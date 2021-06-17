England vs Scotland: Who should play in Euro 2020 clash? Vote for your starting XI

Raheem Sterling was mobbed after scoring England’s goal against Croatia (Getty Images)

After opening with a win last weekend, who should start for England in their second game of Euro 2020 against Scotland on Friday evening?

Gareth Southgate sprung a surprise by playing right-footed Kieran Trippier at left-back against Croatia and would later praise the Atletico Madrid full-back as a “defensive animal”.

Does Trippier keep his place or should a natural left-footer come in? Would you start Jack Grealish, who stayed on the bench against Croatia? Or would you risk Harry Maguire, who has declared himself available for selection?

And who should start for Scotland, for that matter? Steve Clarke’s side fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Hampden Park against the Czech Republic, making this meeting with the Auld Enemy all the more important.

Che Adams was only introduced as a half-time substitute and the Leicester-born striker will be hoping to start against a country he represented at under-20 level.

Clarke must also decide whether to risk Kieran Tierney, who is returning from injury and described himself as “touch and go” to play at Wembley.

To pick your England or Scotland starting line-up, all you have to do to share your answer is register and submit it in the comment box below.

If you’re not already a member, click ‘sign up’ in the comments section to write your answer. We will be closing the reply thread on Friday 18 June, a few hours before kick-off.

England’s Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Sam Johnstone, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Ben Chilwell, Ben White, Reece James.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham.

Forwards: Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka.

Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: David Marshall, Craig Gordon, Jon McLaughlin

Defenders: Stephen O’Donnell, Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, Greg Taylor, Declan Gallagher, Liam Cooper, Nathan Patterson, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna.

Midfielders: Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, JohnFleck, Stuart Armstrong, David Turnbull, Ryan Fraser, Billy Gilmour, James Forrest.

Forwards: Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams, Kevin Nisbet.