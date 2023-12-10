England vs West Indies, ODI and T20 tour: Full schedule and fixtures

England have much to think about after they fell to a 2-1 ODI series defeat to West Indies - AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England’s ODI misery continued with a 2-1 series defeat to West Indies. The loss was confirmed by a four-wicket reverse to the hosts in Barbados on Saturday night. Coming so soon after their World Cup woe, where Jos Buttler and Co failed to reach the knockout stages, the result was exactly what England didn’t need and adds to the pressure on Buttler and the side’s coach Matthew Mott.

In a rain-interrupted match England batted first and were soon under the cosh, falling to 49 for five. Local boy Matthew Forde had a dream debut taking three of those early scalps. The tourists fought back well, however, thanks to a 71 from Ben Duckett and 45 from Liam Livingstone. With rain coming and going the innings was reduced to 40 overs, and, while not daunting, the total of 206 gave the England attack something to work with.

Once again rain interrupted, meaning West Indies’ revised target was 188 in 34 overs. They got off to a good start with Alick Athanaze scoring 45 and Keacy Carty contributing 50. But England chipped away at the wickets and with eight overs to go were marginal favourites. But that was before Romario Shepherd arrived at the wicket and hit an unbeaten 41 off 28 balls to get the hosts over the line with more than two overs to spare.

The five-match T20 series gets under way on Tuesday in Barbados with Jos Buttler and Co in dire need of a win to give them some early Christmas cheer.

A penny for his thoughts: England's 2-1 ODI series defeat to West Indies came on the back of their miserable World Cup, captain Jos Buttler is is dire need of some T20 success - AP/Ricardo Mazalan

When is it?

England’s limited-overs tour of the West Indies runs from Sunday December 3 until Thursday December 21. There were no warm-up games so England went straight into the action against the hosts.

What is the full fixture list and schedule?

All times below are GMT

ODI series

1st ODI, West Indies beat England by four wickets

2nd ODI, England beat West Indies by six wickets

3rd ODI, West Indies beat England by four wickets

(West Indies win series 2-1)

T20 series

1st T20I: December 12 at Kensington Oval, Barbados (10pm start)

2nd T20I: December 14 at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada (5.30pm start)

3rd T20I: December 16 at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada (5.30pm start)

4th T20I: December 19 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (8pm start)

5th T20I: December 21 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (8pm start)

How do I watch on TV?

England’s tour of the Caribbean is being shown on TNT Sports. The company, which bought BT Sport earlier this year, continues to hold rights for matches played in West Indies and Australia. The matches can also be streamed live on Discovery + for a subscription of £29.99 per month.

England’s ODI squad

Jos Buttler (captain, Lancashire), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Zak Crawley (Surrey), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Notts), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Phil Salt (Lancashire), John Turner (Hampshire).

England’s T20I squad

Jos Buttler (captain, Lancashire), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Notts), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).