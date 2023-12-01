England vs West Indies, ODI and T20 tour: Full schedule and fixtures

Jos Buttler said his poor form with the bat was one of the reasons why England struggled at the World Cup - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

With their disastrous World Cup campaign firmly in the rear-view mirror, England now have another test of their white-ball credentials as they travel to the West Indies for a limited-overs tour.

The West Indies did not qualify for this year’s World Cup, but this gives England a chance to bounce back after crashing out of the tournament with one win in their first six games.

The England squad will take on the home side in three one-day internationals and then five Twenty20 internationals over the course of three weeks in December.

It will be the first time England have played the West Indies in ODIs in more than four years and they will be hoping for a better showing than was produced during a ‘difficult’ time in India.

When is it?

England’s limited-overs tour of the West Indies runs from Sunday December 3 until Thursday December 21. There are no warm-up games so England go straight into the action against the hosts.

What is the full fixture list and schedule?

ODI series

All games start at 2pm GMT

1st ODI, December 3 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

2nd ODI, December 6 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

3rd ODI, December 9 at Kensington Oval, Barbados

T20 series

All games day/night matches and start at 8pm GMT

1st T20I: December 12 at Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd T20I: December 14 at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

3rd T20I: December 16 at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

4th T20I: December 19 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

5th T20I: December 21 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

What are the most recent results between the two teams?

It is a long time since the two sides faced each other in a one-day international, but in both formats the results are mixed with it 2-2 in ODIs and 3-2 to the West Indies in T20Is.

ODIs

February 22, 2019: West Indies won by 26 runs

February 27, 2019: England won by 29 runs

March 2, 2019: West Indies win by seven wickets

June 14, 2019: England win by eight wickets

T20Is

January 22, 2022: West Indies won by nine wickets

January 23, 2022: England won by one run

January 26, 2022: West Indies won by 20 runs

January 29, 2022: England won by 34 runs

January 30, 2022: West Indies won by 17 runs

How do I watch on TV?

England’s tour of the Caribbean will be shown by TNT Sports. The company, which bought BT Sport earlier this year, continues to hold rights for matches played in West Indies and Australia. The matches can also be streamed live on Discovery + for a subscription of £29.99 per month.

What is the latest news?

By Tim Wigmore

Jos Buttler will aim to give more attention to his batting and keeping during England’s white-ball tour of the Caribbean, after admitting that he found it hard to devote enough time to his personal performance during the World Cup.

“That’s a big learning for me – managing my own game is vital to the team and just finding different ways to do that to allow me to walk out in the middle with a clear mind,” said the England white-ball captain ahead of the first one-day international against West Indies on Sunday. “How I manage my time, I think it’s something I’d done really well up until that point in that World Cup.”

Buttler is trying “to find the right time and balance things out with my own game,” he explained. “Something I’ve always wanted to do in my career is strive for balance. Naturally, as captain, you take on extra responsibility, you’ve got more stuff to deal with but I’ve enjoyed that.”

Phil Salt and Will Jacks will open the batting together. Buttler rejected suggestions that he could open the batting – a role he has performed to great effect in T20 internationals, where he averages 49.2 as opener, but has never done in ODIs.

Wil Jacks (left) who missed out on a central contract for 2023-24 features in both squads - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

“I have played nearly 180 ODIs and I have had great success in the middle order. It’s been my superstrength in this format of the game and I want to nail down on that even more.”

The England captain said that the poor World Cup defence had only increased his determination for the rest of his international career.

“I’ve got to use it as motivation and hunger to push myself and the team forward and take the learnings from that – use it as a positive experience to go into the rest of my career.”

“We have had one bad tournament. It’s been in a great place for a long time and you see the depth of talent of guys coming through and you want to help shape that period of white ball cricket. That’s something I feel responsibility and motivation for and individually I am always incredibly motivated to perform the best I can and reach my potential. Any time that you get challenged and get pushed back and people challenge that sort of thing it’s certainly lights a few fires and motivates you.”

‘There’ some really exciting talent in this team’

With only five members of England’s World Cup squad – plus Brydon Carse, who was a replacement player in the ODI squad, Buttler said it felt like a fresh start for the side.

“It’s certainly a bit of a new beginning. There’s some really exciting talent in this team – young guys eager to get their opportunities and perform.”

Despite the change in personnel and poor World Cup campaign, Buttler will give “very similar messages” to the squad: retaining the aggressive approach that served England well from 2015-22 while emphasising the need to be adaptable too.

“You want to reinforce the way we want to play. Still a very positive and aggressive style of cricket but within that there is always a framework to move up and down gears, and give some guys some role clarity of where that fit into this team and the roles we want them to play.

ODI squad

Jos Buttler (captain, Lancashire), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Zak Crawley (Surrey), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Notts), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Phil Salt (Lancashire), John Turner (Hampshire).

T20I squad

Jos Buttler (captain, Lancashire), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Notts), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

