England vs Netherlands LIVE: Latest score and goal updates as Lionesses behind after Mary Earps error

England must beat the Netherlands at Wembley to keep their hopes of topping their Women’s Nations League group and qualifying for next summer’s Olympics alive.

The Lionesses suffered a shock defeat to Belgium last month, having also been beaten by the Dutch in September, and sit third in Group A1 after four games. The Lionesses have suffered a World Cup hangover and their first real dip in form after going unbeaten in their first 30 matches under Sarina Wiegman.

It means England face must-win games against the Netherlands tonight and Scotland at Hampden on Tuesday to have any hope of topping Nations League Group A1- but they also need results to go their way.

England sit three points behind the Netherlands and one point behind Belgium with two games remaining and the Lionesses must reach the Nations League final to secure Great Britain a place at next summer’s Games.

Follow all the live action in the blog below and here are the England vs Netherlands latest odds.

34’ GOAL! Lionesses fall further behind as Earps fails to keep out Beerensteyn shot (0-2)

12' GOAL! Beerensteyn fires Netherlands ahead after mix-up in England defence (0-1)

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Kirby; James, Hemp, Kelly

Netherlands XI: Van Domselaar; Dijkstra, Spitse, Janssen; Pelova, Groenen, Van de Donk, Brugts; Roord; Beerensteyn, Martens

Beth Mead returns to Lionesses bench but captain Millie Bright is out

HT: England 0-2 Netherlands

HT: That’s half time, and it has been the Netherlands’ half. Two chances and two goals while England have struggled to create and also contain their opponents.

England 0-2 Netherlands

45’ There will be two minutes added time at the end of the first half.

England 0-2 Netherlands

44’ England are trying, but the Netherlands have a two-goal cushion already now and that will be like a mountain to overcome. Wiegman will have her work cut out for her at half time.

England 0-2 Netherlands

41’ Lucy Bronze has a chance this time from a header from a long cross, but again it goes just wide of the target, it was a well-picked-out cross, and the defender managed to get the header away.

England 0-2 Netherlands

39’ Lauren James had a go, and although it bounced in front of the Dutch goalkeeper, it was straight at her and an easy save, England are looking slightly shell-shocked like they can’t believe the position they find themselves in.

England 0-2 Netherlands

38’ Chloe Kelly tries to do it all herself to bring England back into the game, but her swerving strike from distance was just wide of the post.

GOAL! Beerensteyn scores a second! England 0-2 Netherlands

34’ GOAL! Beerensteyn scores again! Another chance and another goal, and that one should have been saved by Earps.

Again it was far too easy for the Dutch, England failed to clear their lines properly, Jess Carter came out of position and then Beerensteys won the ball, easily got past Greenwood and beat Earps at the near post.

The goalkeeper was left frustrated and banging her fists on the ground, but she got a good hand to it and should have made the save.

England 0-1 Netherlands

32’ There is a huge cheer echoing around the stadium as Spitse blazes the ball high and wide of the target

England 0-1 Netherlands

32’ Alex Greenwood has made a cynical tackle, gifting the Netherlands a free kick just outside the box, and they definitely have a superior height advantage over the Lionesses.

England 0-1 Netherlands

30’ Play has been broken up a bit just before the half hour mark, and has largely been contained to the midfield area, without either side creating any chances.

England 0-1 Netherlands

27’ England have just enjoyed their best passage of play potentially in the match, with both Hemp then Stanway having chances to cross the ball into the box, although they were intercepted by the defenders.

But the hosts are winning the ball back in midfielder and having time on the ball for long periods of time.

England 0-1 Netherlands

24’ England finally have a chance, as Lauren James shakes off a challenge to drive towards the Dutch box, but instead of taking her time she decides to shoot from distance and the ball sails over the bar.

England 0-1 Netherlands

23’ From the corner, the ball came out to Roord and her lofted attempt rebounded off the crossbar.

England need to change something here. There is a place for Team GB in the Olympics at stake.

England 0-1 Netherlands

22’ England are struggling to get a foothold in this game, and even keep the ball for long periods of time at the moment.

The Dutch are easily winning the ball back in midfield before being able to launch their own attacks, and have been gifted a corner.

England 0-1 Netherlands

19’ Hemp is putting in a shift here, she chases down the Dutch defender on the edge of the penalty box and was not far away from winning the ball.

England 0-1 Netherlands

15’ There was another chance for Beerensteyn, every long ball over the top is looking dangerous, the Dutch number seven is quicker than the England centre-backs and Earps had to come off her line again to make the clearance.

GOAL! Beerensteyn scores! England 0-1 Netherlands

12’ GOAL! Netherlands have the lead, and it came almost instantly after England had a chance at the other end.

Greenwood was dragged out of position and then Beerensteyn cleverly pulled the ball back to wrong-foot both Bronze and Carter, creating space to fire past Earps and give the visitors the lead.

England 0-0 Netherlands

11’ SAVE! Earps had to be alert to come off her line and deny Esmee Brugts being the first to a probing long ball over the top from the midfield.

But there was almsot a chance for England at the other end, when James found Hemp on the left, she hit it first time and forced van Domselaar into a sprawling save to prevent the ball curling into the back of the net

England 0-0 Netherlands

9’ Georgia Stanway wins the ball back in a dangerous area and tries to play in James, but her cross is overhit and goes out for a goal kick.

England 0-0 Netherlands

8’ Kirby almost had an ideal chance to take the lead for England, the Dutch centre-back and goalkeeper got slightly confused and both came for the same ball, but the defender was able to take the ball away and clear

England 0-0 Netherlands

6’ Another looped cross, this time from James, but Kelly’s header did not have power or direction and was well wide.

England 0-0 Netherlands

5’ Since the half-chance for James, there has not been anything of note, but play has been broken up regularly and there have been a few shoves and fouls as both teams try and get the measure of each other.

England 0-0 Netherlands

2’ Walsh has been brought down just outside the England penalty area to bring the first free kick of the game, and England acan mount their first attack, Hemp crosses it to the back post but Lauren James’ header loops over the bar.

England 0-0 Netherlands

1’ The Netherlands get the game underway, but only after both sets of players take the knee

England vs Netherlands

The teams are having their pre-match huddles and the game is about to kick off.

England vs Netherlands

We are now just minutes away from kick off

England vs Netherlands

The teams are coming out of the tunnel and it is almost time for the national anthems.

England vs Netherlands

Ahead of kick off Wembley has gone dark for a laser and strobe light performance for the flags to be walked out.

England vs Netherlands

Lauren Hemp will win her 50th England cap tonight and says there “is no better place than Wembley” to mark the milestone.

The winger said: “It’s pretty surreal. Every cap is special to me but obviously to make 50 would be incredible. If you had told me when I was younger that at the age of 23 I would have 50 caps, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“It will be an amazing occasion for me to be able to do that but we’ll have to wait and see. Looking back at every one of the big games I’ve had, a lot of them have come at Wembley.

“The Euros final stands out to me, the Finalissima game against Brazil which we won and got another trophy - and then beating the USA as well.

“There’s a lot at stake. We know as a group what’s expected of us. When it comes to it and when we’re put under pressure, a lot of the time, we do the job. Hopefully we’ll be able to do that tomorrow.”

(Getty Images)

England vs Netherlands

There are a number of defenders in the England squad with only a few caps between them, and when asked about a lack of experience at the back, Sarina Wiegman said: “With the World Cup, you played the team you think are going to win, and then you change to win the game.

“That has also been the case in the Nations League, so we didn’t have that many opportunities at international level to try out things. Of course we do that in training sessions, and we see the players in the Women’s Super League. I think if it’s needed, they’re ready, and they know what is being asked of them. I hope in the future of course they get the opportunity to play.

“Last year around this time we had friendlies, we played lots of players. We are not in that situation right now. “

(Getty Images)

England vs Netherlands

England manager Sarina Wiegman speaking to ITV, ahead of the match: “I hope so. We’ve had a good week so far. We have to show up and we’re ready to go.”

On the decision to drop Alessia Russo to bench: “We want to attack and of course Lessi is an attacker too but I’ve chosen the players best in form. It was had a hard decision but these are the three we are starting with.”

On Lauren James: “She’s in good form. I hope what she has shown in the past weeks she’s going to show for us too.”

On the absence of Millie Bright: “It is a miss. We had to move on straight away. Alex [Greenwood] has a a lot of experience and Jess [Carter] has played a lot, as a starter and someone who has come on. She has experience for us and experience for Chelsea.”

On Beth Mead: “Upfront we had many choices to make. The competition is high. Beth has done really well for Arsenal. We made a choice quickly but she’s ready to go.”

England vs Netherlands

Sarina Wiegman is confident England are ready for the task ahead of them as they prepare for Friday’s must-win Nations League clash with the Netherlands at Wembley.

The Lionesses are third in Group A1 after four games, having been beaten 2-1 in September by the Dutch and 3-2 last month by Belgium, who they trail by three and one point respectively.

Failure to beat the Netherlands in their penultimate group fixture will end their hopes of the first-placed finish they require to have a chance of securing a Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying spot for Great Britain, and boss Wiegman told a press conference: “I think the team is ready.

“We’re really excited to play at Wembley tomorrow. I think the camp so far from Monday to now has gone really well.

“We’re very clear on how we want to play and what we want to do; I see good things on and off pitch, and that gives me confidence that we’re really ready for tomorrow, and of course we all know what we have to do.”

England vs Netherlands

Beth Mead spoke to the press for the first time since her return to England duty:

Beth Mead says she is rediscovering the joy of football after a year shaped by loss and grief. The last time Mead played at Wembley, her mother, June, was still alive to see it. Wembley was the scene of Mead’s greatest triumph, when England won the Euros and she finished as the tournament’s top scorer and best player. What followed was the toughest year of her life, as she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament and then lost her mum after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

But on Friday, Mead has the chance to return to Wembley and make her first appearance for the Lionesses in 385 days. It is another significant milestone, both in the resumption of her career as a footballer, and in her grieving process. While she has required emotional resilience, Mead is proud of her journey and believes her mum would be too. “Growing up I would say I was mentally quite weak,” Mead says. “I’d like to think the things I’ve dealt with have made me a stronger and better person.”

Beth Mead: ‘The things I’ve dealt with have made me a stronger person’

England vs Netherlands: Team news!

Interesting team news from Sarina Wiegman, with both Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly on the bench for the Lionesses and no recognised striker.

Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Chloe Kelly will form the front-three, with Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter forming the centre-back back in Millie Bright’s absence.

Beth Mead returns to the Lionesses bench, with Russo and Daly there as well.

The Netherlands are as expected and look strong.

England vs Netherlands: Team news!

England team to face Netherlands: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Kirby; James, Hemp, Kelly

Netherlands XI: Van Domselaar; Dijkstra, Spitse, Janssen; Pelova, Groenen, Van de Donk, Brugts; Roord; Beerensteyn, Martens

England vs Netherlands

Here is what England have to do to finish top of their group:

The Lionesses must win against the Netherlands. Any other result and they are out of the running to top the group.

If England win, they will likely have to beat Scotland at Hampden next Tuesday: a draw at Hampden would only be enough if Belgium lose to Scotland and then draw against the Netherlands, and even then England would need to beat the Netherlands by two goals to take the head-to-head record.

If England win both games, they will have 12 points and would need Belgium to drop points either against Scotland or against the Netherlands. If England win both games but Belgium win both games, they cannot top the group.

If England win both games and the Netherlands beat Belgium, they will go through only if they win by two goals or better the Dutch’s 2-1 win from the return fixture. The Lionesses must do this to take the head-to-head record.

If both England and the Netherlands both finish on 12 points and with identical head-to-head records (ie both games are 2-1 home wins), then it will come down to overall goal difference in Group A1.

Coming into the final two rounds, England have a goal difference of 0 while the Netherlands have +5.

England vs Netherlands

The cup specialists have so far struggled with the new league. After winning the Euros and reaching the World Cup final, the Lionesses face the prospect of a rare failure in the inaugural Women’s Nations League. England must beat Netherlands at Wembley on Friday and then Scotland at Hampden on Tuesday to have any chance of topping their group. But given Sarina Wiegman also won the Euros and reached the World Cup final with her native Netherlands, allowing the Dutchwoman to claim the title of the ultimate tournament manager, perhaps the return to must-win, knockout football will suit the Lionesses ahead of a decisive week.

The Lionesses are back in ‘must-win’ mode: Here’s why it can suit them

England vs Netherlands

What would the Lionesses then need to do to qualify for the Olympics?

England must reach the Nations League final to be sure of their place at the Olympics next summer, as the nominated side for Team GB.

Both Nations League finalists will qualify for the Paris Games - unless one of those teams is France, who qualify automatically.

If France reach the Nations final, the automatic qualification spot will go to the winner of the third place playoff in the Nations League finals.

France, Denmark and Spain are top of Groups A2, A3 and A4 ahead of the final two rounds of fixtures.

What do the Lionesses need to do for Team GB to qualify for the Olympics?

18:02 , Sonia Twigg

What is the team news?

England are without captain Millie Bright after the Chelsea defender withdrew from the squad due to a knee injury. The centre-back was replaced by Manchester United’s Millie Turner and goalkeeper Mary Earps will captain the Lionesses in her absence.

Beth Mead is back in the England squad for the first time in over a year after returning from an ACL injury. The Euros golden boot winner adds to Sarina Wiegman’s options in the forward line, with Lauren James, Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly all in form.

Vivianne Miedema is also set to return for the Netherlands after her own injury absence and could join Lieke Martens and Jill Roord in attack, but Andries Jonker is likely to stick with Juventus forward Lineth Beerensteyn.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway; Hemp, James, Kelly; Daly

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Dijkstra, Spitse, Janssen; Pelova, Groenen, Van de Donk, Brugts; Roord; Beerensteyn, Martens

England vs Netherlands

When is England vs Netherlands?

The Nations League fixture kicks off at 7:45pm on Friday 1 December at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it and what TV channel is it on?

The fixture will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage kicking off from 7pm. It will also be available to stream live on the ITV X website.

England vs Netherlands

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live blog bringing you all the latest news and updates from the must-win clash at Wembley.

It is due to be a cold evening in the capital, but that does not detract away from the fact that this is a must-win match for the Lionesses.