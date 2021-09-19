New England vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Week 2

New England vs New York How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: CBS

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

[mm-video type=playlist id=01f1343a1wt7q817p7 player_id=none image=https://collegefootballnews.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png]

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

New England (0-1) vs New York Jets (0-1) Game Preview

Why New England Will Win

The new guy was more than fine.

New England managed to lose to Miami 17-16 even though it got a terrific game out of Mac Jones, 100 rushing yards out of Damien Harris, and a strong defensive day that held Miami to nothing in the fourth quarter.

The problem were the stalled drives – too many field goals and just one touchdown. In this, just don’t screw up and let the defensive front do the rest.

The Carolina defensive front will be a problem all year long, and the Jets couldn’t handle it in the 19-14 loss. They were in the game, but Zach Wilson was sacked six times and there wasn’t a lick of a running attack to help the cause.

– Week 2 NFL Schedule, Predictions

Why New York Jets Will Win

The kid was alright.

Wilson didn’t get the win, and he’s going to need a whole lot of seasoning and time to sharpen up, but he was under pressure by the Panthers all game long and he still managed to spread the ball around well and come up with a whole slew of big plays.

Yes, New England was fine against Miami, but it wasn’t sharp enough. There were too many penalties, two turnovers – there should’ve been a few more – and it didn’t do nearly enough considering it had the ball for almost 37 minutes and controlled the game.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

This week, the New England formula will work.

Story continues

Ball control, let Mac Jones make the throws that are there, rely on the ground game to pound away, and make Wilson have to push every time he gets his chances. The limited number of drives will create a sense of urgency, and the mistakes will come.

New England vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

New England 23, New York Jets 16

Line: New England -6, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Must See Rating: 2

5: Peyton and Eli

1: Cry Macho

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings