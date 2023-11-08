England vs Netherlands LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup score and updates as Bairstow and Malan start first innings

England will want to push for a place in the top eight in the World Cup (REUTERS)

England have already crashed out of the Cricket World Cup, which was sealed by the 33-run defeat to Australia, but will want to restore pride against the Netherlands.

For England, the defence of their title could not have gone any worse, but there is still something to play for, with only the top eight in the standings qualifying for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

Even that will not be straightforward, such has been England’s form that they sit rooted to the foot of the table, with the fewest points and a lower net-run rate than any other team.

There will be plenty of time after the tournament for a full analysis of how England’s title defence could go so disastrously wrong with very few warning signs before the squad departed for India, but for now there is a small chance to at least move off the bottom of the table, and two matches left against the Netherlands and Pakistan.

England vs Netherlands

Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone drop out for Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson

England 47-0 (6) Bairstow 15, Malan 30

08:58 , Sonia Twigg

England have been exceptional in this powerplay, and Malan in particular has picked off anything short or wide and looks comfortable.

If they can perform well, there will be calls over why they could not do this earlier, but there is still a 2025 Champions Trophy place at stake, and missing out would be embarrassing for the side that can just about still call itself defending champions.

England 29-0 (3) Bairstow 7, Malan 20

08:44 , Sonia Twigg

This is just the start England would have wanted and what they haven’t had all tournament.

Maybe something about being officially out and having hit rock bottom has sparked something. It’s still early in the game but the openers are imposing themselves on the Netherlands and also defending at times.

England 6-0 (1) Bairstow 6, Malan 0

08:34 , Sonia Twigg

A solid start for England, at least there were no wickets lost unlike the first ball against Australia.

Bairstow got off the mark with a flick for four, and England are up and running against the Netherlands, who chose to open with spin.

England vs Netherlands

08:27 , Sonia Twigg

The anthems are done and it’s time for cricket.

England vs Netherlands

08:20 , Sonia Twigg

Vice-captain Moeen Ali has urged England to rebuild their ageing team after the World Cup, claiming “the writing was on the wall and we just didn’t see it”.

Moeen was part of a golden generation who became world champions on home soil in 2019 and are likely to go down as the country’s best ever white-ball side, but their story is ending in disarray.

After arriving in India with genuine hopes of defending their crown, they have crashed out of the competition in humiliating fashion with six defeats from their seven matches so far.

England vs Netherlands

08:10 , Sonia Twigg

Ben Stokes has not been rested or dropped or sent home, but Steve Harmison believes he should have been:

Steve Harmison has called on England to send Ben Stokes home from the World Cup or risk losing their Test captain for the start of their forthcoming series in India.

Stokes has revealed he will undergo surgery on his longstanding left knee injury once England’s tournament is over but, with the defending champions no longer able to reach the semi-finals, they could decide to cut their losses and bring things forward.

The first Test of a major five-match series starts in Hyderabad on January 25, with a training camp in Dubai beginning two weeks earlier, meaning Stokes is already on a tight recovery schedule for a major operation.

England win the toss and choose to bat first

08:05 , Sonia Twigg

Jos Buttler has won the toss and chosen to bat first, a change from the trend of the side who have tended to favour chasing throughout the last few years.

The England captain said: “The work ethic is still there, the boys were working as hard as ever yesterday to put things right.

“There’s always belief, you don’t get to the standard you’ve got to without that belief. We look forward to today as another opportunity to put things right.”

Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone will be rested, with Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson coming into the side.

England vs Netherlands

08:00 , Sonia Twigg

As far as England were concerned, the match against the Netherlands still has something worth playing for:

England’s early exit from the World Cup is already guaranteed but assistant coach Carl Hopkinson insists their bottom-of-the-table clash against the Netherlands is no “dead rubber”.

As the tournament finally edges towards the business end, the defending champions have long since become an afterthought in the wider context of the competition.

They have lost six of their seven games and saw their last mathematical chance of a miracle wiped off the table by rivals Australia in Ahmedabad last week.

England vs Netherlands

07:50 , Sonia Twigg

In Sri Lanka’s clash against Bangladesh, there was another controversial moment, when Angelo Mathews became the first-ever international cricket to be timed out:

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews has criticised opponents Bangladesh for the appeal that led to him becoming the first player to be timed out in 146 years of international cricket during their World Cup clash in Delhi.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed to the umpire for the batter’s wicket as Mathews, who had called for a replacement helmet after appearing to notice his strap was broken, was not ready to face his first ball within the two minutes required by the competition rules.

England vs Netherlands

07:40 , Sonia Twigg

Before we get into a look at the match, which starts at 8.30 am GMT (2pm local time), here is a look at arguably the greatest ever ODI knock of all time, from Australia’s Glenn Maxwell yesterday.

Glenn Maxwell rewrote the World Cup record books as he single-handedly batted Australia to a remarkable win over Afghanistan.

Maxwell defied “horrific” back spasms to hit an unbeaten 201 and power his side from 91 for seven to 293 and a three-wicket win.

It was Australia’s first one-day international double century and here the PA news agency looks at the records set by Maxwell and his eighth-wicket partner Pat Cummins.

England vs Netherlands

07:30 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for England vs Netherlands.

At the start of the tournament it seemed like an easy fixture for the defending champions against an associate nation, but Jos Buttler’s team’s failure to perform, and at times spectacularly implode, means there could be more twists and turns to come.

It will be interesting to see if England make any changes, as there have been calls from some areas of the media to change things up and allow Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson a chance to impress, as the two younger members of the squad.