England suffer World Cup heartbreak against USA as penalty curse strikes again

There was one last post-match huddle for England. One last gathering out on the pitch and the images said it all. Lucy Bronze wept uncontrollably, disappointment was etched across her team-mates, Steph Houghton’s face was taught in frustration and reflection and Phil Neville stood in the middle and patted his heart.

“I’m proud,” the head coach mouthed and England should be proud of this team, this uplifting World Cup campaign and, certainly, of this performance as they pushed the holders, the three-times winners, the United States of America, like they have never been pushed before.

Even when down to 10 players, after Millie Bright was sent off, they pushed with the Americans resorting to playing five-at-the-back, time-wasting and running down the clock as they held on.

It can be a cruel game, football, and so it proved as for the third semi-final in succession – the fourth when the men’s team’s exploits in Russia are considered – England went out at this stage.

No one can doubt their desire, their determination and their will to win but it just felt that, well, the gods had conspired against them in a rousing second-half in which Jill Scott played the game of her life, in arguably the biggest game ever for England’s women’s team.

There was a penalty miss, after the intervention of the video assistant referee went in England’s favour, and there was the tightest of offside decisions, when Ellen White appeared to have scored her second goal, which went against them. It was a toe, a matter of inches, that showed White was too far forward.

Coaches talk of small margins and this was the smallest possible even if it was, of course, correct while soon after England were awarded a spot-kick after White’s trailing leg was caught as she shaped to shoot.

Nikita Parris, the designated penalty-taker, had missed twice already in this tournament and while she had said she was prepared to take another it was Houghton, the captain, who took the responsibility. It was a captain’s call, a brave call even if logically, surely, White should have stepped up.

Instead, Houghton’s effort was weak and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saved easily down to her right.

That felt cruel, also, given the courage that Houghton has shown in not just leading this team so superbly but in the way she has dealt with the personal tragedy of her husband, the former footballer Stephen Darby, being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Neville had spoken about an outcome like this being failure but it was undoubtedly glorious failure while there is so much to draw from this campaign, so much uplifting attention on this team and the progress of women’s football.

Neville had also spoken about being close to the “legacy moment” and the legacy of this is not just that there is such momentum behind women’s football but this England team really can go all the way in a major competition.

The European championships in 2021 looks like a real target – at least the Americans will not be there – even if that is of little comfort right now in the aftermath of such a tense, emotional, draining and epic encounter.

In the cold light of day the Americans’ game-management was exceptional – and cynical also – while there is that extra, little bit of spite as shown when captain Alex Morgan scored what proved to be the winning goal and attempted to mock England with a tea-drinking celebration.

England had talked about being “bad a--” women and while the Americans style themselves as the baddest of them all, the gap is closing. This has to be a further bridgehead in belief. It does not end here. Four years ago, in Canada, England were cruelly denied through a late own goal but they felt fortunate to get as far as the semi-finals. Now that luck deserted them when they needed it the most.

There had been a buzz when Megan Rapinoe had been left out by USA coach Jill Ellis because of a hamstring strain but that decision was vindicated and not least when her replacement, Christen Press, scored and once again the champions did it inside the opening 12 minutes. They have scored within that time-frame in every game so far at this World Cup and they hit England hard. Very hard. Already Carly Telford, in goal with Karen Bardsley suffering a hamstring injury, had made two unconvincing saves before she picked the ball out of the net.

It came as England were carved open down their left when the excellent Rose Lavelle – who may be a doubt for the final after going off injured – dummied and allowed the ball to run to Kelly O’Hara whose deep cross was met beyond the far post by Press who headed it high into the net past Telford’s grasp. Bronze put her head in her hands. She knew England had to defend that better.

And attack better. Which is what they then did with Keira Walsh, playing her best game of the tournament, switching play with a cross-field pass. It found Beth Mead who delivered a wonderful bouncing cross in between the two central defenders for White to steal in and steer her shot in off the post.

It set the tone for a terrifically open, committed, full-throttle game with Telford beating out Lavelle’s powerful half-volley and Becky Sauerbrunn almost slicing a panicky clearance into her own goal.

It was a let-off that the Americans capitalised on with Lindsey Horan chipping the ball into the area for Morgan to run onto, away from Demi Stokes who was caught out, and guide her header past Telford.

Walsh forced a smart save from Naeher but it appeared England would be overwhelmed with Telford fortunate to escape after a poor pass out was intercepted before a switch by Neville, bringing on Fran Kirby, changed things.

Suddenly, England were galvanised and pushed on with the offside decision fuelling them further before the shock of the penalty miss. Two big moments. Both went against England. “That’s football,” said Neville who now goes to a third-place play-off on Saturday. It is. A glorious game but a cruel one also, at times.

10:21PM

Jill Ellis speaks

It was such a great effort. I can’t express how proud I am. We had some challenges in terms of bodies, and everyone stepped up, and that’s what this team are about. That was Alyssa Naeher’s shining moment, though we’ve got one more game. What a freakin’ stop! I couldn’t be more proud of this group of players.

10:20PM

Katie Whyatt's ratings from Lyon

10:16PM

Neville's full quotes on Steph Houghton

She’s an amazing person on and off the pitch. She’ll deal with it the way that she does. She’ll look forward. She’ll be upset, she’ll be disappointed, but she’s been phenomenal, and no blame should be attached to her. That’s football, that’s sport. We’ll go again.

10:08PM

Neville speaks

We wanted to leave our hearts and souls on that pitch and we did. We went toe to toe with the best team in the world. We've done our very best, not left anything in that dressing room. Millie's booking in the first half was never a yellow card 100 per cent. No tears, we should be very proud. They've given their hearts and souls. We've had the time of our lives and played our hearts out. We’ve touched the hearts of the nation back home. Steph Houghton will deal with it the way she should.

10:01PM

Positives for England

Ellen White played well. She's a very good finisher. Why on earth she won't take penalties is a mystery. Everyone else was off colour by varying shades. Don't think Neville's selection worked and the USA's disturbed-wasps'-nest, swarming attack overwhelmed England's defence. No shame in that.

9:56PM

Final score England 1-2 USA

A merited victory for USA. England tried but made too many mistakes against a superior, clinical side. They made chances and could have bagged a draw to take it into extra-time but Houghton couldn't convert the penalty.

9:53PM

90+6 min England 1-2 USA

Another poor decision, this time from Moore, who takes on a 25-yard shot when she had three players in support and White in space. She shanks it weakly at the keeper.

9:51PM

90+4 min England 1-2 USA

Kirby takes the wring option in the D when fed by Parris who had made 20 yards. Kirby steers the pass for someone on the overlap only with one player fewer following Bright's red card, there was no one there.

9:49PM

90+2 min England 1-2 USA

Neville is waving his players forward. Stokes brings it over halfway but they resort to lumping it up. Parris wins the header but she bullets it out of play.

9:47PM

90 min England 1-2 USA

USA shield the ball on teh whitewash and England can't get it off them. Spoiling tactics but effective and the right thing to do. We'll have seven minutes of stoppage time.

9:46PM

88 min England 1-2 USA

USA are cleverly running down the clock, buying fouls. England sub - Daly off, Stanway on. USA sub Krieger on for O'Hara.

9:42PM

85 min England 1-2 USA

Millie Bright is sent off for a second yellow card. Should have been a straight red. Dreadful tackle, planting all six studs into Morgan's shin.

9:41PM

84 min England 1-2 USA

Pearce bigged her up saying she was both 'a remarkable captain and a remarkable human being' which is by the by. That was Southgatesque. Garbage pen.

9:40PM

She's missed it

About as weak and tame as you can imagine. An absolutely terrible penalty passed to the keeper's right and had she been wearing a cap she could have thrown it on top of the ball.

9:39PM

Houghton will take

The ball's on the spot.

9:38PM

ENGLAND penalty!!

Batista looked at it about 12 times and then awards the pen.

9:38PM

VAR Check

Sauerbrunn did catch her kicking foot with her knee. No decision yet.

9:36PM

78 min England 1-2 USA - possible VAR

Ellen White misses a sitter in front of goal, eight yards out, claiming she was fouled. For the first time Parris got around O'Hara and centred. There will be a penalty check.

9:34PM

75 min England 1-2 USA

Heath needs treatment after falling awkwardly after a fine Stokes tackle. The players use the opportunity of her requiring treatment to have a drink. Some audible effing and jeffing ensues when the assistant refuses to let Heath back on at first. 'If you heard the bad language,' japes Pearce. 'It was Sue Smith.'

9:31PM

73 min England 1-2 USA

Rachel Daly makes a recovery run down the left to win another tackle. She has been impressive as a destroyer but, one can't help thinking, much like the manager himself when picked in midfield by Alex Ferguson, a waste of a creative impetus.

9:27PM

71 min England 1-2 USA

England make their second sub: Jade Moore on for Keira Walsh.

9:26PM

69 min England 1-2 USA

Half a boot, half a boot, half a boot, into the valley of death rode the ... Was she more than a toe offside? Let's kick VAR out of football. This futile quest for perfection is killing the game.

9:25PM

VAR kills the 'goal'

9:24PM

Hang on it's going to VAR

Superb finish from Scott's excellent threaded pass.

9:23PM

GOAL!!

England 2-2 USA (White)

9:23PM

65 min England 1-2 USA

Rachel Daly strong arms Heath off the ball. She had to do something because Bright was out of position. Heath will take it five yards upfield from the right angle of the box. She approaches with her left and spoons it down Telford's throat.

9:21PM

63 min England 1-2 USA

Daly clatters into Lavelle who turned and laid the ball off, twanging her hamstring in the process. She's had a devastating impact and England will be relieved to see her going off. Sam Mewis replaces her.

9:18PM

60 min England 1-2 USA

Telford makes a complete horse of a short pass intended for Bright and fed it straight to Press who, in a top example of nominative determinism, was closing the centre-half down. She slips it on to her left and arrows a left-foot shot that doesn't bend sufficiently inside the post. Looking for what we used to call a banana bender, she ended up with a cucumber. Why doesn't the EU let us have bendy cucumbers, eh?

9:15PM

58 min England 1-2 USA

Nikita Parris moves on to the left and Kirby goes through the middle. Kirby is excellent normally but she's having a Rooneyesque tournament.

9:14PM

England substitution

Beth Mead comes off and Fran Kirby is introduced.

9:13PM

56 min England 1-2 USA

More precision and poise required by England. Walsh is the pivotal player and her passing isn't as good as it has been.

9:12PM

54 min England 1-2 USA

England escape by the skin of their teeth again when Lavelle goes on another driving, serpentine run. It's only her last, heavy touch as she entered the area and was trying to lay herself up to shoot that allowed England to escape.

9:11PM

52 min England 1-2 USA

Bronze recovers after being beaten by Press and turns the ball upfield into space. Daly has to slide in to prevent Dunn pouncing on to it. A betters hot of Morgan's finish:

9:07PM

49 min England 1-2 USA

Walsh takes the free-kick deep. Bright had peeled off around the back and steered a header back across goal into the six-yard box. White, back to goal, tries the overhead but she's surrounded and USA scramble it away. White is penalised for trying to stop Naeher's quick punt upfield and though the keeper goes down like a bag of hammers, there's no booking because she could give Meryl Streep a run for her money.

9:05PM

48 min England 1-2 USA

Bronze picks off Dunn's long pass up the left, trapping it on her chest and bombing forward. She laces it up to Parris who is chopped down from behind about 25 yards out, in line with the right-angle of the penalty area.

9:03PM

46 min England 1-2 USA

Horan runs into Bronze when the ball is knocked up from the kick-off and hits her in the face with an arm. England free-kick about 25 yards from her own goal. Houghton, positionally, was very suspect in the first half. No changes by the way.

8:50PM

Item No1 on Phil Neville's to do list

England have to stop the crosses and win some defensive headers. Or they're sunk.

USA are irrepressible.

8:48PM

Half-time England 1-2 USA

Chastening at times, overrun at others, England are still in this game but the gulf in pace and intensity of the press has been decisive. England have been far too nervous and am not sure the defenders have ever really looked secure and settled.

8:46PM

44 min England 1-2 USA

England have lost just about every 50-50 until now and it's Bronze who nicks it away from Dunn and hares past her for 60 yards all along the whitewash, taking it to the byline where Dunn recovers to concede a corner that Scott heads wide.

8:44PM

42 min England 1-2 USA

USA corner. Heath will take. England defend it with hitherto absent poise.

8:41PM

39 min England 1-2 USA

Bright is booked for shielding the ball as she turns and catching Morgan, probably inadvertently, in the mush with the back of her right arm.

8:39PM

36 min England 1-2 USA

England could do with a quiet spell and a change of formation at half-time. Stokes clearly needs help with Lavelle. Press has a hack across Daly's ankle and she is rightly peeved. The referee steps in to pour oil on troubled waters.

8:36PM

34 min England 1-2 USA

Heath has led Stokes a dance so far but Stokes gets the upper hand momentarily to raid forward, cut in off the left and drill a right-foot shot that swerves across Naeher who has to dive across to her left to push it away from the post.

8:34PM

32 min England 1-2 USA

Phil Neville is going to have to sort the defence at half-time. His tactical changes have worked so far in the tournament and they will need to again. USA are rampant down the wings and playing to their usual strengths. Horan gets past Mead, whips over a cross and Morgan nips ahead of Rip van Stokes to steer a crisp header past a helpless and exposed Telford.

8:32PM

GOAL!!

England 1-2 USA (Morgan)

8:31PM

28 min England 1-1 USA

Walsh crosses deep from the left after Mead falls when set up for a shooting chance by Bronze. Sauerbrunn hangs out a leg and deflects the ball behind for a corner. Different physics and that could have looped past Naeher. Mead takes the corner and it's high and hideous, looping out of play above the crossbar.

8:28PM

25 min England 1-1 USA

Lavelle whacks in another shot from outside the box that Telford meets with strong hands and parries firmly beyond the shooter. Too much space to shoot in front of the 18-yard line. Midfield, where are you?

8:26PM

23 min England 1-1 USA

England break like lightning after a Lavelle concussive long-ranger is blocked by Bright. They're still being outnumbered in midfield. This 4-2-3-1 in possession when they lose the ball leaves too big a gap between the two and the three. From the rebound Daly tacks in from the right flank and threads a pass through to the well-marked White who goes down under slight contact but gets nothing for it.

8:22PM

20 min England 1-1 USA

Superb near-post finish as she ducked between O'Hara and Dahlkemper to turn in Beth Mead;s perfect left-wing cross. Completely against the run of play but so was the first equaliser in the SheBelieves and straight after that England began to seize the initiative. Brilliant crossfield pass from Keira Walsh to free Mead., too. White has scored in five successive World Cup matches now.

8:19PM

GOAL!!

England 1-1 USA (White)

8:19PM

17 min England 0-1 USA

Bronze, for the first time, embarks on one of those buccaneering runs but is chased down by Press and tackled.

8:17PM

15 min England 0-1 USA

Heath again burns past a very hesitant Stokes and centres for Lavelle who shimmies to buy some space in front of Walsh and Bright and thumps a 22-yard dipper over the bar. This is what serial World Cup winners look like.

8:15PM

13 min England 0-1 USA

USA's breathless tempo has caught England cold so far but in the past two minutes they have managed to press them higher up the pitch.

8:12PM

11 min England 0-1 USA

England have paid the price for this very shaky start. Deep right-wing cross from Heath catches Bronze under the ball and Press steps in off the left to bury a header from the left corner of the six-yard box. England are creaking. Someone needs to get a grip.

8:10PM

GOAL!!

England 0-1 USA (Press)

8:09PM

9 min England 0-0 USA

The crowd sounds as if it's 80 per cent USA fans. Tobin Heath crosses from the right and Telford drops it - possibly on to Scott's arm. Up goes the cry of 'VAR!' but the referee waves play on.

8:08PM

7 min England 0-0 USA

England are struggling here at the back as USA fly out of the traps, flinging numbers forward. They completely lose Morgan at the free-kick but fortunately Lavelle's dipping cross didn't dip quickly enough and parts the centre-forward's hair as she hit the apex of her leap.

8:06PM

4 min USA 0-0 England

England under siege after Rose Lavelle nutmegs Bright, sends her off for an Evening Post, and gets to the byline then darts in and works the angle for a left-foot shot from the right that Telford claws away. USA try to latch on to the rebound in numbers but England scramble it clear but immediately concede a free-kick 35 yards out.

8:04PM

3 min USA 0-0 England

Rotten camera position on halfway. Miles away. Demi Stokes stands up well when being attacked by Heath and makes the tackle to concede the corner. Ertz picks up the ball on the edge of teh area and crosses with her right, Bright heads away.

8:02PM

1 min USA 0-0 England

England kick off and work the ball back to Houghton who begins a 30-second phase of passing but the England captain then loses the ball with a wayward pass and she is picked off by Lavelle. England regather and defend by aggressive pressing in front of their area.

7:59PM

Rapinoe didn't take part in the warm-up

And Jill Ellis says she will only address the issue at the end of the game. The toss has taken place. It's on.

7:55PM

The teams are in the tunnel

Jonathan Pearce is confident. He says: 'I fancy us.' Out come the teams. Time for the anthems, England's first.

7:47PM

Phil Neville on his team changes

Karen picked up a minor injury in the game against Norway. When you get to these games, you need players that are 100 percent fit. We trust Carly, it’s a game where we need to play out from the back, and Carly’s distribution, technique and speed is going to be vital for us. It was a tough decision, probably the toughest one I’ve made since coming into the job. Rachel Daly and Beth Mead have both been playing well. It’s a game when we need all our speed and energy on the pitch, and then 55 minutes into the game, we’ve got quality on the bench to come on when the game opens up. We’re excited and we’ve picked an attacking team that stays true to our values. Tonight’s not a massive game. Sunday’s a massive game, tonight’s just another step on our journey to where we want to go, and that’s the final.

7:27PM

Who's bluffing who?

Could Phil Neville have introduced Rachel Daly at right-back and pushed Lucy Bronze up into midfield to combat Megan Rapinoe, who has been dropped because Christen Press will be better at the kind of relentless high-tempo pressing that would have tried to curtail Bronze?

7:17PM

Line-up analysis

7:04PM

And now for those of you watching in black and white

England Telford, Bronze, Houghton, Bright, Stokes, Parris, Walsh, Scott, Daly, White, Mead.

USA Naeher, Sauerbrunn, O’Hara, Dahlkemper, Ertz, Horan, Morgan, Lavelle, Heath, Dunn, Press.

Referee Edina Batista (Brazil).

7:00PM

Two changes for USA

Megan Rapinoe (!) and Sam Mewis start on the bench. Christen Press and Lindsey Horan are in the XI.

6:53PM

Three changes for England

Toni Duggan and Fran Kirby are on the bench and Karen Bardsley is injured. Carly Telford, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly come in.

6:49PM

USWNT first out of the blocks with their line-up

6:45PM

Written in the stars?

Good evening. If you remember being awake shortly after 1.50am four years ago to the very day and watching Steph Houghton’s composure as she addressed the interviewer moments after Laura Bassett’s 92nd-minute own goal had wrecked England’s chances of making their first World Cup final, you may have forgotten her words, glib as they were bound to be at such a moment, but you won’t have forgotten her resolve.

“That’s football,” she said. “It can be cruel at times but we can hold our heads high. The squad has shown some great character and desire to win, and passion to play for England. These girls have given everything for the jersey. We tried to perform and get to the World Cup final, but it just wasn’t to be.” One of the most meaningless of all football cliches, ‘We go again’, is employed to emphasise professionalism and resolve, shorthand, as the Isley Brothers had it, that emotion and, yes grief, have to be overcome because there is work to do. Can this be their time?

England's Nikita Parris walks the field during the build-up to the World Cup semi-final Credit: Elsa/Getty Images

The art of peaking when it matters in tournaments is vital. In 1966 England bored the pants off everyone in the group stages and improved with each knockout game. They were scintillating against Portugal in the semi. That this side pulled out their best performance in France at the quarter-final stage with that fluid and dominant defeat of Norway is encouraging.

Against almost anyone else, one would be confident that England’s confidence, coherence and, yes, exuberance, would prove irrepressible. USA, though, have this nous and knack as well as all their skill and experience. Despite having to come through nervy moments during stern tests from Spain and France, they prevailed.

USA fans have a fourth World Cup in their sights Credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

England survived a torrid first-half in the SheBelieves Cup meeting back in March but they withstood the pressure, kicked balls off the line and fought back immediately after Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring to equalise and came away with a 2-2 draw. Phil Neville’s defence and holding midfielders have been much better organised in France. They will face no greater challenge than USA’s ‘whirl’ and ‘switch’ attack.

At this moment the words of Trevor Steven, defeated semi-finalist at Italia 90, spring to mind to sum up how days like this, successful or disappointing, stay with people for the rest of their lives. It’s gone. “The moment has gone, you can’t get it back,” he remembered last year. . It’s difficult to put a jar on the emotions – we were so proud of what we’d done and yet one of the biggest regrets you can have as a player is not getting to the final. We could’ve won it and that would have been life-changing.”

Sometimes it’s hard to overcome wistful English pessimism, pace Pink Floyd, in the teeth of the world’s strongest team. But then consider the words of England’s best player, Lucy Bronze, last night and admire the determination of this generation not to be constricted by the past. “This is going to be our third semi-final," she said. "We play on a regular basis against the US, France and Germany. We match them in every game we play.They are always tight. But we know that it can be done and I think that is going to be the difference for us this year. Maybe we are most destined to win". Let’s get to it.