England vs South Africa live: Score and updates from the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Reece Topley gets crucial early wicket of Quinton de Kock - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

09:58 AM BST

OVER 6: RSA 18/1 (van der Dussen 6 Hendricks 6)

Rashid is now back onto the field. If he is struggling with illness you do have to ask the question why he was picked today? Anyway let’s see how he goes. Just two singles from the latest Willey over. England will be delighted with the start they have made, especially the fact that de Kock is back in the pavilion.

In the other match the Netherlands have been bowled out for 262, two balls shy of the 50-over mark. Sri Lanka need 263 to get their first win.

09:53 AM BST

OVER 5: RSA 16/1 (van der Dussen 5 Hendricks 5)

That is a really good stop by Willey. Having just bowled the last over, Willey dives to his left as van der Dussen flicks Topley through mid-wicket to stop a certain boundary. On the fourth ball van der Dussen does get it between mid-wicket and mid-on and South Africa come through for three.

England go up for an appeal for LBW but it looked like Hendricks got an inside edge on it. He did! A fortunate inside edge off the last ball goes down to fine-leg for a single to end the over.

Adil Rashid off with an upset stomach - Liam Livingstone is on instead - but we expect him to be back on the field toon and able to play a full part with the ball.

09:49 AM BST

OVER 4: RSA 12/1 (van der Dussen 2 Hendricks 4)

It takes Hendricks 14 balls to get off the mark but he gets going with a boundary. For the first time Willey drops a bit short and wide and Hendricks cuts him away through point for four. That will give him some confidence.

09:46 AM BST

OVER 3: RSA 7/1 (van der Dussen 1 Hendricks 0)

The left-arm seamers are doing the job captain Jos Buttler would have wanted after winning the toss and bowling first. England know a win is crucial today so a good start is vital. Just two runs from that Topley over.

09:41 AM BST

OVER 2: RSA 5/1 (van der Dussen 0 Hendricks 0)

David Willey, making his first appearance at this year’s World Cup, will open up from the other end as it is double left-arm seam for England. Tight start from Willey as he bowls a maiden over. You need to maintain that pressure from both ends, which Woakes has failed to do in the first three games to back up Topley’s good bowling.

“I wrote a couple of weeks ago (after the Bangladesh game) this tournament is seeing the return of the specialist and England’s team today shows just that with six batsmen and five bowlers. Allrounders used to be called bits and pieces cricketers in the past but then Twenty20 cricket placed a higher value on bowlers who can bat and send down a few overs of half decent spin or seam. However, 50 overs cricket is a deeper challenge especially in India and Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone in particular have struggled with the format (Woakes has just been out of form). This looks a stronger England. Let’s see.”

09:37 AM BST

OVER 1: RSA 5/1 (van der Dussen 0 Hendricks 0)

Exactly the start Topley and England were after. De Kock is South Africa’s best batsman so getting him second ball is such a huge moment. Rassie van der Dussen is the man in at number three.

“Quinton de Kock gave the game away by immediately, guiltily looking back after his edge. England knew, and so did he.”

09:34 AM BST

Dream start for England

So much talk about balance in the World Cup, but this match will be a real battle of the specialists: both sides have clearly gone for their best 6 available batters and 5 bowlers.

It makes the new ball even more crucial than normal this tournament - and England’s start even more significant. Reece Topley needs just two balls to claim the edge of Quinton de Kock, the only man to score two centuries so far this World Cup. It continues his brilliant form against left-handers - and leaves England buoyant.

09:33 AM BST

Wicket

De Kock c Buttler b Topley 4 How was that not given out? UltraEdge shows a thick outside edge and dangerman de Kock is gone. England get a massive breakthrough early on and that is great bowling from Topley. FOW 4/1

09:31 AM BST

England review

First ball of the match goes away for four. Topley gets a bit of swing away from de Kock who drives slightly aerially through point for four.

Next ball Topley thinks he has de Kock caught behind. It is given not out but that sounded like a thick edge. England review...

09:29 AM BST

Ready for action

Anthems done, we are now ready to get this game underway. Three changes for England as Ben Stokes returns from injury. One change for South Africa as captain Temba Bavuma misses out due to illness.

Reece Topley is going to open the bowling.

09:22 AM BST

Anthem time

The national anthems are nearly upon us. God Save The King and Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, which is a real favourite of mine, despite being a proud Englishman! One of the great anthems.

09:20 AM BST

The views of Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain

“England need to get on a winning roll and they need to play better cricket. When they lost three games in the middle in the 2019 World Cup, they had been playing excellent, consistent cricket. “This England side have been up and down but there is so much quality and resilience and they have to show that against South Africa. Everyone will be saying ‘go harder’ but I just hope there is a bit of smartness in there as well. That is what Stokes adds.”

09:19 AM BST

Will England bounce back?

It was a very disappointing defeat for England last Sunday against Afghanistan in Delhi and after two defeats in the first three games, there is not much room for error from now on in.

It was an equally disappointing week for South Africa who lost to the Netherlands. But they did win their first two games against Australia and Sri Lanka. How do you think this game will pan out? Make sure you comment at the bottom of the blog.

Vague whiff of panic to England’s selection and, having dropped Livingstone as well as the more obvious Woakes and Curran, they will hope it doesn’t spin too much. I suspect Livingstone’s absence is an attempt to read the pitch, and he’ll be in contention to come back in for Sri Lanka. Ultimately, though, they’ve dropped the four all-rounders who made up the core of the team for the opening game of the tournament. A serious change.

09:15 AM BST

South Africa XI

09:14 AM BST

Stokes: I am not the Messiah

“I am a very small part in a bigger engine. We have the 15 best players in the country and we all have our own individual characteristics that we add to this team. “I am a part of that but everyone on their given day can do just as good a job as me. If two or three of us have one of our good days we know we will be a very hard team to beat. “I’m not the Messiah as Woody [Mark Wood] pointed out. I am just going to wear the England shirt with pride and give everything like I always do.”

09:13 AM BST

England's schedule

October 5 - Lost to New Zealand by nine wickets

October 10 - Beat Bangladesh by 137 runs

October 15 - Lost to Afghanistan by 69 runs

October 21 - South Africa (Mumbai)

October 26 - Sri Lanka (Bangalore)

October 29 - India (Lucknow)

November 4 - Australia (Ahmedabad)

November 8 - Netherlands (Pune)

November 11 - Pakistan (Kolkata)

09:11 AM BST

Fancy a bet?

Their fellow countrymen may take centre stage on the rugby pitch later on, but both these sides will be looking to get their tournament back on track with a big win. Back your fancy with these betting offers and free bets





09:10 AM BST

Live from Mumbai

Three changes for England here in Mumbai - Stokes returns, and Willey and Atkinson come in; Woakes, Curran and Livingstone are all out.

After all the focus upon allrounders earlier in the tournament, a radical shift by England: 6 best batsmen and 5 best bowlers - with Willey at 7. This approach also means that England can use bowlers in the right roles: Willey and Topley opening with the new ball, and Atkinson, Wood and Rashid in the middle overs.

England won the toss and are bowling first.

09:09 AM BST

England team in full

09:06 AM BST

England win the toss

Jos Buttler has won the toss and England will bowl first. Buttler says that his team fancy a run chase at the Wankhede Stadium.

Three changes for England. As expected, Ben Stokes returns from injury to make his first appearance at this year’s World Cup. Harry Brook keeps his place so Liam Livingstone is the one to make away for Stokes. David Willey and Gus Atkinson, on World Cup debut, come into the bowling attack in place of Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.

For South Africa they do no have their normal captain available, given away quite a bit at the toss as Temba Bavuma was not present. He is ill so Aiden Markram captains South Africa. Reeza Hendricks comes in for Bavuma.

09:00 AM BST

Time for the toss

We are ready for the toss at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Who will win it?

08:57 AM BST

Elsewhere at the Cricket World Cup

There is one other matching taking place today as the Netherlands are taking on Sri Lanka in Lucknow. After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, the Netherlands are 173/6 off 39 overs. SA Engelbrecht is 47 not out and Logan van Beek is unbeaten on 30.

08:55 AM BST

Backing their style

While England debate the balance of their side, Buttler said that the arrival of the players’ families in Mumbai has helped to lift the mood of the squad.

“It’s always a great time when all the families are on tour,” he said. “After a defeat like that it’s nice to get some perspective. Certainly my children give me some good perspective where cricket stands and we’re all determined to come out here and play well.”

Buttler reiterated that he wanted England to play in a more liberated style. In last week’s loss, England scored just one six to Afghanistan’s eight.

“It’s not necessarily for a lack of trying but absolutely - reinforce that message to the team, we don’t go away from that style we want to play just because we haven’t had the results we wanted in the first few games. So we’ll be fully committed to that, we know that’s served us well over a long period of time and will serve us well in the future as well.

“If you’re going to lose I’d rather lose in that style, I’d rather we go down on our sword and continue to take the game on and that’s something we’ll be committed to.

“We will double down on that always and if we are going to miss at some point we want to be on the more positive side. That has been the hallmark of this team for a long time and that is what we are committed to.”

Buttler hopes that, a few hours after an England victory in Mumbai, there will be another England win a World Cup clash with South Africa.

“It’s a fantastic weekend of sport isn’t it? Two great games and absolutely two England wins.”

08:52 AM BST

Stokes in, Brook to keep his place?

Jos Buttler said that England could retain Harry Brook alongside the returning Ben Stokes, and are considering packing their seam attack against South Africa for their crucial clash in Mumbai.

After two defeats in three matches to begin their World Cup defence, England need to win to avoid being on the brink of elimination. With Stokes returning, England are set to retain Brook - who top scored against Afghanistan - and change the balance of their side.

“There’s lots to decide and discuss, it’s always a really tough part of the job,” Buttler said, explaining that the history of the Wankhede Stadium as favouring seam bowling, rather than spin, would inform England’s selection.

Ben Stokes will return to action, but will it be Harry Brook to give way? - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

“It’s somewhere that does have good bounce in the wicket and good carry. The pace bowlers certainly come into it here and the batters like it as well. It makes for a good cricket wicket.

“Reading conditions is always difficult so you’re trying to gather as much information as possible but you can’t have too many preconceived ideas. You’ve just got to communicate on the day and adapt to exactly what’s in front of you.”

Should England select four seamers to go with six specialist batsmen, it will mean one spinner - Liam Livingstone or Adil Rashid is omitted. Dropping Rashid, who has been almost ever-present in England’s ODI side since 2015 and took 3-42 against Afghanistan, would be a radical move. While Livingstone offers England extra firepower with the bat and bowled effectively versus Afghanistan, he could be squeezed out.

Reece Topley and Mark Wood are the only two seamers who appear certain to play. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have both endured poor tournaments, while neither Gus Atkinson nor David Willey have yet featured.

Could Gus Atkinson make his World Cup debut today? - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Should they pick four seamers, England will have to consider two questions. The first is the balance of the attack. Both Woakes and Willey are seen as new-ball bowlers - so ideally England would only pick one alongside Topley, England’s only effective bowler with the new ball so far this tournament. But the second question - of the depth of the batting line-up - could yet lead England to pick both Woakes and Willey, batting Woakes at seven and potentially using him as first change bowler.

Atkinson has been viewed as a like-for-like replacement for Wood, who could slot in if the Durham pace bowler was injured. His 90mph pace makes him an attractive potential option to play alongside Wood, while Atkinson also has some batting pedigree: he averages 28 in first-class cricket. But he has played just five 50-over matches in his career, and only three ODIs.

