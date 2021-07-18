England's biggest-ever six? Liam Livingstone blow lights up victory over Pakistan

England vs Pakistan, second T20: live score and latest updates - Gareth Copley/ECB via Getty Images

England vs Pakistan, second T20: full scoreboard

Jos Buttler top scores with 59

Liam Livingstone hits towering six over the Football Stand

Rashid, Moeen and Parkinson share five wickets

Strange things happen at Headingley. Just ask Australia. But possibly the unlikeliest sight of all happened in this game: two English leg-spinners twirling away in tandem and bowling England to victory.

England had four spinners to choose from in their final XI, as if they were playing in Hyderabad not Headingley, and they read conditions astutely, befuddling Pakistan who finished 155 for nine, losing by 45 runs to set up a tantalising series decider on Tuesday night at Emirates Old Trafford.

On the 40th anniversary of Headingley 81, and the first England game here since Ben Stokes’s Ashes showstopper, this match had a lot to live up to. And while it was not an absolute classic, it did feature possibly the biggest six ever hit by an England batsman and a captivating duel between wrist spin and swinging blades.

Matt Parkinson and Adil Rashid are different leg-spinners. Parkinson bowls slower with more flight and turn but Rashid has the killer googly and changes of pace that made him England’s star turn during their white-ball rise. They complemented each other perfectly, combining for three for 55 from their eight overs.

It was the first time England had picked two specialist leg-spinners in T20 cricket and probably will not be the last given the tracks in the UAE for the Twenty20 World Cup.

Parkinson bowled loopy leg breaks rarely above 48mph. He has added pace over the past 12 months but on this surface the slower balls were perfectly calibrated, his wicket taking delivery clocking in at only 45mph. The ball bit and turned to earn him one for 25 from four skilful overs and, added to Rashid’s two for 30, the leggies slammed the breaks on the run chase.

Imad Wasim celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy - Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Moeen Ali, who has not been trusted much to bowl in recent times by Eoin Morgan, added two for 32, responding to the confidence shown in him by stand-in skipper, Jos Buttler, who brought him on ahead of Parkinson. Morgan took a break to assess his World Cup options from the sidelines.

Parkinson and Rashid bowled five overs together, conceding only 22, and by the time they were broken up as a partnership the run rate for Pakistan had shot to 13.5. They barely bowled a bad ball, and frustrated batsmen swung in hope of a way out but exit routes were shut off by England’s athletic boundary riders.

Liam Livingstone is a dead cert for the World Cup after his hundred in the first game and he was thrilling again here, hammering two sixes out of the ground, including one monumental strike when he lofted Haris Rauf over the new, three-tiered Emerald Stand and on to the rugby pitch.

Livingstone belted 38 off 23 balls and was poised for another biggie when a run out mix up with Tom Curran condemned England to falling short of a commanding total. Livingstone thought he had survived because initial replays showed Rauf collecting the throw and breaking the stumps with his leg before the ball. But on closer inspection there was one bail still in its grooves so the stumps were live and Livingstone was gone with four and a half overs left on the clock and England 164 for six.

Buttler batted beautifully to top score and it shows how modern batsmen can survive without game time as he stroked 59 off 39. Buttler is of course assured of his World Cup spot along with Jonny Bairstow, which was why England could drop him down to six.

But Dawid Malan despite his status as the world’s No1 is constantly battling for his place and with Ben Stokes to come back into the side, someone is going to be disappointed. Malan, batting at three, made one for the second game running before he was caught at fine leg sweeping.

Moeen Ali of England celebrates after taking a wicket - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Livingstone’s first six was hit flat, tracer like down the ground, the second off Imad Wasim flew into a back garden at the Kirkstall Lane End. Livingstone oozed confidence and menace. Rauf watched the ball sail over his head, climbing higher and higher as it bounced on the cantilevered roof of the Emerald Stand but two balls later Livingstone was gone and England’s tail lacked the required potency, adding 36 off 29 deliveries and they were bowled out for 200 with a ball to spare.

The quicks made little impression as Pakistan cruised to 50 for no wicket before Saqib Mahmood’s cross seamer was hit to deep extra cover by Babar.

Parkinson’s first over was tidy and Pakistan’s frustration was obvious. Sohaib Maqsood was stumped first ball of Rashid’s second over. In his next, Rashid held on to a brilliant caught and bowled diving to his left off Mohammad Rizwan. Moeen bowled Fakhar Zaman with a beauty and Azam Khan was stumped off Parkinson trying to slog as Pakistan slumped to 105 for six. Saqib and Curran tidied up the rest as Pakistan ran out of ideas.

05:15 PM

The series stands at 1-1

And the decider is at Old Trafford on Tuesday at 6.30pm

05:15 PM

Player of the match

Is Moeen Ali and full deserved.

Getting an opportunity up the order is fantastic, and bowling a few overs was great.

It was a brilliant team performance, so many other guys could have been man of the match. I just tried to spin the ball, the two spinners before me bowled fantastically well, Parky is very accurate and they stuck to their skills. But to get a couple of wickets was great.

I'm happy to float [up and down the batting order], when you bat up the order you can get going in the Powerplay and play your shots.

05:12 PM

Buttler speaks

I thought we were fantastic. It was quite good to lose the toss, put together a good score and put a lot of pressure on them.

Rashid's been fantastic for a long time and Parky has earned his chance, they bowled fantastically well in tandem.

It's great to be back and nice to contribute. It's a great team performance, we asked a lot of the guys and they improved on the other night.

We've had two great games and I'm sure the decider will be as well.

05:09 PM

Babar speaks

We gave away too many runs, perhaps 30 too many, and weren't able to carry through the momentum we built at the top.

I lost my wicket at a crucial time, but we back our ability to chase down that total because we've done it in the past.

Happy with our spinners but the fast bowlers leaked too many runs and we'll look to rectify that in the next game.

04:59 PM

England win by 45 runs

Terrific display in the field to defend what looked like an achievable total even given Headingley's historical bias to the team batting first. The spinners made hay on a tinder dry pitch with great skill and nerve from Rashid, Parkinson and Moeen.

Earlier Moeen had batted beautifully though not making as many as Buttler and Livingstone and must be the player of the match with 36 and two for 32.

04:56 PM

OVER 20: PAK 155/9 (Shadab 36 Hasnain 0) chasing 201

Tom Curran begins with four dot balls as Shadab doesn't want to give up the strike but finally takes a single off the fifth to guarantee the red-inker by steering the yorker down to third man. .

One ball left. And it's a dot ball.

England win by 45 runs.

04:54 PM

OVER 19: PAK 154/9 (Shadab 35 Hasnain 0) chasing 201

Saqib Mahmood continues for his final over and starts with a wide across Shadab. Chris Jordan has taken the mantle of bowling attack leader and is chatting to Mahmood from mid-off after every ball. The two combine to dispatch Shaheen but the batsmen cross and Shadab isn't finished, leathering the next ball, a low full toss as Saqib fails to land his yorker, over mid-on for siz and endangering a group of children in the crowd. Yikes, You have to watch the ball.

Mahmood rounds off his fourth over with his third wicket - 4-0-33-3.

04:52 PM

Wicket!!

Rauf b Mahmood 0 Cleans him up with a yorker. Oddly the bowler had a circle marker stuck to his studs which was dislodged in his delivery stride. FOW 154/9

04:49 PM

Wicket!!

Shaheen c Jordan b Mahmood 2 Full pace bouncer that surprises the left-hander and he top edges his pull to Jordan at mid-on. FOW 147/8

04:46 PM

OVER 18: PAK 145/7 (Shadab 27 Shaheen 2) chasing 201

Pace on, pace off. Curran is an expert bowling at the death to late order batsmen and, after bagging a wicket with his first ball, he messes with the timing of Shadab and Shaheen who swings and misses at a couple.

There's a delay while a pitch invader has his collar felt. May not have had a collar, of course, if he was streaking but metaphorically ...

Shaheen finally connects and toes it just beyond Jordan's reach.

Pakistan need 56 from 12.

04:40 PM

Wicket!!

Imad c Roy b Curran 20 TK Curran Maximus begins, as he so often does, with the slower, short ball ball and Imad spreads his stance and pulls but is late on it in his swing and cloths it to mid-on. FOW 142/7

04:39 PM

OVER 17: PAK 142/6 (Imad 20 Shadab 26) chasing 201

Saqib Mahmood returns and he bowls brilliantly to his field, banging it into the pitch and defending the legside boundary with Jonny Bairstow's boundless athleticism and enthusiasm. After two singles and a two, Shadab swings and misses at balls four and five but ends with a flourish, waiting for the bounce and uppercutting it for six over point.

Pakistan need 59 off 18.

04:36 PM

OVER 16: PAK 132/6 (Imad 17 Shadab 19) chasing 201

Rashid will bowl out and Livingstone almost saves a boundary with a remarkably athletic drag back with a headlong dive over the rope. Sadly he had planted his foot on the wrong side before he left the ground to claw it back so it still counts as four.

Shadab bludgeons four more after stepping away to leg and clouting Rashid over cover.

Rashid finishes with 4-0-30-2.

Pakistan need 69 from 24.

04:32 PM

OVER 15: PAK 120/6 (Imad 15 Shadab 9) chasing 201

Shadab will go out with a fight, clobbering Moeen's drag down for six and hustling a second off a midwicket flick after Imad mowed four through long on with such an agricultural swipe that he may have had a sprig of wheat between his teeth.

04:28 PM

OVER 14: PAK 105/6 (Imad 9 Shadab 0) chasing 201

Imad begins the over by dancing down and launching a six over cow corner but Parkinson is clever and adjusts his line, still using flight, first to put Azam into a pickle with a reverse sweep, not his stroke at all. England appeal for lbw and even review it but he hit it. It probably planted a seed in Azam's mind to play his normal game and get on to the dance floor, but Parkinson sussed that too and pushed it wider, and Buttler stumped him by half a yard.

04:24 PM

Wicket!!

Azam st Buttler b Parkinson 1 The big lad sallied forth, had a swing and a miss and Buttler whipped off the bails. FOW 105/6

04:22 PM

OVER 13: PAK 96/5 (Azam 1 Imad 1) chasing 201

Moeen shows his worth and perhaps Jos Buttler's greater faith in him than Eoin Morgan has demonstrated in recent months.

04:19 PM

Wicket!!

Fakhar b Moeen 8 If the first was spawny, this was a beauty. He saw Fakhar coming, slowed his action down, yorked the advancing batsman and turned it from middle to clatter the left-hander's off-stump. FOW 95/5

04:16 PM

Wicket!!

Hafeez c Bairstow b Moeen 10 Moeen, whose reintroduction was queried by Jimmy A and Michael Vaughan, gets a wicket first ball with a pie, dragged down outside off and Hafeez swivelled and pulled it straight down Bairstow's throat at deep backward square. FOW 93/4

04:15 PM

OVER 12: PAK 93/3 (Hafeez 10 Fakhar 7) chasing 201

The leg-spin twins continue in tandem. Hafeez nudges a single then drives for two off the toe through mid-on after Fakhar works two into the legside and sweeps for a single.

Hafeez top edges a sweep when Parkinson floats one above his eyeline and Bairstow, racing 25 yards in from the rope, cannot get there.

Pakistan need 108 off 48.

04:12 PM

OVER 11: PAK 86/3 (Hafeez 6 Fakhar 4) chasing 201

After Rashid bags Rizwan he draws the edge from Fakhar with his slider first ball and the ball lands just short of Malan at slip. Both Anderson and Vaughan think Malan should have caught it and certainly stopped it scuttling beneath his dive for four.

04:08 PM

Wicket!!

Rizwan c&b Rashid 37 Good Lord! What a catch! An absolute blinder diving to his left to snatch it one-handed. Pretty lousy ball, a low full toss, but a world-class snaffle. FOW 82/3

04:07 PM

OVER 10: PAK 80/2 (Rizwan 36 Hafeez 5) chasing 201

Big turn from Parkinson again, foxing Rizwan with a leg-break when he was trying to sweep hard. He gets away by flicking a single to midwicket, Hafeez prods two and it's all fizz, spin and dip to end the over. Just four off it and three dot balls.

The leggies have combined figures of 4-0-22-1 so far. #Brakemen.

Pakistan need 121 off 60.

04:05 PM

OVER 9: PAK 76/2 (Rizwan 35 Hafeez 2) chasing 201

Enter the Professor, 40-year-old Mohammad Hafeez who is given a single by careless fielding from Moeen at cover. Rashid gives his buddy a look that says, 'Maaate?'

Rizwan flicks a single and sweeps two to end the over because Rashid is using the limits of allowable width to stop the Pakistan opener reaching the ball with the fullest flow of his swing.

03:59 PM

Wicket!!

Maqsood st Buttler b Rashid 15 Brilliant from Rshid, rip, dip and grip to diddle Pakistan's No3 who came down to drive, missed it and couldn't get his toe back behind the line before Buttler demolished the timbers. FOW 71/2

03:59 PM

OVER 8: PAK 71/1 (Rizwan 32 Maqsood 15) chasing 201

Parkinson comes on and keeps Pakistan down to six runs as Maqsood goes too hard at the turning ball, failing to middle it.

03:55 PM

OVER 7: PAK 65/1 (Rizwan 28 Maqsood 13) chasing 201

Buttler turns to Moeen from Football Stand End. Maqsood swivels and swipes a single, Rizwan chops a very late cut for a single then Maqsood tucks in, pummelling a six over wide mid-on, stand and deliver style.

Maqsood, the PSL's biggest gun, thick edges four down through third man when trying to replicate the previous stroke.

03:52 PM

OVER 6: PAK 51/1 (Rizwan 26 Maqsood 1) chasing 201

Bairstow saves two when Babar flicks the ball off middle fine, galloping around from deep backward square. After a wide, Saqib goes full length and Babar flays it over midwicket for four. But Saqib Mahmood shows his class to surprise the No1 white ball batsman with bounce and length variation.

03:47 PM

Wicket!!

Babar c Malan b Saqib 22 Shorter ball with a scrambled seam, Babar was through the pull stroke too soon and cloths it off the cue end to mid-off. FOW 50/1

03:45 PM

OVER 5: PAK 43/0 (Rizwan 26 Babar 16) chasing 201

A couple of singles to start TK Curran's second over before Rizwan improvises to play an ugly swat off his nose for four after he backed away to leg and advanced towards the bowler. Curran did the right thing, following him but the batsman's hands got him out of trouble.

Curran cramps the batsmen with his last three deliveries, altering the pace and line. They glean a couple of singles but England will be pleased with the Powerplay so far ... but there's still an over to go.

03:40 PM

OVER 4: PAK 35/0 (Rizwan 20 Babar 14) chasing 201

Saqib starts with a couple of good deliveries, both of them runless, but Babar then plays an incredible shot, a flashing front foot on drive even though the ball was halfway between his knee and his hip. The ball races for four.

Pakistan's captain flicks a single through square leg and Rizwan chops one down to third man.

Good over.

03:37 PM

OVER 3: PAK 29/0 (Rizwan 19 Babar 9) chasing 201

Tom Curran replaces Rashid and Babar sniffs the length early to work a shot through midwicket, half pick-up shot, half pull for four. They milk four singles into the onside and a two to Babar flicked through midwicket. Ten off the over and no need to break sweat.

03:34 PM

OVER 2: PAK 19/0 (Rizwan 17 Babar 1) chasing 201

Chris Jordan starts with a beauty that nibbles away and whistles past Rizwan's edge. That's as good as it gets for England as Rizwan exploits Jordan's loss of line and bludgeons the shortish ball on his legs over deep backward square for six.

Rizwan earns four with a jammy stroke. Shaping to late cut he cue-ends it much finer for four than he intended. Jordan holds his nerve, beats the batsman with another snorter but there's no justice and he finishes with a wide and Rizwan digging out a very good yorker for a single.

03:26 PM

OVER 1: PAK 7/0 (Rizwan 6 Babar 1) chasing 201

After two dot balls to set his sights, Rizwan drops to one knee and slog sweeps Rashid for four wide of mid-on. Rashid responds with the slider that Rizwan cuffs into the onside. Babar flicks his first ball through midwicket for a single and Rizwan takes one to the same area, dragging it from wider with those WD40-infused wrists.

03:21 PM

England are on the field

Adil Rashid will open the bowling. Newish role for him this season, but one which seems key to their World Cup strategy.

03:12 PM

ENG 200 all out

A formidable total but on this belter of a pitch and with Pakistan's batmen in fine form, it doesn't feel like they have got enough. Had Livingstone sent Curran back they would have been disappointed with 200. It looked like 240 was on the cards while he was still in.

But, in England's favour, the ball is spinning and they have their death bowler, Chris Jordan, back.

03:11 PM

Wicket!!

Parkinson b Shaheen 5 Cleaned up by a yorker with a ball to spare. FOW 200 all out

03:07 PM

OVER 19: ENG 193/9 (Saqib 1 Parkinson 1)

No hat-trick for Rauf as Parkinson pushes a single to cover. Saqib takes the strike with a single off the final ball, skewed through midwicket.

03:04 PM

Wicket!!

Rashid b Rauf 2 He's on a hat-trick after castling Rashid who was exposing his stumps to target the legside boundary. He walked far too far over and gave away his strategy. FOW 191/9

03:04 PM

Wicket!!

Jordan c Shadab b Rauf 14 Pulls a full toss down deep midwicket's throat running to his right. FOW 191/8

03:03 PM

OVER 18: ENG 190/7 (Jordan 14 Rashid 1)

Jordan spears two down to third man, thunders a drive through cover for four and exchanges singles with Rashid, Jordan's pulled to midwicket, Adil's with those gorgeous wrists flicked through midwicket.

03:00 PM

Wicket!!

Curran c Maqsood b Hasnain 9 He has been Pakistan;s best bowler and gulls Curran with the slower ball which he slices to point. FOW 182/7

02:59 PM

OVER 17: ENG 178/6 (Curran 5 Jordan 7)

Sorry - lost coverage there for a moment. Three singles, a two, two leg byes and a wonderful six, collared by Jordan on the pull to dispatch Shaheen into the stands at deep backward square.

02:52 PM

OVER 16: ENG 165/6 (Curran 1 Jordan 0)

Haris Rauf has been violated today and his figures are under attack again when Livingstone bends the right knee and smashes a drive over the roof of the Football Stand End and on to the Rhinos' pitch. Rauf tries for the yorker, doesn't land it and LL bludgeons it over mid-off for four.

Livingstone goes for a scoop, mishits it and paddles it short of square leg. He doesn't know where the ball is and Curran calls him through, sawing off his partner when Azam eventually fires a throw to the non-striker's and Livingstone's dive doesn't get him home.

02:48 PM

Wicket!!

Livingstone run out 38 Curious one in that Rauf broke the stumps with his foot but only dislodged one bail so when he knocked the other one off with ball in hand, the run out stands. FOW 165/6

02:44 PM

OVER 15: ENG 154/5 (Livingstone 28 Curran 0)

Excellent final over for Shadab and helped because the ball is now turning. Merely four runs off it and the wicket of the home crowd's favourite.

02:41 PM

Wicket!!

Bairstow c Fakhar b Shadab 13 Foxed him in the flight, the ball dipped and turned and Bairstow sliced his drive to long off. FOW 153/5

02:40 PM

OVER 14: ENG 150/4 (Livingstone 26 Bairstow 11)

Enter the local hero, Jonny Bairstow and he strolls to the wicket to a resounding reception. He plays tip and run down the ground to get off the mark, Livingstone flicks one across the line for a single to midwicket and then YJB butchers a square cut for four, following it with another boundary which slipped out of the bowler's hand and came through as a chest high full toss which he pulled for four.

Free hit. It's full and Bairstow drags it wide of mid-on and they run two.

Hiding the ball outside off is a great option for Shadab against Livingstone, and he was right to keep trying it. Livingstone averages 42 against leggies landing it in the channel, but just 18 against balls pitching wider. #ENGvPAK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 18, 2021

02:33 PM

Wicket!!

Buttler c Babar b Hasnain 59 In the slot, Buttler opened his stance and threw his hands at it but sliced it to mid-off. FOW 137/4

02:33 PM

OVER 13: ENG 136/3 (Buttler 59 Livingstone 24)

Imad will bowl out from the Kirkstall Lane End and Livingstone chasses down the pitch to deposit the first ball out of the ground and on the road to Weetwood.

Sharp running turns one into two and Livingstone taps a single to long on before Imad ties Buttler up with two dot balls. And then, he breaks the shackles by leaning back and yet thumping the ball over extra-cover for the second six of the over. His momentum was going back as his hands were speeding through the line in the opposite direction.

02:28 PM

OVER 12: ENG 121/3 (Buttler 51 Livingstone 17)

Buttler brings up his fifty off 33 balls by working a flighted ball from under his nose through mid-on for a single.

Livingstone bends his right knee and plants his left leg to smash a four through mid-on. Shadab, trying to alter the angle and drag him wider, serves up three wides in four balls until Livingstone reverse sweeps one that may well have been another wide for a single.

Two more singles complete the over.

Come on boys . Keep it tight ! 2 more wickets here n we will get through. We can do it #PakvsEng — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 18, 2021

02:24 PM

OVER 11: ENG 110/3 (Buttler 49 Livingstone 11)

Michael Vaughan and Jimmy Anderson liken that Livingstone stroke when he thrashes the ball from outside off over long on to a golf swing and that is far more apt than a 'baseball swing' which has been used to describe it in the past.

Imad returns to allow Shadab to change ends and keeps them down to three singles and a two.

02:20 PM

OVER 10: ENG 105/3 (Buttler 47 Livingstone 8)

Haris Rauf replaces Hasnain who dives over Buttler's leg-glance at deep backward and lets it go for four. Rauf, perhaps riled, responds with a 90mph yorker that Buttler chisels out of the blockhole. Rauf pushes back that inky fringe then drops short and Buttler pulls it off his waistband for four.

Buttler digs out a second sandshoe crusher to move to 47.

Livingstone carries on where he left off with a mow from outside off over wide long on for six. Perfectly respectable ball, 91mph, fifth stump line but Livingstone's reflexes hands are quicker still.

02:16 PM

OVER 9: ENG 90/3 (Buttler 38 Livingstone 2)

Shadab continues and after the late carnage in his preceding over, this is much tidier and tighter. Only two runs come off the first five balls, Buttler's to mid-on, Livingstone's to long-off. Buttler gleans a third off the last ball with a cut to the point sweeper.

The crowd is making an absolute racket. No need of trumpets or Sweet Platitudes in Leeds.

Ultra-modern innings from Moeen of 39 off 16, striking at 300 v spin & 200 v pace. That is exactly how England should use him in the World Cup. He can bring chaos to overs 7-11. #ENGvPAK — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 18, 2021

02:12 PM

OVER 8: ENG 87/3 (Buttler 36 Livingstone 1)

Moeen departs for a 16-ball 36 and in comes LL to partner Cool J. Spot the difference between their square drives. Must be a Lanky thing. Five singles, a wide and a wicket as Hasnain shifts his line and goes faster and straighter.

02:09 PM

Wicket!!

Moeen c Babar b Hasnain 36 After leaking 53 off the past three overs, Pakistan are back into it thanks to hasnain's judicious use of the slower ball, diddling Moeen who didn't pick it and slapped it straight down mid-off's throat. FOW 85/3

02:06 PM

OVER 7: ENG 81/2 (Buttler 33 Moeen 35)

The vice-captain Shadab comes on at the Kirkstall Lane End to try to put the brakes on at the end of the Powerplay. He starts promisingly with three singles and a two off his first four balls then drags one down and Moeen steps, back, pirouettes and collars it for four between mid-on and midwicket. The next ball is dispatched faster and further, slog swept for a Dorothy Dix.

02:03 PM

OVER 6: ENG 66/2 (Buttler 29 Moeen 24)

Haris Rauf, a skiddy purveyor of the blessed 'heavy ball', serves up a wide short ball fires up to Moeen who scythes it through point for four. He pushes up his length too far next ball and Moeen wallops the half-volley between bowler and mid-off for four more.

England's third-wicket pair work a pair of singles into the onside and then Rauf goes for the bouncer that floats over Moeen's head. Wide.

Moeen carts the next ball, full and outside off, scuffing it through mid-on, though aiming through mid-off, for four.

Like Trent Bridge, the pitch is an absolute road and Moeen eases into the slower ball to harpoon it past point for four more. Nineteen off successive overs.

01:57 PM

OVER 5: ENG 47/2 (Buttler 28 Moeen 7)

Mohammad Hasnain bowled well at Nottingham and comes on early here. Slippery pace, flirting at the top of the 80s. Moeen thrashes one slanted across him and it flashes off the edge behind point for four. Point did dive but would have needed a springboard to reach it.

Moeen leg-glances a single down to fine leg and can't get back for two. Good job, too, as Buttler tees off, ramping Hasnain for six, dropping into a crouch as he scuttled to the offside and flipped it over his shoulder for six.

Hasnain pushes the next ball fuller and wider and Buttler hammers it fine of point for four. One ball to go ... and it gets similar treatment, Buttler skewering a drive in front of square this time for four more.

01:51 PM

OVER 4: ENG 28/2 (Buttler 14 Moeen 2)

Moeen ducks the bouncer and then mistimes a tap into the offside to take a single. No swing for Shaheen who pushes one across Buttler who chastises it through point for four.

Good comeback from the strike bowler, though, tightening his line and forcing Buttler on to the back foot, cramping his arms. Three dot balls end the over.

01:48 PM

OVER 3: ENG 23/2 (Buttler 10 Moeen 1)

Buttler drives Wasim through midwicket, having opened his stance, for a single. Malan, a slow starter (like Louis MacNeice, eh, Vaughanie?) is given no room, pushes to cover for no run then gets out the big stroke and top edges it to Azam, son of Moin.

Moeen gets off the mark with a streaky, wafty push just out of the bowler's grasp as he mistimed his stroke when Imad took the pace off even more.

Buttler ends the over showing Liam Livingstone the prototype of that wristy square drive, all hand speed and eye, for four.

Dawid Malan in T20I Powerplays this year:



80 balls

80 runs

3 dismissals#ENGvPAK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 18, 2021

01:43 PM

Wicket!!

Malan c Azam b Imad 1 Tried to slog sweep, the ball was a fraction wider than he had anticipated for what looked like a premeditated shot and top edged it to short third man. FOW 18/2

01:42 PM

OVER 2: ENG 17/1 (Buttler 5 Malan 1)

Shaheen Shah Afridi, player of the match at the postage stamp Trent Bridge with three for 30 during the run blitz, shares new ball duties. Some delay before the over as the crowd is filing in behind the bowler's arm.

Malan can't beat the infield with a dab, first up and is then beaten by a beauty that whistles past his edge as he tried to play that strike-rotating shot to third man again.

The left-hander works a single off a shorter ball into the legside, closing the fae too quickly and therefore striking it with the leading edge, then Buttler leans into a cover drive and absolutely creams it for four. Magnificent shot. 'Poetry,' says Michael Vaughan. AE Housman?

Buttler pokes a single to point to pinch the strike.

01:35 PM

OVER 1: ENG 11/1 (Buttler 0 Malan 0)

Imad Wasim, the left-arm slow bowler, more a high plains drifter than a ragging spinner, he arcs the ball in to the right-hander.

Roy digs out the first one that is fired in, drilling to mid-off. Dot ball. The second is shorter, an arm ball and Roy comes down and thrashes it over midwicket for six. Wasim puts pace on, shaping it in to the right-hander who slog sweeps it flat for four.

Shrewd change of pace from Imad snares Roy and, after the batsmen cross, Buttler plays the last two deliveries, connecting sweetly with drives but unable to pierce the offside ring.

01:33 PM

Wicket!!

Roy c Hafeez b Imad 10 Smacked for a pair of boundaries, Imad took the pace off, tossed it wider and Roy sliced a swipe aiming for long on to backward point. FOW 11/1

01:30 PM

The teams are out

Pakistan's XI is running on to the field as the flame throwers spew out gobbets of fire.

01:19 PM

Even though we're fortunate enough to have Sky ...

We'll be covering this one via the BBC, who have Jimmy Anderson, Michael Vaughan, Isa Guha, Ebony Rainford Brent and, I think, Charlie Dagnall in the commentary team. Azhar Mahmood is on the TMS so may pop up, too.

England swing bowler James Anderson on BBC Sport during the Second Vitality Blast IT20 between England and Pakistan at Emerald Headingley - Stu Forster/Getty Images

01:12 PM

On the official teamsheet

Bairstow is at six behind Moeen and Livingstone and Curran is one place higher than I had it at No7, with Jordan at eight.

01:10 PM

Pakistan are unchanged

Pakistan Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

01:09 PM

Your teams

England Roy, Buttler (capt/wk), Malan, Bairstow, Moeen, Livingstone, Jordan, Tom Curran, Rashid, Saqib, Parkinson.

Three changes - Morgan, Gregory and Willey sit out this one, Buttler, Rashid and Jordan return.

01:04 PM

Pakistan win the toss

And put England in to bat. Good. They need practice at setting and defending a total before the World Cup.

12:45 PM

Good afternoon

It's cracking the flags at Headingley, 29C and the word on St Michael's Lane is that Eoin Morgan will sit this one out, giving Jos Buttler the chance to open and captain the side on his return following his calf injury.

We'll have news of the toss and the line-ups shortly after 2pm.

11:37 AM

Livingstone hard to ignore now, says Collingwood

By Nick Hoult

It will be “very hard” not to pick Liam Livingstone for the Twenty20 World Cup after his brilliant record-breaking hundred on Friday night, says England coach Paul Collingwood.

Collingwood was captain when England won the Twenty20 World Cup in 2010, a victory that owed a lot to last-minute runs into the team by openers Craig Kieswetter, who was man of the match in the final, and Michael Lumb.

Eoin Morgan billed this three-match series against Pakistan, which resumes at Headingley this afternoon, as a last chance to impress before the World Cup and a matured Livingstone, who credited a technical tweak with coaches Collingwood and Marcus Trescothick for his 43-ball 103 in the 31-run defeat at Trent Bridge on Friday, has raced into contention.

“It’s very hard not to pick a guy if he’s played like that,” said Collingwood, standing in for Chris Silverwood in this series. “What he gives as an overall package is very exciting. It’s not just his power-hitting, it’s also what he gives with the ball. He’s very much a modern T20 cricketer. He can bowl leg-spin and off-spin depending on whether he’s bowling against right or left-handed batsmen, and he’s an exceptional fielder so as an overall package, these are the kind of players you want to draw upon.”

Livingstone, like the rest of the ODI squad, emerged from 10 days’ quarantine only on Thursday but, before Covid-19 struck, he had worked on improving the consistency of his striking in the indoor school at Bristol, bringing his right hip through the ball to hit it flatter and more powerfully.

Liam Livingstone - LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

It is the Jos Buttler method of ball striking. Instead of getting under the ball for elevation, which looks spectacular when it comes off but increases the risk of a top edge if played slightly wrong, Livingstone generally hit powerfully and flat, with two straight sixes off Shadab Khan the perfect example.

“I found a little thing with Colly and Tres at Bristol, I had a little bat and something just clicked and felt really good,” Livingstone said. “I didn’t pick a bat up for 10 days and then came in and felt really good. I’ve found something that’s really helped me.”

Livingstone made his England debut four years ago against South Africa when, in his own words, he was “pretty immature”. He had a reputation on the county circuit for giving batsmen plenty of verbals, and the South Africans knew that and made it clear he was playing with the big boys. He froze, struggled to 16 on debut and a duck in his second game.

He went away and rebuilt at Lancashire and expanded his horizons in franchise cricket in Australia and Pakistan. Now he feels he fits into the England squad with the result of achieving the impossible: breaking into their white-ball batting royalty.

“That batting line-up is a scary batting line-up. The opposition are going to think it’s going to be difficult to bowl at. When you’ve got Stokesy coming back in and Jos at the top of the order, it can be scary,” Collingwood said.

Headingley promises to be high scoring today, with a scorching weather forecast and a flat, high-scoring ground with small boundaries. It has dried out since the Roses match was abandoned on Tuesday when the ground was unsafe and Yorkshire player Dom Leech suffered a dislocated left knee when he collided with concrete foundations of the stand. Players will be warned to be careful when sliding.

“Four years ago when I first came into this team, I think it’s the polar opposite to where I am now. The most pleasing thing is the work I’ve put in, travelling around the world to gain experience and maturity,” said Livingstone. “I’ve been guilty before of looking too far ahead and it gets me nowhere.”