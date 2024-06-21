England vs Slovenia free bets: Euro 2024 betting offers & price boosts

England need a result from their final group game with Slovenia to guarantee top spot in Group C at Euro 2024 but an improved performance will be important against a competant Slovenia side that have drawn both matches so far.

Betano sign-up offer: Get £40 when you place your first bet of £15

Not signed up to Betano yet? Here’s how eligible readers* can take advantage of their welcome offer:

Open an account at Betano using this link. Bet £15 on Euro 2024 within three days with minimum odds of Evens (2.0) Get a 1 x £10 Free Bets, 4 x £5 Free Bets and £10 slot bonus

18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £15 on EURO2024 (odds 1/1+) within 3 days. No cash-out. Get 1x£10 and 4x£5 Free Bets for set markets (odds 1/1+), 5 days expiry, and a £10 slot bonus for set games, 40x wagering, max redeemable £250, 30 days expiry. Cards and Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly

Boylesports Euro 2024 offer: Bet £10 Get £25 in free bets

Not signed up to Boylesports yet? Here’s how to claim one of the best bookmaker welcome offers around…

Open an account (here’s a link)

Make your first deposit of £10

Place a bet of £10 or more, minimum odds Evens

Free Bet tokens will be awarded upon settlement of qualifying bet

18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. £35 in FREE Bets (FB) as £25 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify.

Ladbrokes Euro 2024 offer: Bet £5 and get £25 in Free Bets

Open an account at Ladbrokes using this link. Click ‘Join Here’. Create your new account and make a deposit Place a qualifying bet of at least £5 at minimum odds of 1/2 When it settles, get 5 x £5 free bets on sports

Coral Euro 2024 offer: Bet £10 and get £40 in Free Bets

Open an account at Coral using this link. Click ‘Join Here’. Create your new account and make a deposit Place a qualifying bet of at least £10 at minimum odds of 1/2 on any Euro 2024 market When it settles, get a £40 free bet on selected sports

BetMGM Euro 2024 offer: Bet £10 and get £40 in Free Bets