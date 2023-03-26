England vs Ukraine live: score and latest updates as Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane score

Jude Bellingham running with the ball - England vs Ukraine live: score and latest updates from the Euro 2024 qualifiers - PA/Nick Potts

05:51 PM

44 min ENG 2 UKR 0

Mudryk works a bit of space between Henderson and Walker but flashes his shot wide.

05:47 PM

42 min ENG 2 UKR 0

England had been huffing and puffing for a while then everything just clicked. Kane's pass to Saka for the first was like a rallying cry. This is how we do it: vision and precision.

05:44 PM

GOAL!

England 2 Ukraine 0 (Saka) Purler! Fed by Henderson's short pass, England's best player takes a touch to cut infield, turns towards goal and bends a left-foot finish unstoppably into the top left corner from the right of the D.

05:41 PM

GOAL!

England 1 Ukraine 0 (Kane) He started the move with a right-foot, bending crossfield to Saka from left to right maybe 30 yards from goal. And then he hung on Kaavaev's shoulder, banking that Saka would cut back on to his left to bend and inswinger towards the far post. Which is what he did and Kane lurked for long enough then burst out of the blocks to blindside the right-back and effect a finish with knee or shin or calf.

Harry Kane scores - James Whitehead / SPP

05:40 PM

35 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Henderson arcs a cross towards the back post from the right. Chilwell races in to try to crack a volley from 15 yards but either he didn't shout or Maddison ignored him as the Leicester midfielder peeled away from Svatok and then headed it but without much force as he was backpedalling and craning his neck to reach it.

05:38 PM

32 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Mudryk shows us his speed when he burns down the left but Yaremchuk, who played him down the line, was offside when he received the pass to feet, back to goal. Yaremchuk would be a decent player if he timed his runs better. Someone ought to get hold of him.

05:36 PM

30 min ENG 0 UKR 0

England free-kick on the right, about 35 yards from the goal-line. Maguire and Stones are all offside when the ball is whipped in towards the penalty spot but Kane is not so obviously so. The ball bounces awkwardly and he tries to improvise a finish on the half-volley with a kind of high-kicking stamp with his studs. The ball is sliced over the bar ... and he was offside after all.

05:32 PM

27 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Ukraine defend the free-kick confidently. England keep overloading Mykolenko with the drifting Maddison joining Saka on the right.

05:31 PM

25 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Once again it's Saka vs Mykolenko that opens up an opportunity when he beats him then turns back to let Walker hang up a long diagonal towards the far post. Kane goes for a flying volley and misses everything but fresh air, landing in a heap. England come back down the right again and this time, having been turned once, Mykolenko trips Saka to stop him having another go.

05:27 PM

23 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Malinovskyi skedaddles down the inside-left, England back off and keep backing off, inviting him to shoot. Eventually he RSVP's with a left-foot shot that he scuds straight at Maguire.

05:26 PM

21 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Svatok goes over the ball and lances Bellingham's shin with his right boot. He was trying to make up for an error rather than maim him but it was a bit reckless all the same.

05:25 PM

19 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Saka fancies his chances against Mykolenko, cutting in from the right on to his left to win a corner. Maddison bends it in and after it is cleared, Chilwell has another go, finding Kane at the back post but he can't connect cleanly.

Kane and golden boot - REUTERS/Carl Recine

05:22 PM

17 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Trubin drops a cross, recovers but Maddison goes in to try to exploit the lapse and catches the keeper late, foot up. 'Every right to go for that,' says the pundit. I thought he was a bit late.

05:20 PM

15 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Yaremchuk drags a right-foot shot wide having hogged a pass that was intended for Malinovskyi's cannier run. The latter would have been onside, Yaremchuk a yard off. He should have got out of the road.

05:18 PM

13 min ENG 0 UKR 0

The high-pitched nature of the 'oohs' and 'ahs' demonstrates how dramatically the crowd at daytime home qualifiers has changed towards youth recently. And the old lags come out at night and at the closing stages of home tournaments.

05:17 PM

11 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Fantastic cross on the run from Chilwell, after a one-two with Rice. He hares down the touchline and whips over an outswinger that breezes past Kane's nose. Had he not stopped momentarily in his run into the box, he may have got there.

05:15 PM

8 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Maddison drifts over to the right to win a throw-in that Chilwell hurls to Saka in the bx, by the front of the six-yard box. He dinks a volleyed pass to Kane who brings it down and shifts it in front of his stride to make the angle to shoot. Svatok slides in and Kane goes over his leg, getting to his feet shouting for a penalty. The ref waves him away. Some contact, possibly, but it wasn't a foul.

Kane goes down - Robin Jones/Getty Images

05:11 PM

6 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Scruffy start so far. Ukraine are very compact without the ball and England's passing has not been precise or crisp enough so far.

05:10 PM

4 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Nice pass from Sudakov slipped diagonally from right to left, gives Mudryk the chance to burst into the box but Walker reads it and mops up. He gives the ball away cheaply but Yaremchuk dawdles over his shot and scuffs it anyway. Maguire and Stones clear their lines.

05:06 PM

2 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Chilwell challenges Malinovskyi as he goes up to win the goalkick in the centre-circle. The Marseille midfielder got there first, flicked it on and Chilwell nutted him in the back of the head. Time for some treatment, a concussion test and a free-kick.

05:05 PM

1 min ENG 0 UKR 0

Saka kicks off for England who shift the ball forward down the left, too hastily and Ukraine let it run out for a goal-kick.

05:03 PM

And now ...

A minute's applause for George Cohen, hero of 66.

05:00 PM

Spirited renditions of the anthems

Ukraine's players draped in their flags, then shake hands before the two sides come together behind a flag bearing the word 'Peace'.

04:57 PM

The FA awards Harry Kane a golden boot

And on comes his wife with his youngest to join him for the photos. Now ... the national anthems.

04:55 PM

Harry Kane, flanked by his children

Leads England out. They are in their home kit of white/navy/white. Ukraine in all yellow.

04:44 PM

More cobbling

Kane's record-breaker boots - Shutterstock

04:29 PM

Oleksandr Zinchenko speaks

I am asking: 'Why? For what?' It has been one year of nightmare. Most of my family is still in Ukraine. It is our land, our territory our home. Why should we leave? We are trying to do our job and represent our country but [also] help [the people] as much as we can. All the support and help we have received in the UK from the fans ... even me, walking to the shop, a month after the invasion, some 10-year-old kids came up to me and said, 'We are with you.' I spoke to [some of my former colleagues at Ufa, where he played as a teenager in Russia] but I hear nothing back. They don't want to say anything. I don't know if they are afraid ... but I want to forget about that part of my life. I have never been so proud to be Ukrainian. I want to say we are united as Ukrainians. Don't lose your hope. For sure we are going to win. We will win together, together with all the support we have around the world.

04:17 PM

C4 interviews Andriy Shevchenko on what today means for Ukraine

🗣️ 'Today is going to be a special moment'



Andriy Shevchenko on why today is more than just a game of football 🇺🇦#C4Football | #ThreeLions | #ENGUKR | @uafukraine pic.twitter.com/hjv97n0oqH — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) March 26, 2023

04:11 PM

Your teams in black and white

England Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Maddison.

Substitutes Ramsdale, Forster, Trippier, Guehi, Dier, Grealish, Phillips, Gallagher, Toney.

Ukraine Trubin; Karavaev, Svatok, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Malinvoskyi, Sudakov, Mudryk; Yaremchuk.

Substitutes Lunin, Shevchenko, Sobol, Sarapii, Sydorchuk, Konoplianka, Dovbyk, Miroshnichenko, Buyalskiy, Tsygankov, Bondarenko, Pikhalonok.

03:55 PM

Ukraine line up in a familiar 4-2-3-1

Our line-up 🔥🗒️ pic.twitter.com/ERHTdSLoSn — Ukrainian Association of Football (@uafukraine) March 26, 2023

03:53 PM

The art of cobbling

03:52 PM

As Mike McGrath writes ...

England have confirmed Telegraph story this morning in James Maddison making his first international start. Or last night if you ingest information via the world wide web rather than newsprint.

03:50 PM

Three changes for England

Henderson in for Phillips, Chilwell for the suspended Shaw and Maddsion makes his first start, replacing Grealish.

03:45 PM

They're coming home ...

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of England's Euro 2024 Group C qualifier against Ukraine from Wembley. This is Gareth Southgate's first match at the national stadium since a 3-3 draw with Germany back in September and their first at home since their exit at the quarter-final stage at the World Cup.

They returned to the qualification treadmill with a 2-1 victory in Naples on Thursday night, bossing the first half and withstanding an Italian second-half renaissance with 10 men even if their game management and attempts at slowing the game down betrayed their lack of nous. There are ways to kill the game that should not be so blatant that they attract bookings – manipulating the ball into areas of the field away from goal and detailing a couple of players to do it is far cannier than individuals delaying restarts. You cannot say elite English players are not as technically gifted as their Continental counterparts any more. But they do lack some guile and craft.

Today they take on Ukraine and there will be an understandable air of heightened emotion in London given the UK's alliance with and wholehearted support for the Ukrainian people following Russia's invasion and the barbarism inflicted on their homeland. Ukraine were the odd man out in a five-team group on Thursday but played a friendly against Brentford B, winning 2-0. They have Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko, Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk in their ranks but, as ever, since the golden days of Andriy Shevchenko and Sergiy Rebrov, they lack punch up front.

It cost them dearly during their last meeting when England swept them away 4-0 in Rome at the Euro 2020 quarter-final when Harry Kane scored twice, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson bagged one apiece and Ukraine struggled without someone to hold it up or put chances away.

It struck me covering the Wales match last night that, unlike most of their rivals, Gareth Southgate has managed the age profile of his team perfectly and there were no international retirements after the Euros or World Cup to demand a rebuilding process. But one can't help thinking that the cycle that began in late 2016 will come to a close in Germany. Given that a 24-team finals tournament makes it difficult for the biggest nations not to qualify, the real test comes in 15 months, not here. Fifteen months for this England to be ready for their last dance and take the final step at last. Rob Bagchi