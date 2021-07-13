England vs Pakistan, third ODI: live score and latest updates from Edgbaston - PA

England play the third and final ODI against Pakistan, 1pm BST start time

Despite first choice squad being unavailable, England won first two matches to claim series win

11:34 AM

Coronavirus has plagued cricket in recent weeks

By Tim Wigmore

Stand-in England skipper Ben Stokes has admitted that players accept that tighter biosecure rules might be needed to ensure that the five Test series against India next month can proceed with minimal disruption from Covid-19.

England needed to select an entirely new squad for the one-day international series against Pakistan, which they will hope to seal 3-0 at Edgbaston today, after an outbreak of Covid-19 among the players and management. Stokes accepts that measures to mitigate the risks of outbreaks are likely to be intensified, with rates of Covid-19 increasing and the series against India, which will begin on August 4, worth over £100 million to the game in England & Wales.

“I have no doubt things have had to go back to the drawing board,” Stokes said. “I'm fortunate that's above my pay grade - I don’t have to worry about that stuff. But everything is to ensure the safety of players and backroom staff. Nothing is set in stone for the India series, but it will be done in the right way.

“All these things are in place to make sure we're as safe as possible,” Stokes said of life under biosecure conditions. “You have to make sacrifices. But at the same time you also need to consider welfare as well as getting people out on the park because living bubble life is very, very tough. Going from hotel to ground on a daily basis can get to you – so there is a lot to think about from keeping people as safe as possible but making sure we are being looked after from the mental side because being in bubbles is tough.”

England managed to complete an entire home summer last year without any positive Covid-19 cases in international cricket. Mindful of the need to protect players’ mental health, biosecure conditions have been somewhat relaxed so far this summer, but measures have been intensified since the outbreak which saw three players and four members of the management test positive at the conclusion of the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Story continues

The schedule for the summer had been designed to ensure that leading England cricketers like Stokes can play several matches in the Hundred, which begins on July 21. But with fears that there could be an outbreak of Covid-19 in a Hundred squad, with players exposed to someone with a positive test then having to self-isolate, there are concerns that England players might be pulled out of the start of the competition to ensure that England can be at full-strength for the first Test. Stokes admitted that he is worried that he will not be able to play in the Hundred.

“It would be very frustrating to not be able to participate in that, it’s a massive event for England and we want to be part of it. We know how big a role players play in making a franchise competition big. And if the Test players were unable to play in it because of Covid, that would be pretty devastating.”

Stokes’s international return from a finger injury was rushed back by the outbreak of Covid-19, but he said that he is happy with his progress. “It was very short notice coming back into the team but needs must. We have a hell of a busy summer still – the T20s, the Hundred, the India series and then more trips abroad so there is a lot of cricket. Finger wise it is more annoying me now but I have had finger injuries before and they never just turn themselves around quick as frustrating as it is the medical staff are managing it.”

11:19 AM

Good afternoon, can Saqib Mahmood force his way into England's best squad with another strong performance?

Ben Stokes believes England's breakout bowling star Saqib Mahmood will force some more established stars to "look over their shoulder" after his stunning form against Pakistan.

When Eoin Morgan's first-choice ODI squad was sent into isolation ahead of the series, Mahmood was one of the more experienced options available to head coach Chris Silverwood and found himself leading a novice attack despite owning just four caps himself.

But he has since stood tall at Cardiff and Lord's, claiming four for 42 and two for 21 while dismissing the world's number one 50-over batsman Babar Azam on both occasions.

One more strong performance at Edgbaston today, when England will look to sweep the series 3-0, will only increase his rapidly rising stock and could see him rocket up the pecking order.

"With the squad getting wiped out, the one positive was that we could see guys come who have been on the fringe and, for Saqi, coming in and being the senior bowler has done him the world of good," said Stokes.

"He hasn't been fazed by anything, he's been taking the new ball and I've asked him to come back on at crucial times in games where he's performed really well.

"So from an individual point of view it's done him the world of good and from an England point of view, it's another player that lads will have to look over their shoulder for.

"Saqi seems to always want the ball in his hands...he loves every minute of it. He loves to be in those situations where he's expected to be the man to change a game and he's done it every time he's bowled for me this series.

"Competition for places is always a great thing to have at any level so when you get a complete new squad and they have put in such performances, that really adds to the expectation that gets put on to the main guys' shoulders when they come back."

PA