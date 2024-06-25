England vs Slovenia: Preview, predictions and lineups

England are well-placed at Euro 2024 in Group C and wrap up the first stage of the competition with top spot in their sights against Slovenia on Tuesday night.

Gareth Southgate's side have slogged their way through 180 minutes of football so far, producing a pair of flat and uninspiring performances. They have, however, been able to secure four points against two awkward opponents and victory in Cologne will see them qualify for the round of 16 as group winners.

The Three Lions are merely a standout sequence or improved performance away from galvanising the nation once more, with the majority of supporters suddenly more pessimistic over their chances in Germany this summer.

Despite being the lowest-ranked nation in Group C, Slovenia aren't going to roll over on Tuesday night. They've picked up two 1-1 draws in their opening two games and were within seconds of securing a well-earned victory over Serbia on Matchday 2 before Luka Jovic struck late on.

A point could be enough to see Slovenia into the next round, while an unlikely and historic victory would guarantee their place in the last 16.

Here is 90min's guide to England's final Group C clash on Tuesday night.

England vs Slovenia H2H record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: England 1-0 Slovenia (5 October 2017) - 2018 World Cup qualifier

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch England vs Slovenia on TV and live stream

England team news

Luke Shaw has been involved in training ahead of Tuesday's game but the left-back isn't expected to play a part in Cologne. There have also been doubts over Kieran Trippier's fitness but the Newcastle United full-back is expected to start against Slovenia.

Southgate is set to tinker with the XI that's started the first two games of Euro 2024. Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to come out of the side in favour of Conor Gallagher.

The non-existent left-hand side is poised to remain the same, however, with Anthony Gordon continuing on the bench.

England predicted lineup vs Slovenia

England predicted lineup vs Slovenia (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Rice, Gallagher; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Slovenia team news

Benjamin Sesko is said to have been carrying a knock into the tournament and there were a few doubts over his status for Tuesday's game.

The striker certainly hasn't been 100% in Germany thus far but he's expected to be fit for Tuesday's game.

Slovenia otherwise have no injury concerns and no players missing through suspension.

Slovenia predicted lineup vs England (4-4-2): Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

England have been utterly drab with the ball thus far but have been stout enough to limit their opponents in terms of high-quality chances as well. And while Slovenia boast a blossoming superstar up top in Sesko, they're not a side that's going to create at will against this England team.

The Three Lions should have much of the contest against a team that will sit narrow and compact in a well-drilled 4-4-2 mid-block with the aim of stifling England's build-up and limiting their progression routes into the likes of Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

There's scope for England to produce another drab performance given Slovenia's set-up, but Southgate's second-half changes should make the difference. They've got to stretch the pitch in Cologne and test their opponents out wide.