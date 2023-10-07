Is England vs Samoa on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

England have the luxury of knowing they have already qualified for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals as winners of Pool D but will try to build momentum for the knockout stages by beating Samoa in Lille.

Wins of varying ease and quality against Argentina, Japan and Chile have put Steve Borthwick’s team top of the group on 14 points and they will prepare for a quarter-final, likely to be against Fiji, by facing another Pacific Island nation.

Seilala Mapusua’s Samoa side currently sit fourth in Pool D after securing a win against Chile in their opening match and can mathematically still reach the knockout stages, although it would take an unlikely set of circumstances including a huge bonus-point victory and a draw between Japan and Argentina.

This week’s build-up has been dominated by debates around the health of the sport in England, with Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney claiming English rugby is “on the cusp of something quite spectacular” despite the last 12 months having seen four professional clubs go into administration, the sacking of England head coach Eddie Jones and the introduction of an unpopular tackle height law change to the community game, as well as Sweeney himself having to see off an internal revolt. Various reforms have been proposed including approximately 25 hybrid contracts that will allow the national team much closer control over their top players.

When is England vs Samoa?

The match is due to kick off at 4:45pm BST, 5:45pm local time, at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 with coverage starting from 4:15pm. Registered users can also watch the match from the same time online on ITVX.

Team news

England make sweeping changes after their second-string thrashed Samoa, with Tom Curry making an immediate return to the starting side after serving his two-match suspension. George Ford, Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi combine in a familiar midfield as Joe Marchant is pushed out to the wing, leaving no place for five-try Henry Arundell.

Jack Willis will miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering a neck injury; England are yet to confirm a replacement.

Samoa also make significant alterations, including an entirely new front row as captain Michael Alaalatoa is promoted to the starting XV. Sam Slade and Brian Alainu’u’ese are the locks while Lima Sopoaga is fit to return at fly half, with the former All Black taking over from Christian Leali’ifano.

There are only three survivors from Samoa’s last meeting with England in 2017: the Lay brothers and Melani Matavao.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Jonny May, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 13 Manu Tuilagi, 14 Joe Marchant; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola; 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

Samoa XV: 1 Jordan Lay, 2 Sama Malolo, 3 Michael Alaalatoa (captain); 4 Sam Slade, 5 Brian Alainu’u’ese; 6 Theo McFarland, 7 Fritz Lee, 8 Steven Luatua; 9 Jonathan Taumateine, 10 Lima Sopoaga; 11 Neria Fomai, 12 Danny Toala, 13 Tumua Manu, 14 Nigel Ah-Wong; 15 Duncan Paia’aua.

Replacements: 16 Seilala Lam, 17 James Lay, 18 Paul Alo-Emile, 19 Sootala Fa’aso’o, 20 Alamanda Motuga; 21 Melani Matavao, 22 Christian Leali’ifano, 23 Miracle Fai’ilagi.

Prediction

England to continue clicking into gear and finishing the pool stage with a bonus-point win ahead of the quarter-finals. England 36-14 Samoa