England vs Nigeria LIVE: Score and updates from Women’s World Cup as Lionesses being frustrated

England face their biggest test of the Women’s World Cup yet as the Lionesses take on Nigeria in the last-16 in Brisbane.

It’s been a tournament of shocks and surprises so far and Sarina Wiegman’s side will be wary of becoming another, after the defending champions United States joined Germany, Canada and Brazil in exiting the competition on Sunday.

But it means the tournament is opening up, with England among those who are looking like contenders in Australia and New Zealand. The Lionesses produced a brilliant performance to thrash China 6-1 last time out, so confidence is high among the camp.

Nigeria are dangerous opposition: led by star striker Asisat Oshoala, the Super Falcons stunned Australia and held Canada on their way to qualifying for the knockout stages.

Follow live updates from England vs Nigeria in Brisbane as the Lionesses look to reach the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

10:14 , Mike Jones

85 mins: England just can’t get hold of possession. They look the more nervous of the two teams as the minutes tick down to full-time.

A long ball from Mary Earps is well controlled by Alessia Russo but Nigeria get players behind the ball and there’s nowhere to go for England.

A frustrated Lauren James goes in the book for a tumbling into Michelle Alozie. James stands on Alozie’s back as she moves away from the challenge.

VAR is looking a upgrading this stamp to a red card.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

10:11 , Mike Jones

82 mins: Nigeria make a second change with Uchenna Kanu being replaced with Francisca Ordega. A Nigerian free kick is floated into the England box but the ball is nodded behind for a goal kick.

Still no changes for England.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

10:08 , Mike Jones

79 mins: That was the moment England should have taken the lead but Chiamaka Nnadozie has denied them with two incredible stops.

The Nigerian goalkeeper has been fantastic throughout the tournament and may have just keep her side in the World Cup. At the other end of the pitch Asisat Oshoala takes a snapshot from the edge of the box and boots the ball high and wide.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

10:06 , Mike Jones

76 mins: Save! Oh my word.

England win a corner that Alex Greenwood swings into the box. No-one marks Rachel Daly who bursts into space and wins the header. She powers it towards goal where Chiamaka Nnadozie drops to her right and palms the ball out.

It gets scooped over to the back post where Alessia Russo leaps up and nods it back at goal but Nnadozie is on her feet in a flash and clings onto the second effort too!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

10:03 , Mike Jones

73 mins: Mary Earps stayed down after that set piece so Sarina Wiegman takes the opportunity to speak to her outfield players while Earps receives treatment.

When the messages are all received, Earps gets up, she’s fine and will play on.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

10:01 , Mike Jones

70 mins: Oshoala bursts down the right and wins Nigeria a corner when her cross is turned behind by Alex Greenwood.

Toni Payne curls the corner ball into the middle and picks out Uchenna Kanu. Kanu bombs her headed effort towards the nearest post but nods it wide of the target.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:57 , Mike Jones

66 mins: The play is being stretched as neither team wants to overcommit players up the pitch and leave themselves vulnerable to the counter-attack.

A fizzing pass from Keira Walsh is too powerful for Alessia Russo to control and the ball comes to Oluwatosin Demehin. She goes long but turns her pass out of play.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:53 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Lauren James finally shakes off her marker, Halimatu Ayinde, and pokes the ball to Alessia Russo on the edge of the penalty area.

Russo sends the ball back to James but she loses possession before she can penetrate the Nigerian defence anay further. England have really lacked a clinical edge in the final third today.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:49 , Mike Jones

60 mins: Here’s a moment that could decide the result of this match. Nigeria go to the bench and bring on Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala to replace Ifeoma Onumonu.

If Oshoala is on form, things could quickly turn bad for England. They need to switch on again.

Georgia Stanway delivers a cross into the Nigerian box and finds Rachel Daly. Daly looks for the volley but a nice block from Kanu takes the ball wide.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:46 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Lauren Hemp eases the pressure on England by winning a free kick high up the pitch. Alex Greenwood whips a lovely ball into the middle from the set piece and finds Alessia Russo.

Russo arrives slightly too soon and the pace of the cross means the ball strikes her forehand and flies wide of the target before she has the chance to control the direction of the header.

Better from England though.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:44 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Nigeria’s corner picks out Ashleigh Plumptre but her flick on doesn’t find a teammate and England win a goal kick.

The longer this match goes on without a goal the more nervous England will start to get. Nigeria are playing very well and look the more likely to score at present.

Kanu bursts past Greenwood on the right side and turns a pass into the box, Onumonu tussles with Bright and needs just a touch to guide the ball home but she misses it under pressure from the England captain.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:41 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Keira Walsh flicks a pass over the top and almost gets Alessia Russo in behind. The ball skips off the turf and bobbles through to the goalkeeper who comes out to the edge of the penalty area and scoops up the ball before Russo can get there.

Nigeria then sweep to the other end of the pitch and lift a cross into the middle. Millie Bright leaps highest and turns it behind for a corner.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:37 , Mike Jones

48 mins: OFF THE BAR!

Nigeria almost get off to the perfect start in the second half. They recover the ball on the edge of England’s box and work it over to Rasheedat Ajibade on the left.

She lifts the ball across the box and finds Uchenna Kanu. Kanu rises above Rachel Daly and nods an effort at goal. Mary Earps leaps up to get to the ball but it drops onto the top of the bar and over the back of goal.

That was a close one.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:35 , Mike Jones

Second half!

Nigeria get the second half of this last 16 clash underway. Sarina Wiegman hasn’t made any changes at the break so it’s as they were for the Lionesses.

England takes over possession and work it over to the right side. A long ball towards Alessia Russo is sent out of play and Nigeria win a throw in.

USA were the best in the world - then ‘arrogance’ fed into an alarming decline

09:32 , Mike Jones

For the teams left in this World Cup, there were mixed feelings when the USA went out, and not just because of the emotions that remarkable penalty shoot-out produced. There is obviously a general excitement that the champions are out, theoretically opening up the whole tournament. A few players watching on, however, have confided that the US were “underwhelming”. Many would have liked the chance to take the champions on and beat them, asserting their standards.

Such sentiments would no doubt have aggravated the Americans, if they were in any mood to look back on this worst ever performance by a team that were defending champions. One frustrated argument within the US camp has been that it has largely been about a ludicrous amount of missed chances, and a bit of bad luck. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher pointing to the line as she disputed Lina Hurtig’s ludicrously tight penalty seemed the most apt symbolism of this.

It really did come down to the narrowest of gaps. But, in truth, only on the night.

USA were the best in the world - then ‘arrogance’ fed into an alarming decline

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:28 , Mike Jones

England have qualified for the knockout stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the sixth time in as many appearances in the tournament.

They’ve won each of their two round of 16 games in the competition, 2-1 against Norway in 2015 and 3-0 against Cameroon in 2019.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:24 , Mike Jones

A frustrating half for England. Sarina Wiegman has more questions to answer at the break as the Lionesses look to break down Nigeria.

(Getty Images)

(PA)

(PA)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:20 , Mike Jones

Half-time!

45+4 mins: There was a fair bit of drama in the opening 45 minutes as both teams created chances to score. Nigeria came the closest as Ashleigh Plumptre rattled the crossbar and Mary Earps was twice forced into making decent saves.

Chiamaka Nnadozie was also called into action for Nigeria and there was a nervous moment when England were awarded a penalty kick only for it to get overturned by a VAR review.

It’s been an even and exciting contest and should continue this way in the second half.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:15 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Four minutes of added time to play at the end of this first half.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:15 , Mike Jones

44 mins: Rachel Daly and Lauren James combine well to run the ball out of England’s final third and through the left side of midfield. Daly sends it up to Lauren Hemp who darts out to the left and sends a cross into the middle.

Chiamaka Nnadoize spills the ball but there are no white shirts on hand to punish the mistake.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:11 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Chance! England float another corner into the box with this one taken by Georgia Stanway. Rachel Daly is the target but the ball is headed out to the edge of the box where Lauren James volleys a first time shot over the top of goal!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:08 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Lovely defending!

Lauren James belts the ball long and picks out Lauren Hemp. Hemp initially gets past Oluwatosin Demehin who recovers in time to meet Hemp in the box.

She shoulders the England forward off the ball and shields it long enough to release a pass to her teammate who scoops it clear.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:07 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Close! Nigeria now sweep forward down the right side and fizz the ball into the box. It drops to Ajibade who shoots and forces a block out of Millie Bright.

The ball comes back to Christy Ucheibe but her follow up effort it deflected behind by a lunging Jess Carter.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:05 , Mike Jones

33 mins: No penalty!

The referee has been called over to the pitchside monitor to look at the replays. It seems like Ajibade did push Daly in the back although she did go down easily.

It’s not clear why the penalty is overturned but the referee announces that she’s changed her own decision.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

09:02 , Mike Jones

Penalty to England!

31 mins: Halimatu Ayinde shoulders into Lauren James who shields the ball and wins a free kick in a dangerous area for England.

Alex Greenwood whips the ball into the box aiming for Rachel Daly. Daly goes down under pressure from Rasheedat Ajibade, before the ball arrives, and the referee points to the penalty spot!

VAR is checking this but I don’t think it’ll get overturned.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

08:59 , Mike Jones

28 mins: Save! England’s corner is whipped into the near post by Alex Greenwood. There are a few bodies competing to win the ball but it comes loose to Rachel Daly who is free in the box.

Daly swivels and nails the dropping ball towards goal but belts her effort straight at Chiamaka Nnadozie who manages to keep it out.

England are inching closer to this opener.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

08:57 , Mike Jones

26 mins: This is a cracking game. Both sides are creating chances and both like strong defensively. England whip a cross into the box and pick out Lauren James.

Her back is to goal but she manages to turn a shot towards the target only for a deflection to take it out for a corner.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

08:54 , Mike Jones

23 mins: The game is settling down again after that blistering spell from Nigeria.

Save!

Nevermind. England work the ball up to Lauren Hemp who can’t control it. It runs through to Oluwatosin Demehin who miscues an attempted clearance and allows Alessia Russo to snatch up the ball.

She’s outside the box and is being quickly closed down. The forward decides to shoot and blasts an effort at goal only for Chiamaka Nnadozie to drop to her right and palm the ball away.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

08:51 , Mike Jones

20 mins: Lauren James has been totally ineffective so far. She’s being man-marked and England can’t get the ball to her. The Lionesses need to come up with a different style of attack in order to assert a bit of pressure themselves.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

08:48 , Mike Jones

17 mins: Nigeria have started this match brilliantly. They have a gameplan to press in midfield and work in pairs to overload the forward players before bursting forward on the counter attack.

OFF THE BAR!

Nigeria pile the pressure on England and work the ball into the box from the right. A clearance brings the ball out to Ashleigh Plumptre who rockets a left-footed shot back it goal. Mary Earps seemingly has it covered but the ball rattles into the crossbar and rebounds back into play.

Plumptre gets a second attempt to shoot and this time draws and low save out of Earps as the goalkeeper dives across to her right. England are under pressure here.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

08:44 , Mike Jones

14 mins: Georgia Stanway receives a threaded pass from Millie Bright but she slips and the ball comes loose. Rasheedat Ajibade collects the ball and whips a diagonal pass over to the right side where Ifeoma Onumonu brings the ball down.

Her cross is defended and deflected out for a corner.

Close! The corner ball is swung into the middle of the box and Michelle Alozie leaps to meet the ball. She powers a header towards goal but Alessia Russo jumps up at the last moment to head the ball clear from inside the six yard box.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

08:41 , Mike Jones

11 mins: Toni Payne lifts a high looping corner kick into the middle of the box and gets the ball to drop close to Christy Ucheibe. Millie Bright challenges her to the ball and gets a glancing header on it.

It comes loose to Lauren James who takes no chances on the edge of the box and whips the ball up the field to complete the clearance.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

08:40 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Nigeria have their first attack as they come down the left side and carry the ball to the byline. Toni Payne weaves over the ball before cutting it back to Rasheedat Ajibade.

Ajibade lifts a cross into the box but can’t find a teammate and England manage to nod the ball away. Georgia Stanway collects it and fizzes a pass up to Alessia Russo but the forward can’t maintain possession.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

08:36 , Mike Jones

6 mins: The first corner of the match goes England’s way. Alex Greenwood whips the ball over to the back post where Lucy Bronze comes to attack it.

Chiamaka Nnadozie flies off her line and flaps the ball over everyone’s heads and forces it out of play for a throw in.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

08:33 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Alex Greenwood floats the free kick into the box but the ball is cleared by Nigeria without too much trouble. The Super Falcons make their way down the right wing but can’t find a way around Rachel Daly and England recover the ball.

Jess Carter wins a throw in on the right side of the pitch and Lucy Bronze takes it quickly. She launches the ball up to Alessia Russo who threads a low pass into the box from out wide. She can’t find a teammate though and the ball is booted clear.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England 0-0 Nigeria

08:31 , Mike Jones

Kick off!

England get the match underway. They work the ball to Millie Bright who boots it long and picks out Alessia Russo. Russo chests the ball down to Georgia Stanway who is then taken out from behind.

Free kick to England inside Nigeria’s half.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

08:26 , Mike Jones

Millie Bright leads England out onto the pitch at the Brisbane Stadium. The Lionesses take on Nigeria in this last 16 tie and are hoping to make it into the World Cup quarter-finals.

The national anthems are played. Kick off is up next...

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

08:23 , Mike Jones

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

08:20 , Mike Jones

Nigeria have already surprised everyone after managing to get through a group stage featuring both Australia and Canada. Can they add another shock and beat England too?

“Already with what we’ve accomplished, Nigeria is buzzing,” said head coach Randy Waldrum. “I don’t think people expected us to get out of the group with the results we got.

“We [knocked out] the Olympic gold medallists and if we beat the European champions it would be something extremely special back home. It could be transformational in a lot of different ways.”

However, Nigeria have won just one of their 14 Women’s World Cup matches against European opposition so England should have the edge this morning.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

08:16 , Mike Jones

How good are Nigeria?

Nigeria are ranked 40th in the world but finished second in their group and are unbeaten in the tournament so far having kept two clean sheets.

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala is a huge threat but is yet to play 90 minutes as she returns to full fitness following injury. She came off the bench to score Nigeria’s winner against Australia and is available for today’s match.

Oshoala starts as a substitute once more though.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

08:12 , Mike Jones

As the England players have gathered to watch other games in this World Cup, there has been a dawning realisation. This tournament is opening up for them, or at least any elite side that can remain assured.

There are one or two, however, expressing a note of caution beyond the potential for complacency. They are telling their teammates it would be entirely in-keeping with this World Cup for there to be a “shock winner”.

If so, why not Nigeria?

England vs Nigeria preview, by Miguel Delaney

Sharpened England face a World Cup test with a different edge

South Africa exit the Women’s World Cup having left their mark

08:07 , Mike Jones

South Africa’s players soaked in the applause at the end; although defeated by the Netherlands, they left the Women’s World Cup with their heads held high.

After reaching the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time, a place in the quarter-finals proved to be a step too far but only after they pushed the 2019 runners-up in a contest that could have played out very differently on another day. That Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar was awarded player of the match tells you just how well South Africa played and the chances they created.

Van Domselaar was superb, producing a sensational performance to deny the excellent Thembi Kgatlana as she threatened to tear the Netherlands apart. Kgatlana was electric, with the noise inside the stadium rising as the waves of South Africa counter-attacks rolled forwards.

Despite Jill Roord’s early opener, the equaliser felt like it was coming as long as Kgatlana could repeatedly run at the terrified Dutch defence. A Netherlands system and philosophy that is built on possession and control could do nothing to stop the South Africa captain once she took off...

South Africa exit the Women’s World Cup having left their mark

From Megan Rapinoe’s miss to VAR drama: How the USA and Sweden’s penalty shoot-out unfolded

08:03 , Mike Jones

The United States are out of the Women’s World Cup after the defending champions were knocked out on penalties by Sweden at the last-16 stage in a dramatic shoot-out.

After a goalless 120 minutes which were dominated by the USA, Lina Hurtig’s penalty to win the tie required VAR to rule it had crossed the line, after Alyssa Naeher thought she had saved the USA’s World Cup defence.

USA forward Sophia Smith had missed the chance to win the match from the spot earlier in the shoot-out, blazing wide after Naeher saved Rebecka Blomqvist’s effort.

Here is a full breakdown of how the topsy-turvy shoot-out unfolded:

How USA and Sweden’s penalty shoot-out drama unfolded

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

07:58 , Mike Jones

Nigeria team changes and line-up

Nigeria boss, Randy Waldrum, has made one change to the side who drew with the Republic of Ireland in their final group match. Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala is left on the bench despite starting the last game with Ifeoma Onumonu starting in her place.

Nigeria XI: Nnadozie, Plumptre, Ohale, Onumonu, Payne, Ucheibe, Kanu, Demehin, Ajibade, Ayinde, Alozie.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

07:54 , Mike Jones

Can England win the World Cup?

With the elimination of the USA yesterday Sarina Wiegman’s team are now one of the favourites to lift the World Cup and won’t be daunted by any opponent.

They’re reigning European champions and have won both of their previous two last-16 ties at the Women’s World Cup. Also, the Lionesses have never lost a competitive game under their Dutch coach in what is nearing to two years.

I think they have a chance of going all the way.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

07:50 , Mike Jones

Watch some of the answers from Sarina Wiegman’s pre-match press conference where she spoke about how England will take on the last 16 game against Nigeria:

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

07:46 , Mike Jones

Wiegman hopes to avoid complacency

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has warned her players not to get complacent ahead of their first knockout match in this tournament and warns that seemingly weaker teams have closed the skill gap on the top sides.

“What we have seen in this tournament is that nothing is easy,” she told reporters ahead of today’s match, “The growth of the game has shown in this tournament.

“We’ve not had an easy game at all and that’s what we expect, that it will be very competitive and we need to be at our best.

“Everyone who plays us wants to beat us. That’s nothing new. The games have been very competitive. Nobody can be complacent because that’s inappropriate.

“I think Nigeria have done really well in this tournament and were in a very hard group. We all saw they did very well.

“They are an athletic team, quick in the transition and also want to play. We are aware of their strengths. What we will try to do is exploit their weaknesses.”

Women’s World Cup LIVE: How to watch England vs Nigeria

07:42 , Mike Jones

The match will kick off at 8:30am BST on Monday 7 August.

England’s first match of the knockout stages against Nigeria will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting from 8am. The match will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

07:38 , Mike Jones

The Lionesses have arrived at the Brisbane Stadium ahead of their last 16 tie with Nigeria. Can they make it into the World Cup quarter-finals today?

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

07:34 , Mike Jones

How difficult will it be to defeat Nigeria?

On paper, this is a beautiful match-up for England who should have more than enough quality to get past Nigeria. However, this is the World Cup and there have already been plenty of giant killings from the smaller nations.

Nigeria emerged out of a group featuring hosts Australia, who they defeated, and Canada, who they beat to second place. Already that is an impressive record and the Super Falcons are familiar with the World Cup knockout rounds.

They are competing in this stage of the tournament for the third time in their history but have never won got past the round of 16 in the Women’s World Cup.

However, they are defensively sound and are currently on a run of five games unbeaten.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

07:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Asisat Oshoala: Nigeria’s star striker

Asisat Oshoala doesn’t just have a claim to be the greatest African player in the world, but the best of all time. The Nigeria striker and Barcelona star has won the African player of the year award four times and has hit at least 20 goals in each of her last two seasons in Spain.

She is the star name in the Nigeria pack, and will be familiar to WSL fans after spells with Liverpool and Arsenal earlier in her career. Oshoala came into the World Cup carrying a knock and has seen her minutes limited, but came off the bench to score a vital goal in Nigeria’s famous 3-2 win over Nigeria.

Now, Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum is confident Oshoala is fully fit and “ready to go” against England.

“She’s key, you saw her coming off the bench against Australia and saw how important she was,” Waldrum said. “She’s a special striker with strength and speed and intelligence in her runs and movements, she’s a big piece of what we do and it’s good to have her fit.”

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

07:21 , Mike Jones

Keira Walsh to face Nigeria

Well she’s fit, according to Sarina Wiegman.

It’s been a stunning recovery from the England midfielder, who was stretchered off against Denmark but escaped serious damage to her knee ligaments, and was able to return to full training on Sunday. It is believed that Walsh also trained on Saturday - and she surely wouldn’t be in consideration to play if she was not ready.

On Sunday, Wiegman would not reveal specifically what injury Walsh had sustained, but did add: “I can only say that there wasn’t a ligament injury.

“Of course that moment in that game against Denmark, that was a very hard moment, but after the assessments and [when] we knew what was going on, we also said don’t take any assumptions. Just wait until a proper assessment has been done. “That’s what we did and then we got the green light to just get her rehab started.

“Everybody is going on about injuries all the time, but the day after we noticed things were much better.”

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

07:17 , Mike Jones

Can ‘free’ Lauren James continue to shine for England at the World Cup?

Lauren James is the talk of the World Cup after her breathtaking performances so far for England. The 21-year-old didn’t even start England’s opening win against Haiti, but scored the only goal in the 1-0 win against Denmark before starring with a two-goal, three-assists masterclass against China.

James thrived as a No 10 as Sarina Wiegman changed formations, releasing the Chelsea forward and allowing her to take up a “free” position behind the front two. James is quickly becoming a central part of England’s hopes.

“It’s what dreams are made of,” she said after the 6-1 win against China. “[I’m] happy for the team; everyone is buzzing. We are looking forward to the next round. I felt free. Whether I’m on the wing or in the middle, I’m happy to be playing and contributing to goals.

“I’m just looking forward to the next one. Each game, I’m looking to get better and there are many more years of improvement. I just have to stay focused.”

(PA)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England team changes

07:14 , Mike Jones

Sariana Wiegman makes just one change to the starting XI that dismantled China in the final game in Group D. Katie Zelem, who started in midfield for that match, drops to the bench with Keira Walsh making a surprise return to the line-up.

Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood once again make up a back three as Wiegman seems to have stuck with her 3-5-2 formation.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England line-up versus Nigeria

07:10 , Mike Jones

Here’s how England will line-up against Nigeria for this last 16 tie:

England XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; James; Russo, Hemp

Ready to take on Nigeria! 👊 pic.twitter.com/A1I0rXEKS9 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 7, 2023

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sam Kerr set to return for Australia

06:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia captain Sam Kerr has returned to training and expects to make her first Women’s World Cup appearance in Monday’s last 16 tie against Denmark, with coach Tony Gustavsson set to make a late call on whether she starts, and how many minutes she can play.

Kerr, Australia’s all-time leading scorer with 63 goals, injured her left calf on the eve of their World Cup opener against Ireland and sat out all three games in the group stage.

She told Australia’s Channel Nine on Saturday that she “will play” against Denmark, and although coach Gustavsson hinted the striker will play a part, he will leave it late to decide how much she will feature at Stadium Australia.

“We had a nice moment as a team yesterday, to see her back with her boots on and touching the ball and be with the team in training,” Gustavsson said. “It was a very good feeling for her, the players and me.

“She’s a player we’ll talk about tonight to see how many minutes would be suitable, and looking at 90 minutes and potentially extra time, how to get the best out of Sam Kerr in our game plan tomorrow.”

When is Australia vs Denmark?

The co-hosts face Denmark in the last-16 on Monday 7 August, with kick off at 11:30am BST.

It will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, with coverage underway from 11:00am.

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

06:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum ahead of facing England in the last-16 and the potential return of Keira Walsh:

“Obviously, she’s a key player in the midfield for them. Kind of like we had to do for Australia and Sam Kerr, we had to prepare with and without, we have to do the same.

“England has so many weapons. All of those players are playing all over the world in high-profile settings. There are more that can do damage to us than just her. They’ve given us a lot of challenges to prepare for and it will just be another one if she comes in.

“We have to prepare for both, as a coach I would expect her to go with a back three because they played ever so well like that.

“We also know they’re going to adapt to how they can best play against us so we have to prepare for both situations, that’s what makes the job challenging because we don’t have a lot of time. We’ve tried this week to prepare for both and we’ll see which way they come out.

“[Sarina Wiegman] has done a fantastic job with England, since she took over you can see the progression of the team.

“When I look at a coach and try to analyse, if I don’t know them personally, you look at the team and tell if they have an idea. In their organisation, they look like they have a plan [and] a way they want to play.”

Women’s World Cup LIVE: USA’s dominant era ends on a night of chaos, confusion and heartbreak

06:23 , Jamie Braidwood

The United States got the result that was coming, but in a manner that no one could have predicted. The USA’s reign of dominance at the Women’s World Cup is over; after two consecutive titles and four overall, they suffered their earliest-ever exit from the competition at the hands of a familiar opponent. After victories over the USA at the previous two Olympics, Sweden struck again. This time it was by the finest of margins, with Lina Hurtig’s winning penalty crossing the line by barely an inch, awarded by VAR amid confusion, madness and heartbreak.

It brought one of the most successful eras in sport to a close. The USA set the standard and led the way at the Women’s World Cup, but now the rest of the world has caught up. Megan Rapinoe could only laugh and then cry, as her penalty was blazed over the bar. Player of the tournament in 2019 and a winner in 2015, her final touch at her final World Cup in 2023 was an ignominious one. Kelley O’Hara, another stalwart of the USA’s golden age, also missed at a crucial moment, setting up Hurtig’s final blow.

USA’s dominant era ends on a night of chaos, confusion and heartbreak

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

06:04 , Jamie Braidwood

England’s Sarina Wiegman is the lone female head coach remaining at the Women’s World Cup after the elimination of South Africa on Sunday, which could bode well for the Lionesses if history is anything to go by.

Twelve of the World Cup’s 32 head coaches were women, including Desiree Ellis, whose Banyana Banyana lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

Women have, however, been very successful on the global soccer stage. Since 2000, all but one of the major women’s tournaments - the World Cup, European Championship and the Olympics - have been won by female-coached teams, according to the Female Coaching Network.

Norio Sasaki, the man who coached Japan to Women’s World Cup glory in 2011, is the sole exception.

“It’s not a competition of being a female coach,” Wiegman said on the eve of England’s round-of-16 game against Nigeria.

“But of course what we hope . . . is that balance gets right in the future and we are all working on that, at least in England and other countries too to get opportunities, to get more women in the game.

“And, of course, I had hoped that more female coaches would still be in the tournament.”

Reuters

(The FA via Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

05:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Millie Bright on England captaincy: ‘I don’t give the orders - everyone has a platform’

For Millie Bright the past few months have been arduous. A knee injury suffered in March threatened her with the possibility facing the same fate as her England teammates who have been forced to remain at home as the Lionesses look for World Cup success in Australia and New Zealand – but she put up with a “brutal” recovery to return in time to captain her country on the biggest stage.

Bright has big shoes to fill. She has not only been tasked with helping to ensure the solidity of England’s defence but she has had to take the armband from Leah Williamson, who was the leader on their European conquest last year but whose ACL injury has kept her out of the squad.

Captaining England at a World Cup sounds like a big ask, but Bright believes the role is far more complex than many may presume it to be. Sarina Wiegman has fostered an openness and desire for debate within the team that has changed the way things operate.

By Adam Millington

Millie Bright: ‘I don’t give the orders - everyone has a platform’

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

05:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Technically gifted England forward Lauren James has already become one of the breakout stars of the 2023 Women’s World Cup for her thrilling performance against China.

While at times ‘LJ’ has faced criticism for being inconsistent, on the biggest stage she has hit her best form with two goals and three assists in the final group match as England sailed through to the knockout round.

England manager Sarina Wiegman hailed James for doing “special things” during the 6-1 win over China, while the player herself told the TV cameras after the game that the performance was what “dreams are made of”.

But her rise to the top has been an interesting story.

Lauren James: England’s new superstar taking World Cup by storm

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

04:51 , Jamie Braidwood

If there is one thing that the Women’s World Cup has shown, it is that being an established side offers little in the way of protection. Germany, Canada and Brazil all have storied pasts and were tipped to go far but faltered at the first hurdle and exited at the group stages. The game has developed, other nations are catching up, and the traditional heavyweights can’t take dominance for granted.

Canada, Olympic champions, were sent packing by Nigeria, who have now booked a last-16 tie with England. They are among a host of teams to have already upset the odds in this tournament, but Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps remains insistent that her side play without fear.

“I don’t think we fear anyone in general anyway,” Earps said, speaking after England beat China 6-1 on Tuesday.

“I think our qualities have shone through in however many months and years we’ve been playing together, so I think we’re in a good spot.”

(PA Wire)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

04:30 , Jamie Braidwood

As the England players have gathered to watch other games in this World Cup, there has been a dawning realisation. This tournament is opening up for them, or at least any elite side that can remain assured. There are one or two, however, expressing a note of caution beyond the potential for complacency. They are telling their teammates it would be entirely in-keeping with this World Cup for there to be a “shock winner”.

If so, why not Nigeria?

England vs Nigeria preview, by Miguel Delaney

Sharpened England face a World Cup test with a different edge

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

04:15 , Jamie Braidwood

England team news ahead of Nigeria clash:

If Keira Walsh does return, Wiegman will have decisions to make after changing formations and switching to a 3-5-2 in the thrashing of China.

If Wiegman does stick with the 3-5-2, Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly could stay at full-back, either side of a back three of Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood, with Mary Earps in goal.

Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp started as a front two against China and could keep their places ahead both finding the scoresheet in the 6-1 win, while Lauren James is the first name on the teamsheet after her stunning two-goal and three-assist display against China.

If Walsh returns, she will likely take the place of Katie Zelem in midfield, with Georgia Stanway impressing in the number six position in Walsh’s absence.

One thing Wiegman may consider is she has three players, Stanway, Hemp and Greenwood, who are on yellow cards and would miss the quarter-final if they pick up another and England make it there. Yellow cards are not wiped until after the last-16.

Predicted line-up

Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; James; Russo, Hemp

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

04:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Keira Walsh could make a stunning return for England’s last-16 Women’s World Cup clash against Nigeria.

Walsh was carried off on a stretcher late in the first half of the Lionesses’ 28 July victory over Denmark, with fears that the influential midfielder’s tournament could be over, but scans revealed her knee injury was not as serious as first suspected.

The 26-year-old took another step forward in her recovery when she joined her team-mates in training at the Central Coast Stadium on the eve of their last-16 showdown, before England flew to Brisbane ahead of the knockout encounter.

England boss Sarina Wiegman said: “She is doing well. She started her rehab straight after we knew what was going on.

“She has been on the pitch, she has been training today. Now we will wait until [we see] how she recovers from that training session and if she does well then she is available tomorrow.”

England midfielder Keira Walsh returned to training with her 22 team-mates on Sunday morning (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

04:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s all the key info ahead of kick-off in Brisbane:

When is England vs Nigeria?

The match will kick off at 8:30am BST on Monday 7 August.

What TV channel is it on?

England’s first match of the knockout stages against Nigeria will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting from 8am. The match will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

You can find the full schedule for Women’s World Cup knock-out stages, here:

Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Nigeria

04:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning - it’s crunch time for the Lionesses at the Women’s World Cup as England face their biggest test yet against Nigeria in the last-16 in Brisbane.

It’s been a tournament of shocks and surprises so far and Sarina Wiegman’s side will be wary of becoming another, after the defending champions United States joined Germany, Canada and Brazil in exiting the competition on Sunday.

But it means the tournament is opening up, with England among those who are looking like contenders in Australia and New Zealand. The Lionesses produced a brilliant performance to thrash China 6-1 last time out, so confidence is high among the camp.

England could be boosted further by the return of Keira Walsh, who has been passed fit after making a remarkable recovery from being stretchered off against Denmark. Wiegman now must decide whether to start the midfielder, after her key formation change against China unlocked England’s best performance of the World Cup so far.

Nigeria are dangerous opposition: led by star striker Asisat Oshoala, the Super Falcons stunned Australia and held Canada on their way to qualifying for the knockout stages.

Follow all the build-up in today’s live blog: