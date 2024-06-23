England vs Slovenia Euro 2024 preview: Live odds and best bets

Both teams are looking to qualify in the final round of group matches.

England vs Slovenia Latest Odds

Truth be told, Slovenia should fancy their chances of getting something out of this match. England have been below par in terms of their performance levels, despite remaining unbeaten so far in the competition. England’s much vaunted set of forward players have been unable to coalesce into an organised attacking force with any output. Of all the teams to have played two matches in the tournament, only Scotland have fired off fewer shots than England.

Slovenia are probably quite unfortunate to not to be through to the knockout stages already having conceded a 96th minute equaliser to Serbia. They have been well organised and have good attacking ideas as well.

What are the best bets for England vs Slovenia?

Adam Cerin to commit 3 or more fouls – 6/5 with Bet365

The holding midfielder has committed at least two fouls in both Euro 2024 matches so far, and with Jude Bellingham to deal with in this match, Cerin feels like a really strong bet to repeat the trick in terms of fouls conceded.

Bukayo Saka to have 3 or more shots – 11/10 with Bet365

The brightest spark in England’s attack looks likely to keep his place and if he does, he should be used heavily to attack the Slovenian defence.

Key players expected to impact the England vs Slovenia match

Bukayo Saka

The Arsenal winger has been one of England’s few bright spots in the tournament so far. Saka has the ability to take on his man on the outside or on the inside and deliver either a telling cross or shot from the left. If his teammates can find a way to combine with Saka or find a way to get on the end of his work then England could yet improve their work in attack.

Erik Janza

The experienced left-back is having a superb tournament. He celebrated his 31st birthday this week but is playing like a man a decade younger. Janza has shown both sides to his game during the group stages, scoring a long range, albeit deflected effort, to equalise against Denmark, but also defending tightly next to Jaka Bijol in Slovenia’s back four. Janza’s magical left boot will be integral to Slovenia#s chances of getting something out of this game and of their progression in the tournament.