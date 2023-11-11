England vs Pakistan LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Cup as England look to finish on a high

(REUTERS)

England face Pakistan in the final match of their unsuccessful Cricket World Cup defence as they look to at least end a hugely disappointing tournament on a high in India.

England have long since been eliminated from contention, while 1992 champions Pakistan are only mathematically alive in the race for a semi-final place, with New Zealand sealing the fourth qualification spot barring a ridiculously huge Pakistan win.

Jos Buttler selected an unchanged England XI in what could be the swansong for a number of veterans. David Willey has already confirmed he will retire from international cricket after the match, 36-year-olds Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan are likely to be moved on and the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Mark Wood face uncertain 50-over futures.

Pakistan have brought in spin all-rounder Shadab Khan for seamer Hasan Ali and they got to bowl first after England won the toss and batted.

Follow live coverage of today's match in the blog below and get the latest betting odds and tips on the game here:

England face Pakistan in their final Cricket World Cup match

England have long since been eliminated from the top-four race while Pakistan have no realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals

England name an unchanged XI, win the toss and elect to bat first

England final click with the bat at end 50 overs on 337-9

15:19

33.6

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

15:18

33.5

Adil Rashid to Shaheen Afridi. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

15:18

33.4

Adil Rashid to Shaheen Afridi. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

15:17

33.3

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

15:17

33.2

Adil Rashid to Shaheen Afridi. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

15:16

33.1

Adil Rashid to Shaheen Afridi. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

15:15

32.6

FOUR! Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

15:15

32.5

Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

15:15

32.4

SIX! Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

15:14

32.3

Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

15:14

32.2

Moeen Ali to Shaheen Afridi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Atkinson.

15:13

32.1

Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot Scoop, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Atkinson.

15:12

31.6

SIX! Adil Rashid to Shaheen Afridi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

15:12

31.5

Adil Rashid to Shaheen Afridi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Willey.

15:11

31.4

OUT! Bowled. Adil Rashid to Shadab Khan. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed.

15:10

31.3

Adil Rashid to Shadab Khan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Willey.

15:09

31.2

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

15:08

30.6

Moeen Ali to Shadab Khan. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

15:08

30.5

Moeen Ali to Shadab Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

15:07

30.4

FOUR! Moeen Ali to Shadab Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

15:07

30.2

Moeen Ali to Shadab Khan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

15:05

30.1

OUT! Caught. Moeen Ali to Iftikhar Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Malan.

15:04

29.6

FOUR! Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, to leg down the track flick, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

15:04

29.5

Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

15:03

29.4

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

15:03

29.3

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Willey.

15:02

29.2

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.

15:02

29.1

FOUR! Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

15:01

28.6

Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

15:00

28.5

Moeen Ali to Iftikhar Ahmed. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

15:00

28.4

Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

14:59

28.2

Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Atkinson.

14:58

28.1

FOUR! Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs.

14:57

27.6

Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Woakes.

14:56

27.5

OUT! Bowled. Adil Rashid to Saud Shakeel. Googly half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side).

14:55

27.4

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

14:54

27.3

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Brook.

14:53

27.2

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.

14:52

26.6

Moeen Ali to Saud Shakeel. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Root.

14:52

26.5

Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Atkinson.

14:51

26.4

Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

14:51

26.3

FOUR! Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

14:50

26.1

Moeen Ali to Saud Shakeel. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

14:49

25.6

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

14:48

25.4

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Atkinson.

14:47

25.2

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

14:47

25.1

Adil Rashid to Saud Shakeel. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

14:46

24.6

Moeen Ali to Saud Shakeel. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

14:43

24.5

Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

14:42

24.4

Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Willey.

14:41

24.2

Moeen Ali to Saud Shakeel. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

14:40

24.1

Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break full toss, to leg on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Atkinson.

14:40

23.6

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

14:39

23.5

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

14:39

23.4

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Atkinson.

14:38

23.3

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

14:38

23.2

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.

14:38

23.1

Adil Rashid to Agha Salman. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to first slip for no runs, fielded by Root.

14:37

22.6

Moeen Ali to Saud Shakeel. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

14:36

22.5

Moeen Ali to Agha Salman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Atkinson.

14:34

22.3

OUT! Bowled. Moeen Ali to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed.

14:33

22.2

Moeen Ali to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for no runs, fielded by Rashid.

14:33

22.1

Moeen Ali to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

14:32

21.6

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

14:31

21.5

APPEAL! Adil Rashid to Saud Shakeel. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler, appeal made for Caught.

14:29

21.4

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

14:29

21.3

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

14:28

21.2

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Willey.

14:28

21.1

Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.

14:26

20.6

Moeen Ali to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Atkinson.

14:26

20.5

Moeen Ali to Saud Shakeel. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Atkinson.

14:25

20.3

Moeen Ali to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

14:24

20.1

Moeen Ali to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed to short third man for no runs, fielded by Rashid.

14:24

19.6

Gus Atkinson to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

14:23

19.5

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

14:22

19.4

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

14:22

19.3

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Willey.

14:21

19.2

FOUR! Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

14:21

19.1

Gus Atkinson to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

14:20

18.6

Moeen Ali to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

14:19

18.5

Moeen Ali to Saud Shakeel. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

14:18

18.3

Moeen Ali to Saud Shakeel. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Atkinson.

14:18

18.1

Moeen Ali to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Willey.

14:17

17.6

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.

14:16

17.5

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Willey.

14:16

17.4

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Brook.

14:15

17.3

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rashid.

14:14

17.1

Gus Atkinson to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

14:10

16.6

Moeen Ali to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run.

14:09

16.5

Moeen Ali to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

14:09

16.3

Moeen Ali to Saud Shakeel. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

14:08

16.2

FOUR! Moeen Ali to Saud Shakeel. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

14:07

16.1

FOUR! Moeen Ali to Saud Shakeel. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.

14:06

15.5

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

14:06

15.4

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Brook.

14:05

15.3

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.

14:04

15.2

Gus Atkinson to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

14:04

15.1

Gus Atkinson to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rashid.

14:03

14.6

Moeen Ali to Saud Shakeel. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

14:02

14.5

Moeen Ali to Saud Shakeel. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs.

