England vs. Spain: Time, odds, how to watch and live stream 2023 World Cup final

The 2023 World Cup final is set.

England takes on Spain to earn the title of best above the rest. It is the first finals appearance for both sides.

For the Three Lionesses, they entered the tournament without some of their top players due to injury. But they rallied to win Group D. They beat Nigeria and Colombia before a fierce matchup with tournament host Australia to reach the final. England will have star forward Lauren James back after she was penalized with a two-game suspension for stepping on Michelle Alozie's back in the Round of 16.

La Roja has had an emotional journey to the final as a little less than a year ago, 15 players announced they were leaving the team to focus on their mental health and said they had issues with manager Jorge Vilda. In the World Cup, the Vilda-led squad featured three of those players. They came second to Japan in Group C, then beat Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden, who ousted the USWNT, en route to their championship appearance.

Who will hoist the World Cup trophy in glory for the first time?

Here's everything you need to know for the World Cup final match between England and Spain:

What time is the World Cup final between England and Spain?

The World Cup final between England and Spain kicks off at 6 a.m. ET Sunday at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

What channel is England vs. Spain on?

The World Cup final will air on television on FOX and Telemundo.

How to live stream England vs. Spain World Cup final?

The World Cup final between England and Spain can be live streamed in English on FoxSports.com and in Spanish on Peacock. You can also watch it on your favorite streaming service that provides live TV, including DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

How to bet on 2023 women's World Cup: Who is favored to win?

Whether you're a veteran wagerer or a newcomer looking to bet on the 2023 World Cup, there's a chance to get in on the excitement of the World Cup, where one team will claim their first victory.

BetMGM has Spain as the narrow favorite at odds of -120. England's odds are -110.

