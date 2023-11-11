England vs Pakistan LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Cup as England look to finish on a high

(AFP via Getty Images)

England face Pakistan in the final match of their unsuccessful Cricket World Cup defence as they look to at least end a hugely disappointing tournament on a high in India.

England have long since been eliminated from contention, while 1992 champions Pakistan are only mathematically alive in the race for a semi-final place, with New Zealand sealing the fourth qualification spot barring a ridiculously huge Pakistan win.

Jos Buttler selected an unchanged England XI in what could be the swansong for a number of veterans. David Willey has already confirmed he will retire from international cricket after the match, 36-year-olds Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan are likely to be moved on and the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Mark Wood face uncertain 50-over futures.

Pakistan have brought in spin all-rounder Shadab Khan for seamer Hasan Ali and they got to bowl first after England won the toss and batted.

Follow live coverage of today's match in the blog below and get the latest betting odds and tips on the game here:

England vs Pakistan LIVE: Cricket World Cup updates

England face Pakistan in their final Cricket World Cup match

England have long since been eliminated from the top-four race while Pakistan have no realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals

England name an unchanged XI, win the toss and elect to bat first

England vs Pakistan

09:13

8.4

Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, mis-timed to first slip for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

09:12

8.3

FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

09:11

8.1

Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

England vs Pakistan

09:10

7.6

Iftikhar Ahmed to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

09:09

7.5

Iftikhar Ahmed to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

England vs Pakistan

09:08

7.3

Iftikhar Ahmed to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.

England vs Pakistan

09:07

7.1

FOUR! Iftikhar Ahmed to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

09:06

6.6

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Salman, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

09:05

6.5

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Khan.

England vs Pakistan

09:04

6.4

SIX! Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control over third man for 6 runs.

England vs Pakistan

09:04

6.3

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

England vs Pakistan

09:03

6.2

FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

09:02

6.1

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Shafique.

England vs Pakistan

09:01

5.6

Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Wasim, fielded by Shakeel.

England vs Pakistan

09:00

5.5

Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

08:59

5.4

Wide Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot Leave, Left to third man for 5 runs.

England vs Pakistan

08:58

5.3

Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Zaman.

England vs Pakistan

08:57

5.2

Haris Rauf to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

England vs Pakistan

08:57

5.1

Haris Rauf to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

England vs Pakistan

08:56

4.6

Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Salman.

England vs Pakistan

08:55

4.5

Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

08:54

4.4

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.

England vs Pakistan

08:53

4.3

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

England vs Pakistan

08:53

4.2

FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

08:52

4.1

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

England vs Pakistan

08:51

3.6

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

08:50

3.5

Haris Rauf to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

England vs Pakistan

08:49

3.4

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

08:48

3.3

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

England vs Pakistan

08:48

3.2

Haris Rauf to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

08:47

3.1

Haris Rauf to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

08:46

2.6

Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

08:45

2.5

Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

08:45

2.4

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

England vs Pakistan

08:44

2.3

Shaheen Afridi to Jonny Bairstow. In-swinging full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Shafique.

England vs Pakistan

08:43

2.1

Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

08:42

1.6

APPEAL! Haris Rauf to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan, appeal made for Caught.

England vs Pakistan

08:41

1.5

Haris Rauf to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

England vs Pakistan

08:40

1.4

Haris Rauf to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

England vs Pakistan

08:39

1.3

Haris Rauf to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

08:38

1.2

Wide Haris Rauf to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

08:37

1.1

NEW BALL. Wide Haris Rauf to Jonny Bairstow. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot Leave, Left to fine leg for 5 runs.

England vs Pakistan

08:35

0.6

Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

08:34

0.5

Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

England vs Pakistan

08:34

0.4

Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

08:33

0.3

Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

England vs Pakistan

08:33

0.2

Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

08:32

0.1

NEW BALL. Shaheen Afridi to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

England vs Pakistan

Friday 10 November 2023 08:31

Teams will be announced at the toss

England vs Pakistan

Friday 10 November 2023 08:30

Follow live coverage of England vs Pakistan from the ODI World Cup today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below: