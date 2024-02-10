England vs Wales LIVE! Six Nations 2024 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

England vs Wales LIVE!

Round two of the Six Nations continues with a huge grudge match at Twickenham this afternoon. England return to headquarters under Steve Borthwick for the first time since their dismal summer of 2023, hoping to put on a show for fans after their impressive Rugby World Cup campaign and narrowly defeating Italy in their opening match in Rome last weekend.

But they may face a tough task against a Welsh team that could have been embarrassed by Scotland on home soil as they fell 27-0 behind, only to launch an astonishing comeback that saw them register four unanswered tries before suffering an agonising defeat by a single point. England have vowed to fight fire with fire today with an aggressive and confrontational approach, while Warren Gatland has insisted that his young side will not be intimidated.

The hosts are unchanged for the first time since 2019, while Gatland has made a total of seven changes including a new half-back pairing, front row and the return of George North from injury. Follow England vs Wales in the Six Nations live below, featuring expert analysis from Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at Twickenham.

England vs Wales latest news

Kick-off time: 4:45pm GMT, Twickenham

How to watch: ITV

England lineup with no changes from Rome

Wales lineup after seven changes by Gatland

Prediction: England to win by 10 points

England team embark upon extended Twickenham walk

15:31 , George Flood

The England team have arrived at Twickenham!

In a bid to improve the matchday experience, new captain Jamie George and other senior players have made several recommendations for change to the RFU.

One of those simple but potentially effective tweaks was a longer walk from the team bus to the stadium, so that they can spend more time among the fans.

(REUTERS)

Ford can offer X factor as England look to thrill back at Twickenham

15:18 , George Flood

The class of 2024 staged an England’s Got Talent night at their recent training camp — but now Steve Borthwick’s men must bring the X Factor to Twickenham, writes Nick Purewal.

Leicester double-act Ollie Chessum and Freddie Steward are England’s latest answer to Ant and Dec, as the squad’s new social secretaries.

The talent show helped a new group of players let off steam as well as form tighter bonds, even if some of the acts “got a bit weird”, according to captain Jamie George.

Head coach Borthwick will judge his players all he likes, but the Twickenham crowd will always have the final say.

England were booed off the pitch the last time they played at HQ, in the 30-22 defeat by Fiji in August’s final World Cup warm-up match.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Gatland fans flames over Feyi-Waboso saga

15:07 , George Flood

Warren Gatland fanned the flames over the Immanuel Feyi-Waboso situation in a recent column for the Daily Telegraph, in which he revealed the reaction from Welsh kicking coach Neil Jenkins to his decision to represent England.

“The best reaction I had was when I told Neil Jenkins about Feyi-Waboso’s decision, and he was, shall we say, very vociferous in terms of his response,” Gatland wrote.

“I can’t use the language that he used but it was basically along the lines of: ‘He was born in Cardiff and if he doesn’t want to play for Wales, then he can b***** off’.”

However, Gatland insisted this week that the inclusion of Feyi-Waboso by England did not add any extra spice to proceedings.

“We haven’t even spoken about him,” he said.

“No, it doesn’t add any extra spice. None of our tactics have mentioned his name or anything.

“There are a lot of players from both countries who are dual-qualified. Good luck to him. I hope things go well for him.”

(PA)

Feyi-Waboso backed to shut out Wales criticism over England choice

14:56 , George Flood

You rarely need to add any extra spice to an England vs Wales showdown, but the presence of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in the hosts’ matchday squad today does just that.

Feyi-Waboso was born and raised in Cardiff and played age-grade rugby for Wales, but chose to represent England ahead of this Six Nations after a swift rise to prominence at Exeter.

The 21-year-old wing, who made a late debut cameo off the bench in Rome last weekend, has been backed to shut off the noise and any criticism as he looks to make a bigger impact this afternoon.

Warren Gatland previously said that Feyi-Waboso - backed for a long and fruitful international career by Steve Borthwick - had “disappointed” coaches in Wales by picking England.

(Getty Images)

Warren Gatland: I don't find Twickenham intimidating at all

14:43 , George Flood

England have spoken a lot in recent times about upping the intensity and aggression levels at Twickenham, attempting to make the old venue back into something of a fortress.

However, Welsh boss Warren Gatland insisted this week that the home of English rugby had never held any fears or trepidation as far as he was concerned.

“The first four times I went there, we won – three Premiership finals and a Heineken Cup final. I don’t find it intimidating at all!” Gatland said.

“It is great when you come in through the gates and everyone is outside and you’ve got the fans there. It is a great stadium to enter.

“I love the atmosphere, and it is even more special if you can walk away with a win. That is not easy to do.

“It is a stadium that I have loved going to. For me, it doesn’t hold any trepidation.

“For us, it is about starting well and stopping the crowd singing ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ too early. Silence them a bit – that becomes an important factor.”

(Getty Images)

England vs Wales prediction

14:33 , George Flood

It is difficult to know what to expect from these two sides, particularly Wales after such a mixed display against Scotland.

Should they play like they did in the second half for a full 80 minutes at Twickenham, there is every chance they come away with victory, but a repeat of that awful start and it could be another miserable trip to London for Warren Gatland's side.

England got the job done against Italy, though it was little more than that. A revamped squad will of course need time to fully click into gear, but it is still important that there are at least signs of an attacking edge beyond a kicking game.

It may well prove to be a scrappy affair, with confidence not particularly high in either camp, but as in Rome, we're going for England to do enough to pick up another win, even if questions remain over the performance.

England to win, by 10 points.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Seven Wales changes after Scotland thriller

14:28 , George Flood

It’s a different story altogether for Wales, with Warren Gatland making seven changes after the proverbial game of two halves against Scotland in Cardiff, losing Sam Costelow, Leon Brown and James Botham to injury.

There is a new half-back pairing in Tomos Williams and Ioan Lloyd, while George North returns from injury in midfield at the expense of Owen Watkin.

Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee and Keiron Assiratti form an entirely refreshed front row, with Alex Mann making his first Wales start at flanker after scoring in the comeback attempt in round one.

Will Rowlands, Taine Basham, Kieran Hardy and Cai Evans all come onto the bench, with Australia-born Bath prop Archie Griffin in line for a Test debut.

Wales XV: Winnett; Dyer, North, Tompkins, Adams; Lloyd, Williams; G Thomas, Dee, Assiratti; Jenkins (c), Beard; Mann, Reffell, Wainwright

Replacements: Elias, Domachowski, Griffin, Rowlands, Basham, Hardy, Evans, Grady

(PA)

England name unchanged team for first time since 2019

14:20 , George Flood

Steve Borthwick sprung something of a surprise on Thursday, with England naming an unchanged XV for the first time since the 2019 World Cup final against South Africa in Yokohama.

The only alteration is on the bench, where Ellis Genge is fit to back-up Joe Marler at loosehead after being a late withdrawal in Rome last weekend with a foot problem.

Bath’s Beno Obano drops out of the squad. Otherwise it’s as you were across the board, with George Ford continuing ahead of Fin Smith at fly-half with Marcus Smith still out with a calf injury.

Fraser Dingwall and Ethan Roots are retained for their second caps, while Chandler Cunningham-South, Fin Smith and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso - who selected to play for England ahead of Wales, the country of his birth - are also primed to build on their debuts off the bench.

England XV: F Steward; T Freeman, H Slade, F Dingwall, E Daly; G Ford, A Mitchell; J Marler, J George (c), W Stuart; M Itoje, O Chessum; E Roots, S Underhill, B Earl

Replacements: T Dan, E Genge, D Cole, A Coles, C Cunningham-South, D Care, F Smith, I Feyi-Waboso

(Getty Images)

How to watch England vs Wales

14:16 , George Flood

TV channel: England vs Wales is being shown live in the UK free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: You can also catch a free live stream online via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome to England vs Wales live Six Nations coverage

14:14 , George Flood

The 2024 Six Nations ramps up this afternoon with a grudge match between old rivals England and Wales at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick’s side are back on home soil for the first time since their woeful summer of 2023, looking to put on a show for the fans at ‘HQ’ having opened their campaign with a rather sluggish three-point win over Italy in Rome last weekend, when they struggled to get to grips with a new defensive system implemented by Felix Jones.

They have pledged an aggressive and confrontational approach against the so-called ‘Warrenball’ of Warren Gatland, who has stoked the flames this week by insisting that he does not find Twickenham to be intimidating in the slightest.

His young Welsh side, now devoid of so many experienced campaigners, trailed 27-0 at home to Scotland in round one, only to fight back and lose by a single point in an absolute thriller.

Kick-off today is at 4:45pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates from across the afternoon and expert analysis from Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at Twickenham.