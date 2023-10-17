England vs South Africa: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

A rematch of the last Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa will decide who qualifies for the 2023 showpiece.

The Red Rose have defied dour predictions of their chances in France to enter the semi-final stage as the only unbeaten team left in the tournament, albeit with the helping hand of a kinder draw than some of their more fancied rivals.

Like New Zealand the night before, South Africa emerged from the tougher side of the tournament by knocking out hosts France on Sunday night.

Hours earlier, England navigated a nervy final 20 minutes to edge Fiji and end up as the Northern Hemisphere’s only remaining hope in the final four.

The Springboks broke English hearts four years ago in Japan and have made something of a habit of ending their World Cup hopes.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs South Africa takes place today on Saturday October 21, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

The Stade de France in Paris will host the match.

(REUTERS)

Where to watch England vs South Africa

TV channel: In the UK, the game is available to watch live and free to air in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the quarter-final action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the game tonight with Standard Sport’s live blog, with Nick Purewal at the ground to provide expert analysis.

England vs South Africa team news

Borthwick went with Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith in a combination which worked somewhat well against Fiji, with the Harlequins man not fully nailing down his place for the semi as captain Farrell excelled.

It’s hard to see England’s pack needing many alterations as England prepare their gameplan to reach the final.

South Africa may bring Faf de Klerk back in at scrum-half after Mannie Libbok was given the nod in the quarters.

In fact, they have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to formulating a gameplan with Handre Pollard another option to come into the side.

(REUTERS)

England vs South Africa lineups

The teams will be confirmed during the week, so check back to find out who has made the cut!

England vs South Africa referee

Ben O'Keeffe will once again take charge of the Springboks despite France’s unhappiness with the New Zealander’s officiating of their quarter-final tie. Andrew Brace of Ireland and New Zealand’s Paul Williams will run the lines and Kiwi Brendon Pickerill is in charge of TMO.

England vs South Africa prediction

The Springboks overcame France in the most high-pressure of environments on Sunday and, while England overcame a big test of their own, South Africa have both experience and ability in their favour.

Steve Borthwick will have to come up with one hell of a plan to win this game.

South Africa to win, by five to ten points.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Red Rose have won three of their last five games against the Springboks yet they’ve lost four of their five World Cup meetings.

England wins: 16

South Africa wins: 27

Draws: 2

England vs South Africa latest odds

England to qualify: 9/2

South Africa to qualify: 1/6

Draw: 20/1