England vs USA player ratings: George Ford and Joe Cokanasiga shine in Rugby World Cup 2019 win

George Ford was on form for England

England continued their Rugby World Cup 2019 campaign in the sweltering setting of Kobe Misaki Stadium by thrashing heavy underdogs the United States.

The Eagles suffered a blow in only the third minute when prop David Ainuu limped off after falling awkwardly at a scrum.

Their line cracked soon after, George Ford racing through a large gap made possible when Billy Vunipola sucked in defenders with a muscular carry earlier in the move.

Billy Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ruaridh McConnochie and Lewis Ludlam ran in further tries, while Joe Cokanasiga – restored to the left wing, grabbed two.

The USA meanwhile finished the match with fourteen men on the field after John Quill saw red for a late head-high shoulder barge on Owen Farrell. Here is how we rated the two teams.

