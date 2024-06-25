England vs Slovenia player ratings: Jude Bellingham and Conor Gallagher disappoint at Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham looks concerned as England fail to perform well again - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Gareth Southgate made one change to the England line-up for their third Euro 2024 match, replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield with Conor Gallagher.

England drew 0-0 with Slovenia to finish top in Group C.

Phil Foden kept his place on the left, despite much discussion about whether he should be dropped after underwhelming performances in the first two matches.

Telegraph Sport analyses and rates each England player’s performance and below you can give Southgate’s charges your own mark out of 10.

England (4-1-4-1)

Once again England kicked off the game by playing the ball all the way back to Pickford for him to kick it long and lose possession. Why? Time to work on a new kick-off plan. 6/10

The right-back did not have to do too much defending, as Slovenia targeted England’s left side and particularly Trippier with their attacks. 6/10

Let one simple pass from Guehi bobble over his foot and out of play, which summed up a large part of England’s first-half performance. Saw a second-half header cleared off the line. 6/10

Marc Guehi

England’s best performer over the course of the first two games, Guehi was not quite so composed in possession on Tuesday night. Booked for pulling down Sporar. 6/10

The stand-in left-back was booked in the 17th minute for a foul on Karnicnik, which made it a difficult night defensively. Played in one great ball that Kane almost scored from. 6/10

Conor Gallagher

Southgate’s sole change of personnel from the first two games. The Chelsea man brought plenty of energy, but also gave the ball away a lot and was hooked at half-time. 5/10

Pushed much higher up the pitch than he had done against Denmark and won back possession in dangerous areas. Sent one shot well wide of the goal. 7/10

The Arsenal star had a first-half goal chalked off after Foden had strayed offside before setting him up. Saka was England’s most dangerous player in the first half but faded before being replaced by Palmer. 6/10

Jude Bellingham

There was a moment in the first half when Bellingham failed to intercept a pass and threw his arms in the air, and looked at his team-mates and the bench. It was that sort of night for him. 5/10

Phil Foden

Tried his luck from a long-range free-kick that Oblak comfortably saved. Continued to regularly drift in from the left side and caused problems for the Slovenia defenders. 7/10

Harry Kane

England’s captain was agonisingly close to scoring from Trippier’s ball into the box, but otherwise looked frustrated and often dropped deep to get involved in the game. 6/10

Subs

Kobbie Mainoo 46 (for Gallagher): The third midfield partner for Rice so far in this tournament and the best so far. Composed in possession and helped England improve after the break. 8/10

Cole Palmer 71 (for Saka): Chelsea’s player of the year was finally given a chance to shine with 19 minutes remaining and instantly looked at home in international football. 8/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold 85 (for Trippier): Sent on to give Trippier, who has been managing slight calf pain, a break. 6/10

Anthony Gordon 89 (for Foden) Sent on far too late. Gordon should have been given longer to make an impact. 6/10

Not used: Aaron Ramsdale (g), Dean Henderson (g), Luke Shaw, Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ivan Toney, Anthony Gordon, Joe Gomez, Jarrod Bowen, Adam Wharton, Eberechi Eze, Ollie Watkins.

Booked: Trippier, Guehi.

Slovenia (4-4-2)

Oblak 6; Karnicnik 5, Drkusic 6, Bijol 7, Janza 6 (Balkovec, 90); Stojanovic 6, Cerin 6, Elsnik 7, Mlakar 6 (Stankovic, 86); Sporar 6 (Celar, 86), Sesko 6 (Ilicic, 76, 6).

Subs not used: Blazic, Verbic, Lovric, Belec, Kurtic, Horvat, Vekic, Vipotnik, Brekalo, Zugelj, Zeljkovic.

Booked: Janza.

Referee: Clement Turpin (France).

