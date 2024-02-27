Is England vs Italy on TV tonight? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses friendly

England beat Austria 7-2 on Friday (The FA via Getty Images)

England are back in action tonight as the Lionesses face Italy in the south of Spain.

Manager Sarina Wiegman is expected to “experiment” in the second of two friendly fixtures, following England’s 7-2 victory over Austria on Friday night.

Beth Mead and Alessia Russo both scored twice, while 20-year-old midfielder Grace Clinton marked her Lionesses debut with a goal.

England have been using a training camp in Marbella to have a look at some players in the Under-23s, who are also in Spain, and there could be further debutants against Italy.

The Lionesses will begin their qualifying campaign for Euro 2025 in April. Here’s everything you need to know before tonight’s fixture.

When is England vs Italy?

The match will kick off at 5pm GMT on Tuesday 27 February at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras.

Is it on TV?

England’s fixture will be shown live on ITV 4 and online on ITV X, with coverage starting from 4:15pm.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the England team news?

Fran Kirby has been ruled out due to a “minor knee injury” but Chloe Kelly is set to return. Naomi Layzell, Aggie-Beever-Jones, Laura Blindkilde Brown and Jessica Naz have all been training with the Lionesses ahead of the fixture after being promoted from the Under-23s.

Possible line-up

England: Keating: Bronze, Carter, Wubben-Moy, Charles; Walsh, Park, Toone; James, Daly, Kelly