England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket World Cup 2023 score and updates as Heinrich Klaasen hits century

England take on South Africa in a bid to get their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign back on track after two defeats from their opening three matches.

In Delhi, Jos Buttler’s side were left stunned and contemplating the nature of their 69-run defeat to Afghanistan, who only recently acquired full-ICC member status.

England’s batting had fallen apart, only Harry Brook managed to score a half-century as the wickets fell at intervals too regularly to chase down 284. The cracks that had been evident in their first two matches, when Joe Root and Dawid Malan were able to post significant totals, grew wider and became gaping holes.

It is worth remembering that England lost three matches and still qualified for the semi-finals when they went on to win the competition back in 2019, but with India, Australia and South Africa still to play, it is looking like a difficult task.

South Africa had a shock defeat of their own, a 38-run loss to The Netherlands, who are the only associate member in the tournament, where their batting, which had looked in good form ahead of the game, also struggled.

Here's everything you need to know about the cricket World Cup fixture

Wicket! de Kock out for 4! ct Buttler b Topley South Africa 4-1

Van der Dussen 50! South Africa 105-1

Hendricks 50! South Africa 106-1

Wicket! van der Dussen out for 60! ct Bairstow b Rashid, South Africa 125-2

Wicket! Hendricks out for 85! b Rashid, South Africa 164-3

Wicket! Markram out for 42! ct Bairstow b Topley, South Africa 233-4

SIX! Klaasen smashes Topley in an expensive over for England, South Africa 306-5

100! What an innings, Klaasen flicks Wood for four, South Africa 344-5

Proteas set England imposing target of 400 to win after brilliant Klaasen century

WICKET! South Africa 394-6 (49.1) - Jansen 74, Klaasen 109, Atkinson 1-55 (8.1)

13:33 , Jack Rathborn

A wicket! But the damage is done, a standing ovation for Klaasen, has he just won the game for the Proteas?

His damage, 109 runs, only taking up 67 balls.

Don’t forget Jansen there too, he’s played a part, a strik rate of almost 179!!

Klaasen goes across and his leg bail is clipped, a tidy yorker from Atkinson, dialled in on leg stump.

South Africa 348-5 (47.0) - Jansen 35, Klaasen 104, Wood 0-76 (7)

13:20 , Jack Rathborn

100! A ton for Heinrich Klaasen and that is one of the finest innings of his career.

Wood is flicked off the pads to deep fine leg, only 61 balls to bring up the century.

Klaasen roars in delight, England unravelling and there are still a couple of overs left, damage limitation? We’re almost beyond that stage.

South Africa 335-5 (46.0) - Jansen 34, Klaasen 90, Willey 0-61 (9)

13:13 , Jack Rathborn

England are exhausted, Willey with a no ball, it’s too high, but it doesn’t matter, Klaasen will gently cut that over the boundary for a six, South Africa rocketing towards 350.

That’s better from Willey to finish the over, back of a length and angling away once more. He hunches over his knees, he’s drained.

But so are the Proteas batters, a vital four coming up overs here.

South Africa 306-5 (44.0) - Jansen 20, Klaasen 81, Topley 3-63 (8)

12:57 , Jack Rathborn

BANG! Jansen with another mighty hit, Topley is bashed to the boundary and the Proteas are picking up precious runs here.

A partnership that has blossomed to 49. It’s humid, it’s sticky, England are floundering a little.

There’s another for Jansen, a baseball swing, that length ball is nailed. And another! 300 up for South Africa and Buttler has a grimace on his face, England are in big trouble now.

SIX! Klaasen with a monster hit now, Topley is getting the treatment, so a maximum and three fours. It was a cutter, on length from Topley, but that is easy power, clattered over long-off and carrying 79 meters.

South Africa 268-5 (41.1) - Jansen 11, Klaasen 52, Topley 3-41 (6.1)

12:44 , Jack Rathborn

That’s a gorgeous sweep from Klaasen, he’s timing Rashid well now.

He’s there, on 47, and keen to get the Proteas home with Jansen.

262/5... nine more overs, can South Africa touch 350?

Now Topley to steam in, battling through the pain, can he finish this off for England and secure an attractive total to chase?

Not a good start, that’s 50 up for Klaasen, driven hard through the off side. Super shot!

Wicket! Miller out for 5! ct Stokes b Topley South Africa 244-5

12:26 , Jack Rathborn

Topley to Miller... OUT!

England have another, after Willey was left rolling on the turf in agony, cramp in his calf, fortunately, as he gets up and laughs off the pain.

But Topley has a fifth for England and the Proteas are stumbling a little here.

It’s swatted straight to the bucket-like hands of Stokes at mid-off, the ball from Topley was full and dangled outside off, but the connection off the toe has cost him.

South Africa 239-4 (36), Klaasen 40, Miller 1, Willey 0-43 (8)

12:20 , Sonia Twigg

Willey continues against the new batter. It was an ideal time to break the partnership which had just crept up to around 70 runs.

Stokes did well to stop that in the field but looked to be hobbling slightly after that dive.

The last ball is wide and flashed away for four and Willey has cramp.

Wicket! Makram out for 42! ct Bairstow b Topley South Africa 233-4

12:13 , Sonia Twigg

Topley is back for the first time since the seventh over, and concerningly starts with a wide.

He has strapping on the finger but it was clearly bothering him before when Root had to finish his fourth over.

It improved from then and South Africa were limited to singles until the final ball of the over when Topley struck!

Markram looked to score off that and Bairstow did well to run around, took the catch and lost his footing but kept ball in hand and managed to avoid the boundary rope.

South Africa 227-3 (34) Markram 40, Klaasen 32, Willey 0-37 (7)

12:08 , Sonia Twigg

Adil Rashid has gone off and just sitting on the sidelines, that’s concerning as he’s provided the two breakthroughs so far.

The score predictor has shown 364, and that will be a tough ask for England, while the Proteas might be hoping for more.

Just the five from Willey’s latest over, England will need more where that came from.

South Africa 222-3 (33) Markram 38, Klaasen 30, Wood 0-53 (5)

12:04 , Sonia Twigg

After the drinks break South Africa have another boundary, wayward from Wood and just tipped around the corner for an easy boundary off the hip.

It has been an expensive over as far as England are concerned, and South Africa are looking strong and building another partnership.

South Africa 208-3 (32) Markram 33, Klaasen 21, Willey 0-33 (6)

11:57 , Sonia Twigg

Willey does not normally bowl in the middle overs, and he has started his sixth with a wide.

The ball looks bashed, but it has actually been an okay over from Willey, five runs from it.

South Africa 201-3 (31) Markram 31, Klaasen 19, Wood 0-39 (4)

11:50 , Sonia Twigg

Drop! Malan has technically dropped that although that has been absolutely smashed by Markram.

I’m not even sure he’s tried to catch it or just duck his head out the way and put his hands up to protect his face!

Absolutely smashed! Wood has then been driven for a boundary.

A single brings the 200 up and South Africa will be pretty happy with their position here.

South Africa 192-3 (30) Markram 28, Klaasen 13, Rashid 3-37 (7)

11:45 , Sonia Twigg

Topley is back on the field and if he can keep bowling as well as he did at the start of the innings that could change the course of momentum here.

England would like another couple of wickets just to dent South Africa’s ability to pile on the runs with just over 20 overs remaining.

South Africa 189-3 (29) Markram 26, Klaasen 12, Atkinson 0-29 (5)

11:42 , Sonia Twigg

Atkinson goes for successive boundaries which is just what England did not need.

Topley has been seen wandering around, he has not been on the field since the 7th over but could have recovered enough from a blow to the end of his finger to come back on here.

South Africa 178-3 (28) Markram 15, Klaasen 12, Rashid 2-34 (6)

11:38 , Sonia Twigg

That was a good over from Rashid who looks like he is struggling out there, but England need his experience and skill.

Rashid’s pace has slowed, but that has just given Klaasen time to play a reverse-sweep for the final ball of the over.

South Africa 165-3 (26) Markram 13, Klaasen 1, Rashid 2-26 (5)

11:31 , Sonia Twigg

Back to back good overs and a key breakthrough. Both in players are out and England have two new batters to go for.

Wicket! Hendricks out for 85! b Rashid South Africa 164-3

11:27 , Sonia Twigg

Rashid and the googly strike! Hendricks has been completely done by that ball!

He offers hardly any shot and plays on to his stumps.

South Africa 163-2 (25) Hendricks 85, Markram 12, Atkinson 0-13 (3)

11:24 , Sonia Twigg

After Root’s last over went for 16, Buttler has decided to make a change and Atkinson returns.

That was an excellent over and just what England needed, just two runs from it.

South Africa 161-2 (24) Hendricks 84, Markram 11, Rashid 1-24 (4)

11:20 , Sonia Twigg

There is a hint of drift from Rashid and a bit of turn.

A miss-field from Bairstow allows a single, the run itself is not costly but given the platform the Proteas are on England cannot afford to let missfields creep into their performance.

South Africa 156-2 (23) Hendricks 81, Markram 9, Root 0-48 (6.1)

11:17 , Sonia Twigg

Hendricks has smashed Root over wide mid off for six, that is a huge hit and has gone a long way back into the stands.

Root being England’s sixth choice and second spinner was a big call from Buttler and so far has not been paying off.

And two balls later he does exactly the same again to move on to 80. Two big sixes in the over.

16 from the over.

South Africa 140-2 (22) Hendricks 66, Markram 8, Rashid 1-19 (3)

11:14 , Sonia Twigg

Rashid goes for one boundary that over and seven runs come from it, England will be looking for another breakthrough, but it is a more comfortable position than it looked before the second wicket.

South Africa 134-2 (21) Hendricks 61, Markram 7, Root 0-32 (5.1)

11:10 , Sonia Twigg

Root has continued, there’s a boundary from the third ball of the over, and otherwise the Proteas are able to score from all but one ball from the over.

South Africa 126-2 (20) Hendricks 59, Markram 1, Rashid 1-13 (2)

11:09 , Sonia Twigg

The wicket brings stand in captain Aiden Markram to the crease. Root goes in to slip, England are on the hunt for another...

But he drives down the ground for a single to get off the mark.

Wicket! van der Dussen out for 60! ct. Bairstow b. Rashid, South Africa 125-2

11:05 , Sonia Twigg

That was just what England needed! A big top-edge off Rashid and Bairstow holds on, a hint of spin and Buttler’s side have the breakthrough they desperately needed.

South Africa 123-1 (19), van der Dussen 59, Hendricks 58, Root 0-24 (4)

11:03 , Sonia Twigg

There are easy singles coming from Root’s over, every delivery of that one has gone for a run, but remarkably it’s still less expensive than everything happening at the other end.

South Africa 116-1 (18) van der Dussen 56, Hendricks 55, Rashid 0-10 (1)

10:59 , Sonia Twigg

Rashid has been brought into the attack for the first time today, and he goes for a four first ball.

It will be interesting how he bowls considering the commentators have been discussing how he has not felt well and spent some time off the field already this morning.

Another missed length and another boundary, that over has gone for 10.

Hendricks 50! South Africa 106-1

10:54 , Sonia Twigg

Hendricks might have taken 14 balls to get off the mark, but since then he has motored, his half century came from 48 deliveries.

Van der Dussen 50! South Africa 105-1

10:53 , Sonia Twigg

Van der Dussen has played expertly here for his half century, survived when England were on top early on then along with Hendricks has put them back under pressure.

A chanceless half century.

South Africa 104-1 (16) van der Dussen 49, Hendricks 49, Wood 0-30 (3)

10:52 , Sonia Twigg

Wood will bowl his third over now, with both van der Dussen and Hendricks closing in on half centuries.

But he has been driven down the ground back past him as he fell over, and van de Dussen moves on to 48. Slightly too full and at that pace there is no need to do anything more than time the ball.

Hendricks smashes a six final ball of the over to move on to 49.

South Africa 91-1 (15) van der Dussen 43, Hendricks 42, Root 0-15 (2)

10:44 , Sonia Twigg

Bairstow has fumbled the ball in the field, allowing South Africa a single. There’s a four next ball and the runs are starting to flow here.

Just the one boundary from Root’s over, and that will be drinks.

A quick recap of the innings so far: England got off to an ideal start with the wicket of de Kock, but since the opening seven overs South Africa have found the runs easier to come by and started to put Buttler’s side on the back foot.

South Africa 83-1 (14) van der Dussen 37, Hendricks 40, Wood 0-17 (2)

10:40 , Sonia Twigg

Wood continues and he goes for a four first ball of the over.

He has bowled quickly, and has thrown in a bouncer, but Harry Brook has done an exceptional piece of fielding for one that just bounced in front of him, there was a brief moment where it looked like he could take the catch, but it turned into a good stop.

South Africa 76-1 (13) van der Dussen 34, Hendricks 36, Root 0-6 (1)

10:36 , Sonia Twigg

Adil Rashid may not be feeling quite right, but Joe Root bowls the 13th and goes for six singles.

Interesting decision, and he may have to bowl more than expected here.

South Africa 70-1 (12) van der Dussen 33, Hendricks 31, Wood 0-10 (1)

10:32 , Sonia Twigg

Wood has been brought on for his first over, and he has gone for a boundary second ball of the over.

The one thing that has been the case throughout this World Cup is that pace can often be expensive, you only have to look at Haris Rauf from Pakistan’s figures for that.

And there’s another one that takes Hendricks on to 31.

10 runs from Wood’s first over and despite claiming that early breakthrough, it’s starting to look like England need to break this partnership.

South Africa 60-1 (11) van der Dussen 28, Hendricks 26, Atkinson 0-11 (2)

10:29 , Sonia Twigg

It was a good comeback over from Atkinson after a slightly shaky start.

Just the one run from it and he looks to have settled into a rhythm.

South Africa 59-1 (10) van der Dussen 28, Hendricks 25, Willey 0-27 (5)

10:24 , Sonia Twigg

Willey has started to be expensive here after a tight start. England will be wanting to find another breakthrough, but there will be a touch of relief that that has brought up the end of the powerplay.

South Africa 49-1 (9) van der Dussen 27, Hendricks 16, Atkinson 0-10 (1)

10:17 , Sonia Twigg

Gus Atkinson will bowl for the first time in this tournament, in only his fourth ODI, and he makes Hendricks uncomfortable first ball of the over.

But the next one has been driven for four. It has been driven straight over the bowler’s head, but only just and that wasn’t far away from being a good catching chance.

That’s another 10 from the over, I wonder what England are going to do here.

South Africa 39-1 (8) van der Dussen 27, Hendricks 6, Willey 0-17 (4)

10:13 , Sonia Twigg

Willey will bowl his fourth here, and the commentators are just discussing how hot and humid it is which will not be conducive to England.

Willey’s length and line has just got a little wayward, he is hit for a four third ball of his fourth over.

And another boundary comes soon after, van der Dussen is just starting to find his footing and England will want to make sure they keep things tight.

10 runs from that over

South Africa 28-1 (7) van der Dussen 16, Hendricks 6, Topley 1-21 (3.5) Root 0-1 (0.1)

10:07 , Sonia Twigg

It looks like Topley has just caught the end of the finger here trying to field a delivery that just flicked the end of the finger and there’s a brief delay with the physio poised on the sidelines if he’s needed.

There’s a four fourth ball of the over from van der Dussen that will be welcomed by South Africa but Topley might be a bit frustrated.

And after that he has called the physio out to have a look at the finger.

It has not helped Topley, and he goes for two boundaries in two balls. This over will be completed by Joe Root. This could be a massive blow to England who will hope he can make a return.

South Africa 18-1 (6), van der Dussen 6, Hendricks 6, Willey 0-7 (3)

09:59 , Sonia Twigg

David Willey has had another solid over with just two from his third.

England will be happy with this start so far, they have the early wicket and South Africa are struggling to find the gaps.

South Africa 16-1 (5) van der Dussen 5, Hendricks 5, Topley 1-11 (3)

09:54 , Sonia Twigg

Willey is then called into action again the first ball of Topley’s third over with a stunning one-handed diving stop at midwicket to prevent a boundary.

The extra bounce of Topley is causing problems.

South Africa 12-1 (4) van der Dussen 2, Hendricks 4, Willey 0-5 (2)

09:50 , Sonia Twigg

Willey goes for his first run from the first ball of his second over.

And Reeza Hendricks finally gets off the mark from his 14rh delivery with a four punched off the back foot on the off side.

South Africa 7-1 (3) van der Dussen 1, Hendricks 0, Topley 1-7 (2)

09:45 , Sonia Twigg

Topley starts his second over with a wide, it’s his second of the day so far, but he has the crucial wicket.

England are finding the right lines and lengths here and the Proteas are struggling to get the ball away.

South Africa 5-1 (2) van der Dussen 0, Hendricks 0, Willey 0-0 (1)

09:41 , Sonia Twigg

Willey has the new ball in his hand from the other end, and is dangerous with the swinging white ball.

Having missed out on selection in 2019, he will want to impress this time around.

He has kept a tight line and length and has not gone for a single run, this match could not have got off to a better start from an England perspective.

South Africa 5-1 (1) van der Dussen 0, Hendricks 0, Topley 1-5 (1)

09:37 , Sonia Twigg

What a start for England! They will have wanted to make an early mark after the defeat to Afghanistan and they have the wicket of the dangerous Quinton de Kock in the first over, a great start from Buttler’s side.

Worth remembering South Africa might also be reeling slightly following their shock defeat to the Netherlands.

Wicket! De Kock out for 4! South Africa 4-1 ct Buttler b Topley

09:34 , Sonia Twigg

Quinton de Kock will take strike as Reece Topley will bowl the first over for England, he was in impressive form against Bangladesh in Dharamshala.

And he is off the mark first ball with a four, but there is a big appeal next ball! England have reviewed a caught behind, but de Kock is unmoved.

But he’s gone! the DRS review showed the ball hit the ground but also the top of the bat and England have their first wicket.

09:29 , Sonia Twigg

09:24 , Sonia Twigg

The start time is getting closer, and it will be interesting to see how the changes affect the balance of the side.

Kate Cross on Sky said she thought the balance would have been better maintained with Moeen Ali coming in for Liam Livingstone, and I have to admit it does look like a long tail with potentially Rashid at number eight.

England will be hoping they won’t have to use their lower order, but there has not yet been a game in this World Cup where they have not been called upon.

09:06 , Sonia Twigg

Aiden Markram explains that Bavuma is out with an illness, he tried to warm up but was not well enough to feature so Reeza Hendricks will be taking his place in the side.

England vs South Africa toss

09:05 , Sonia Twigg

Aiden Markram will lead South Africa today with Temba Bavuma absent.

Joss Buttler has won the toss and elected to bowl says the reason behind it is because Mumbai is “generally a good ground for chasing”.

Three changes for England, Ben Stokes back in along with David Willey and Gus Atkinson for Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.

08:52 , Sonia Twigg

One of the main talking points has been Ben Stokes, who is likely to be brought into the side for the first time in the tournament today.

Stokes is set to make an overdue return to the World Cup stage this weekend but he feared his tournament was over before it had even started when he “heard a pop” while training in the gym.

Stokes has missed all three of England’s games so far, with details sketchy about the nature of the hip problem that occurred during the warm-up week in Guwahati.

But the 32-year-old is now primed and ready for a comeback in Saturday’s must-win clash against South Africa in Mumbai and finally free to open up about worries he had sustained a major injury.

Ben Stokes feared his Cricket World Cup was over when he heard his hip ‘pop’

08:41 , Sonia Twigg

The main talking point of the morning is going to be selection, with this turning into a must-win match for England to avoid a third defeat after only four matches.

England were grappling with a selection quandary on the eve of their crucial World Cup clash against South Africa, with captain Jos Buttler weighing up Chris Woakes’ role as leader of the attack.

Woakes’ new-ball skills have been a reliable centrepiece of the side ever since their white-ball reinvention eight years ago, but he has suffered an uncharacteristic wobble since arriving in India.

Three loose starts from the usually dependable seamer have undermined England’s efforts so far and an economy rate of 7.5 an over, coupled with two wickets at 67.50 each, tells a concerning story.

England grappling with selection quandry ahead of South Africa World Cup clash

Friday 20 October 2023 15:27 , Sonia Twigg

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of England vs South Africa.

It might only be early stages in the competition, but this is already turning into a must-win clash for the defending champions following their shock defeat to Afghanistan - their second of the tournament so far.

The Proteas on the other hand enjoyed an impressive start to the tournament including a dominant victory over Australia, but also suffered a surprise loss - against the Netherlands.

Both sides will want to bounce back, but from an England perspective, there are a lot of problems to address ahead of the match.