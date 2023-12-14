England vs West Indies T20 series: next match, full tour schedule and fixtures

England will need to come from 2-0 down to win the series - Ashley Allen/Getty Images

England’s white-ball tour of the Caribbean took another dive with back-to-back defeats in the opening two of five T20 matches.

In the first match, Andre Russell took three for 19 as England were bowled out for 171 in Barbados. The West Indies veteran then smote 29 from 14 balls as the hosts’ phlanx of six-hitters put Jos Buttler’s bowlers to the sword.

Then in Grenada, Brandon King’s sublime knock of 82 helped the hosts post a score of 176 for seven, which England came up short of reaching by 10 runs, with Sam Curran (50) the only person able to build on his start.

There are three matches remaining in the T20 series before England fly home for Christmas.

Earlier in the tour England’s ODI misery continued with a 2-1 series defeat to West Indies. The loss was confirmed by a four-wicket reverse in the final match. Coming so soon after their World Cup woe, where Jos Buttler and Co failed to reach the knockout stages, the result was exactly what England didn’t need and adds to the pressure on Buttler and the side’s coach Matthew Mott.

When is it?

England’s limited-overs tour of the West Indies runs from Sunday December 3 until Thursday December 21. There were no warm-up games so England went straight into the action against the hosts.

What is the full fixture list and schedule?

All times below are GMT

ODI series

1st ODI: West Indies beat England by four wickets

2nd ODI: England beat West Indies by six wickets

3rd ODI: West Indies beat England by four wickets

(West Indies win series 2-1)

T20 series

1st T20I: West Indies beat England by four wickets

2nd T20I: West Indies win by 10 runs

3rd T20I: December 16 at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada (5.30pm start)

4th T20I: December 19 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (8pm start)

5th T20I: December 21 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (8pm start)

How do I watch on TV?

England’s tour of the Caribbean is being shown on TNT Sports. The company, which bought BT Sport earlier this year, continues to hold rights for matches played in West Indies and Australia. The matches can also be streamed live on Discovery + for a subscription of £29.99 per month.

England’s T20I squad

Jos Buttler (captain, Lancashire), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Notts), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

England’s ODI squad

Jos Buttler (captain, Lancashire), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Zak Crawley (Surrey), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Notts), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Phil Salt (Lancashire), John Turner (Hampshire).

