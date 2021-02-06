England vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Six Nations fixture online and on TV today

Eddie Jones preparing for kick-off (PA)

England take on Scotland this afternoon as both teams get their Six Nations campaigns under way.

England were 13-6 winners when the sides met in last year's edition of the competition, and the Calcutta Cup – as the fixture is known – provides the perfect opportunity for Eddie Jones' hosts and Gregor Townsend's visitors to test themselves at Twickenham.

Defending champions England – who also won the Autumn Nations Cup last year – are favourites to be victors at the tournament again, while Scotland will be out to improve upon their fourth-place finish last time around.

• Scotland aim to topple England's deserted fortress in Six Nations opener

• Five iconic Calcutta Cup clashes ahead of England vs Scotland

Here’s everything you need to know about today's match.

When is it?

The fixture takes place today at Twickenham in London.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 4.45pm GMT

How can I watch it on TV?

The game will be shown live on ITV Sport in the UK.

Can I stream it online?

Yes, via the ITV Hub app and the ITV website.

Teams

England: Daly; Watson, Slade, Lawrence, May; Farrell, Youngs; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Obano, Williams, Lawes, Earl, Robson, Ford, Malins

Scotland: Hogg; Maitland, Harris, Redpath, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Z Fagerson, Cummings, J Gray, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson

Replacements: Cherry, Kebble, WP Nel, R Gray, Graham, Steele, Van der Walt, Jones

Odds

England to win: 1/8

Scotland to win: 17/2

Draw: 50/1

Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with QBE who help businesses build resilience through risk management and insurance. For more information go to QBEEUROPE.com

Read More

Can unique Six Nations lift rugby from its bleakest moment in 2021?

Six Nations: Scotland aim to topple England’s deserted fortress in historic meeting

Calcutta Cup 2021: Five iconic matches as England host Scotland in Six Nations opener