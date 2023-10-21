England vs South Africa live: Score and updates from the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Ben Stokes is set to return from injury against South Africa in Mumbai today - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

09:00 AM BST

Time for the toss

We are ready for the toss at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Who will win it?

08:57 AM BST

Elsewhere at the Cricket World Cup

There is one other matching taking place today as the Netherlands are taking on Sri Lanka in Lucknow. After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, the Netherlands are 173/6 off 39 overs. SA Engelbrecht is 47 not out and Logan van Beek is unbeaten on 30.

08:55 AM BST

Backing their style

While England debate the balance of their side, Buttler said that the arrival of the players’ families in Mumbai has helped to lift the mood of the squad.

“It’s always a great time when all the families are on tour,” he said. “After a defeat like that it’s nice to get some perspective. Certainly my children give me some good perspective where cricket stands and we’re all determined to come out here and play well.”

Buttler reiterated that he wanted England to play in a more liberated style. In last week’s loss, England scored just one six to Afghanistan’s eight.

“It’s not necessarily for a lack of trying but absolutely - reinforce that message to the team, we don’t go away from that style we want to play just because we haven’t had the results we wanted in the first few games. So we’ll be fully committed to that, we know that’s served us well over a long period of time and will serve us well in the future as well.

“If you’re going to lose I’d rather lose in that style, I’d rather we go down on our sword and continue to take the game on and that’s something we’ll be committed to.

“We will double down on that always and if we are going to miss at some point we want to be on the more positive side. That has been the hallmark of this team for a long time and that is what we are committed to.”

Buttler hopes that, a few hours after an England victory in Mumbai, there will be another England win a World Cup clash with South Africa.

“It’s a fantastic weekend of sport isn’t it? Two great games and absolutely two England wins.”

08:52 AM BST

Stokes in, Brook to keep his place?

Jos Buttler said that England could retain Harry Brook alongside the returning Ben Stokes, and are considering packing their seam attack against South Africa for their crucial clash in Mumbai.

After two defeats in three matches to begin their World Cup defence, England need to win to avoid being on the brink of elimination. With Stokes returning, England are set to retain Brook - who top scored against Afghanistan - and change the balance of their side.

“There’s lots to decide and discuss, it’s always a really tough part of the job,” Buttler said, explaining that the history of the Wankhede Stadium as favouring seam bowling, rather than spin, would inform England’s selection.

Ben Stokes will return to action, but will it be Harry Brook to give way? - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

“It’s somewhere that does have good bounce in the wicket and good carry. The pace bowlers certainly come into it here and the batters like it as well. It makes for a good cricket wicket.

“Reading conditions is always difficult so you’re trying to gather as much information as possible but you can’t have too many preconceived ideas. You’ve just got to communicate on the day and adapt to exactly what’s in front of you.”

Should England select four seamers to go with six specialist batsmen, it will mean one spinner - Liam Livingstone or Adil Rashid is omitted. Dropping Rashid, who has been almost ever-present in England’s ODI side since 2015 and took 3-42 against Afghanistan, would be a radical move. While Livingstone offers England extra firepower with the bat and bowled effectively versus Afghanistan, he could be squeezed out.

Reece Topley and Mark Wood are the only two seamers who appear certain to play. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have both endured poor tournaments, while neither Gus Atkinson nor David Willey have yet featured.

Could Gus Atkinson make his World Cup debut today? - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Should they pick four seamers, England will have to consider two questions. The first is the balance of the attack. Both Woakes and Willey are seen as new-ball bowlers - so ideally England would only pick one alongside Topley, England’s only effective bowler with the new ball so far this tournament. But the second question - of the depth of the batting line-up - could yet lead England to pick both Woakes and Willey, batting Woakes at seven and potentially using him as first change bowler.

Atkinson has been viewed as a like-for-like replacement for Wood, who could slot in if the Durham pace bowler was injured. His 90mph pace makes him an attractive potential option to play alongside Wood, while Atkinson also has some batting pedigree: he averages 28 in first-class cricket. But he has played just five 50-over matches in his career, and only three ODIs.