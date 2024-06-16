England vs Serbia player ratings: Bukayo Saka and Marc Guehi shine in Euro 2024 victory

Bukayo Saka caused Serbia a host of problems, especially in the first half - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

England lined up as widely expected for their Euro 2024 opener with Trent Alexander-Arnold taking the second holding midfield slot alongside Declan Rice.

Gareth Southgate’s team won 1-0 and they top Group C after Denmark and Slovenia drew 1-1 earlier on Sunday.

Telegraph Sport analyses and rates each England player’s performance and below you can give Southgate’s charges your own mark out of 10.

England (4-2-3-1)

Saved from Vlahovic late on. His kicking went long which was a good tactic to eliminate the midfield. Concentration had to be high as there were not many saves to make. 7/10

Serbia could not deal with his pace down the right flank and he ran through and went wide with best chance. Superb reverse pass for the early goal. 8/10

Good muscle early on when Vlahovic looked to get behind him. Dealt with crosses and carried the ball forward when possible. Kept Mitrovic quiet before ex-Fulham striker was subbed. 7/10

Excellent positioning, good passes into midfield and a brave block to deny Vlahovic. None of the rustiness shown in warm-up matches after returning from injury. Very promising start to finals. 8/10

Marc Guehi impressed on his major tournament debut - Shutterstock

Carried on after knock. Excellent defensive work in second half playing on the opposite flank to his usual position. He may not be able to push forward naturally on the left but good defensive performance. 7/10

Declan Rice

Mature performance, holding his position well and keeping the ball moving with accurate passes, pushing forward at the right times and bringing others into the game. 8/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The odd mistake is worth the risk as he brings so much to the game with his switches of play and range of passes that others cannot see. 7/10

Bukayo Saka

Set up Bellingham’s header with powerful run and had the beating of his full-back. Showed strength in the face of tough defending to create chances. 8/10

Jude Bellingham

Was everywhere on the pitch. Inside penalty area for his goal, or back in his own penalty area carrying the ball out of defence. Coped with Serbia trying to kick him. 9/10

Early kick from Gudelj and then almost on the end of a chance but frustrated not to get a clear sight of goal, dragging a long shot wide when he tried his luck. 6/10

Hit bar with big chance. Faultless on work rate but only touched ball twice in first half. Dropped deeper to get more involved and cleared off line in defensive work. 6/10

Subs

Conor Gallagher 69 (Alexander-Arnold), Jarrod Bowen 76 (Saka), Kobbie Mainoo 86 (Bellingham).

Gallagher into the thick of defending when he came on, trying to take back control of game. Bowen lively in cameo after Saka worked tirelessly.

Not used: Aaron Ramsdale (g), Dean Henderson (g), Luke Shaw, Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk, Ivan Toney, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Eberechi Eze, Joe Gomez, Cole Palmer, Adam Wharton.

Serbia (3-5-1-1)

Rajkovic; Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic; Zivkovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Lukic, Kostic; Vlahovic; Mitrovic.

Subs: Mladenovic 43 (Kostic), Ilic HT (Gudelj), Jovic 61 (Lukic), Birmancevic 74 (Zivkovic), Tadic 61 (Mitrovic).

Not used: Petrovic (g), V Milinkovic-Savic (g), Stojic, Maksimovic, Babic, Mijailovic, Ratkov, Samardzic, Gacinovic, Spajic.

Booked: Gudelj.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy).

