England vs Sri Lanka, first Test ratings: Who stepped up and who went missing in Galle?

Joe Root brings up his 4th double century.

Dom Sibley: 3

Poor Test for Sibley. Misjudgement in second innings when he left the arm ball and playing so far in front of his pad makes him vulnerable on turning pitches. Bad drop at gully too. Fielding improved last summer but needs work again for close in catchers are so important in Asia.

Zak Crawley: 4

Too eager to impose himself on the bowling, and live up to last summer’s double hundred. A good player of spin but just needs to see out his first 30 balls and get himself in.

Jonny Bairstow: 7

Good return for Bairstow who looked Test class again. Played well under pressure in both innings and if his technique holds up against pace later this year then England’s batting depth will be all the better for this recall.

Joe Root: 9

Outstanding start to the year. Showed every other player how to pace a Test innings on a turning pitch. Eagle-eyed judgement of length allowed him to sweep the spinners, picking his spot sublimely but it was his hunger for runs that was most welcome. He did not give it away this time. Needs to be less defensive and more patient with his own spinners but that will come.

Dan Lawrence: 8

Superb debut. Proved he can play spin in alien conditions and has the temperament for Test cricket. Was totally calm in the chaos of the fourth evening. Dropped catch was the only blot.

Jos Buttler: 7

Not many runs but a superb performance keeping on a low, slow pitch. His handling was good but just as importantly his powers of concentration were up to the mark taking all chances offered, including his first stumping in Test cricket.

Sam Curran: 6

Golden duck kickstarted England’s collapse but two wickets in the second innings including the crucial dismissal of Thirimanne off an inside edge again proved he always influences the game in some way. Should make way for Woakes on Friday.

Dom Bess: 6

Honest in the assessment of his own performance after fortuitous first innings five fer. Improved in the second innings but has to be more consistent with his length and cut out the full tosses. Tough cricketer who will learn so much this winter.

Jack Leach: 7

Outbowled Bess in the first innings and grew into the game as the Test wore on. Has barely bowled for 12 months during which he has battled serious illness. Gives control and should emerge as England’s senior spinner.

Mark Wood: 5

Generated bounce and pace in tough conditions, flinging himself to the ground as he put his body on the line for his team again. Not much joy on such a slow pitch and no reverse swing due to damp conditions. Should be rested for next Test.

Stuart Broad: 8

Outstanding, bringing all his experience to bear mixing up his cutters and changes of pace and length and looks to be in total control of his skills and when to bowl which delivery. Dug deep to bowl five over spell in searing heat of fourth day and win allows him to rest for next game. Will be happy to hand over to Anderson on Friday.