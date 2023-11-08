England vs Netherlands LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ODI World Cup

A general view of a cricket ball (Getty Images)

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

England vs Netherlands

08:59

6.5

Aryan Dutt to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Nidamanuru.

England vs Netherlands

08:58

6.4

Aryan Dutt to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

England vs Netherlands

08:57

6.2

Aryan Dutt to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

England vs Netherlands

08:57

6.1

Aryan Dutt to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Merwe.

England vs Netherlands

08:56

5.6

Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Nidamanuru.

England vs Netherlands

08:55

5.5

Logan van Beek to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Ackermann, fielded by O'Dowd.

England vs Netherlands

08:55

5.4

Logan van Beek to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by de Leede.

England vs Netherlands

08:54

5.3

Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

England vs Netherlands

08:53

5.1

Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. In-swinging full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

England vs Netherlands

08:52

4.6

Aryan Dutt to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

England vs Netherlands

08:51

4.5

Aryan Dutt to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by van der Merwe, fielded by Engelbrecht.

England vs Netherlands

08:50

4.3

Aryan Dutt to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs Netherlands

08:50

4.2

Aryan Dutt to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

England vs Netherlands

08:49

4.1

Aryan Dutt to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by O'Dowd.

England vs Netherlands

08:48

3.6

FOUR! Logan van Beek to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs Netherlands

08:48

3.5

Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

England vs Netherlands

08:47

3.4

FOUR! Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

England vs Netherlands

08:46

3.3

Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by van Meekeren.

England vs Netherlands

08:46

3.2

Logan van Beek to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by O'Dowd.

England vs Netherlands

08:45

3.1

Logan van Beek to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Leede.

England vs Netherlands

08:44

2.6

Aryan Dutt to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs Netherlands

08:43

2.5

Aryan Dutt to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

England vs Netherlands

08:43

2.4

FOUR! Aryan Dutt to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

England vs Netherlands

08:42

2.3

FOUR! Aryan Dutt to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs Netherlands

08:41

2.2

Aryan Dutt to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

England vs Netherlands

08:41

2.1

Aryan Dutt to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Barresi.

England vs Netherlands

08:40

1.6

Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Barresi.

England vs Netherlands

08:39

1.6

Wide Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Edwards.

England vs Netherlands

08:38

1.6

Wide Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Edwards.

England vs Netherlands

08:38

1.5

Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.

England vs Netherlands

08:37

1.4

FOUR! Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs Netherlands

08:36

1.2

FOUR! Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. In-swinging full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

England vs Netherlands

08:36

1.1

NEW BALL. Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. In-swinging yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Edwards.

England vs Netherlands

08:34

0.6

Aryan Dutt to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.

England vs Netherlands

08:34

0.5

Aryan Dutt to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Barresi.

England vs Netherlands

08:33

0.4

FOUR! Aryan Dutt to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

England vs Netherlands

08:32

0.3

Aryan Dutt to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Barresi.

England vs Netherlands

08:31

0.1

NEW BALL. Aryan Dutt to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.

England vs Netherlands

Tuesday 7 November 2023 08:31

Teams will be announced at the toss

England vs Netherlands

Tuesday 7 November 2023 08:30

