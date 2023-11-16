England vs Malta, Euro 2024 qualifier: When is it and how can I watch it on TV?

England are one of nine nations to have already qualified for next summer’s European Championship in Germany but must conclude their qualification campaign with matches against Malta and North Macedonia.

Gareth Southgate’s team booked their place at the tournament with an impressive 3-1 victory over Italy in October’s international break, and can now start planning for the finals in earnest.

Such a convincing win over the Euro 2020 winners and the outstanding form of Jude Bellingham is raising hopes that England’s men can win their first major silverware since 1966. However, Bellingham is one of several players who have pulled out of the England squad for these games.

When is England vs Malta?

England play Malta on Friday November 17.

What time is kick off?

The match will get under way at 7.45pm UK time.

Where is it?

England are playing at Wembley. As of Monday morning, tickets are still available through the Wembley website.

How can I watch England vs Malta on TV?

You can watch the match live on Channel 4, who have broadcast all of England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Why is Jude Bellingham not playing for England?

Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill have pulled out of the squad, owing to shoulder injuries, but have not been replaced.

Their withdrawals follow those of James Maddison (ankle), Callum Wilson (hamstring) and Lewis Dunk (groin). Those three player have been replaced by Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis and Ezri Konsa.

Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips were both given permission to join up with the squad later than their team-mates, for unspecified personal reasons.

Raheem Sterling was again left out of Southgate’s squad. Sterling, once an automatic pick, has now missed five successive England squads and time is running out for him to force his way back into the reckoning for Euro 2024.

Manchester City’s John Stones also missed out on the squad, because of injury, while Chelsea’s Reece James was not included despite recently returning from a lengthy injury lay-off.

England’s squad in full

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea) , Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion) , Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) , Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) , Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Rico Lewis (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) , Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

What is Southgate saying?

Southgate expressed his disappointment that Stones had sustained another injury and said Reece James asked not to be included in the squad after only recently returning to action after a hamstring issue. “I am really disappointed for John,” Southgate admitted.

“The quality of his play is outstanding. He’s having a difficult time injury-wise at the moment, but it gives others an opportunity and we do need to know a little bit more about other players in that area of the pitch.”

On James, Southgate revealed: “I was hoping to call Reece James, but he doesn’t feel he is quite ready and I understand that.”

What are the odds?

England to win: 1/50

Malta to win: 80/1

Draw: 18/1

