’s bowling looks stronger than their batting. Neat, then, that the game will be set up in the first innings...

Jos Buttler won the toss and put New Zealand in for the first T20 - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

05:54 PM BST

Kyle Jamieson

Who played those three T20s against UAE this month after almost a year out with a stress injury of the back has been rested for today but Tim Southee is confident he’ll be fit and firing at some point in this series as they manage his return.

05:39 PM BST

Your teams

England Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt and wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood.

NZ Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt), Lockie Ferguson.

05:33 PM BST

England have won the toss

And have put New Zealand in.

‘No particular reason but we fancy a chase,’ says Jos Buttler.

05:22 PM BST

Carse gets the nod for debut

We’ve just seen a T20 cap presented to Durham’s Brydon Carse, by his team-mate Mark Wood. Gus Atkinson will have to wait until the second game on Friday for a go. England like both men a lot, largely because of their pace. I would not be at all surprised to see them in India on the Test tour in January.

05:19 PM BST

Forecast

Cloudy but dry and a temperature falling from 16C at the start to about 13C by the time Tom Bradby hears his first Bong!

05:01 PM BST

Apologies

For tonight’s match, and tonight’s match only, we are unable to offer you an automated score summary and scoreboard graphic. These gizmos have been redesigned along with the football and rugby ones as we prepare for the World Cup but will not be ready until the second T20 on Friday. We are sorry and will endeavour to maintain accurate scores manually at the top of each over’s entry.

04:58 PM BST

Preview: World Cup bolters under starter's orders

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the first T20 in England’s four-match series against New Zealand as international cricket returns after its 30-day Hundred hiatus. It might seem counter-intuitive in a four-format world to start the warm-up process for the 13th Cricket World Cup starting in October by playing 20- rather than 50-over cricket but, certainly for the batsman at least, with a see-ball-hit-ball approach since the grand Morgan/Strauss/Farbrace/Bayliss revolution/coming into the light of 2015, it makes little difference.

For the bowlers, particularly those who will be expected to take on the hardest shifts between the powerplays in India, T20 cricket is no preparation at all. Having said that, an ODI in Durham as summer fades towards autumn is not much preparation for Ahmedabad and England’s World Cup defence either. These four T20s will be followed by four ODIs against New Zealand, when Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult come back into the fold, three ODIs against Ireland and a match against India in Guwahati a month today followed by a final warm-up against Bangladesh in the same stadium before they take on NZ in their opener on Oct 5.

England have Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Chris Jordan, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed and Luke Wood in this squad but not in the provisional 15 for India and all of them, we are told, will have a chance to press their claims. Surrey’s Gus Atkinson, the Bradfield Bullet, capable of the consistent 90mph+ pace that has earned him a place in the World Cup party, will make his international debut in this series but may be spared until Friday after his exertions in the Hundred final on Sunday.

New Zealand, who defeated UAE 2-1 with a makeshift side 10 days ago, have their Hundred players – Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne – back but, remarkably, have not played a T20 in England for eight years. The Riverside has not hosted one for six years and England return to Chester-le-Street for the first time since Matty Potts almost melted under a venomous sun in an ODI defeat by South Africa last year which marked Ben Stokes’ first retirement from 50-over cricket.

The match starts at 6pm. Join us for coverage of the toss from 5.30pm.



