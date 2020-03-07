England vs Wales live stream: How to watch Six Nations fixture online and on TV today

Eddie Jones and Owen Farrell attend the England captain's run ahead of their clash with Wales: Reuters

England will play their final Six Nations game this season against Wales on Saturday after learning that their final-weekend fixture against Italy has been called off due to coronavirus fears.

Having won two of their three games so far, England can retain their title hopes with victory over their neighbours, who will arrive at Twickenham having not won in south-west London since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But even if Eddie Jones’s side make it three wins on the spin, they may not learn their Six Nations fate until well into the year as their final match will not be played before the end of the season – though two wins from France in the next week will rule that encounter redundant as Les Bleus would clinch the Grand Slam.

England make two changes for the match, one of which is forced as Sam Underhill misses out with a head injury to result in an immediate return to the starting line-up for Mark Wilson, while the flanker is joined by fit-again Anthony Watson who replaces Jonathan Joseph on the wing.

Wales also make changes, with Wayne Pivac doubling the number as he brings in four new faces to his side. Josh Navidi and Liam Williams both return from injury, while Rob Evans and Tomos Williams are handed recalls for the trip east.

When is the match?

England vs Wales takes place on Saturday 7 March at Twickenham Stadium.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 4:45pm.

Where can I watch it?

Live coverage will be shown on ITV and online on the ITV Hub from 3:50pm. Highlights will be shown on ITV on Sunday at 10:35pm.

Teams

England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Courtney Lawes, Mark Wilson, Tom Curry.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade.

Story continues

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis; Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones; Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Aaron Shingler, Taulupe Faletau, Rhys Webb, Jarrod Evans, Johnny McNicholl.

Odds

England to win: 2/9

Wales to win: 9/2

Draw: 33/1

Prediction

England 23-17 Wales: History shows these game are among the tightest in world rugby, particularly when it comes to the Six Nations, and just like the tournament trend it tends to all in favour of the home side. That should prove true once more given Wales aren’t at full strength, with Taulupe Faletau only fit enough from the bench and both Josh Navidi and Liam Williams at risk of being undercooked, and England look to be hitting their stride at the perfect time for this collision.