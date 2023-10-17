England vs Italy LIVE: Euro 2024 latest score and updates from crucial qualifier as Harry Maguire starts

England are on the verge of joining Scotland at Euro 2024 and would join Steve Clarke’s side at the tournament if they defeat Italy at Wembley tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side are three points clear at the top of Group C with just three games remaining in qualifying. They come into the match knowing that a win would secure their place in Germany next summer but losing to the current European champions would not be a killer blow with fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia still to come.

Tonight’s clash is a repeat of the heart-breaking Euro 2020 final where Italy won a penalty shootout at Wembley to claim the title. The Three Lions have since redeemed that loss with an impressive 2-1 win against Italy in Naples earlier in this qualifying campaign but a second victory over the Azzurri will cement England’s prowess ahead of the upcoming competition.

Luciano Spalleti’s third game in charge of the national side saw Italy beat Malta 4-0 on Saturday to move above Ukraine into second place in the group and he’ll be hoping to keep that winning streak going this evening.

England vs Italy

England host Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley

Kick off is at 7.45pm, live on Channel 4

The Three Lions will qualify for next summer’s tournament if they win

Gareth Southgate makes 11 changes from Friday’s 1-0 win over Australia

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Foden, Bellingham, Rashford, Kane

Italy XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Acerbi, Udogie, Frattesi, Cristante, Barella, Berardi, Scamacca, El Shaarawy

England vs Italy - Team news!

18:39 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate changes his entire starting XI as England set out to qualify for Euro 2024 with at least a draw against Italy.

The England manager had fielded a much-changed side for Friday’s 1-0 friendly win over Australia but the more established names returned.

Captain Harry Kane led the line while Southgate kept faith with Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips despite the minimal game-time for their respective clubs.

England’s last Wembley fixture against Italy was the Euro 2020 final defeat and eight of that side started here, while only three from the victorious Azzurri team made it into this clash - Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Nicolo Barella.

England fans may have turned on Jordan Henderson — but he still has Gareth Southgate

19:05 , Mike Jones

It was a character reference for a man who has become an ambassador of sorts for Saudi Arabia. The England faithful – or some of them, anyway – had turned on Jordan Henderson when he was booed off in Friday’s win over Australia. The England manager offered an endorsement of his vice-captain: not merely as a midfielder, either, but as a principled individual.

The Henderson of Al-Ettifaq, the man who used to support the NHS and the LGBTQ community instead plugging Saudi’s 2034 World Cup bid, stands accused of either being the opposite of the Liverpool incarnation or a figure whose decision to join the Saudi Pro League led him to become a public face of a repressive regime.

Gareth Southgate can see why many have a sense of disappointment, why there is a seeming contradiction. Yet he also argued that Henderson remains the same person, one who has helped create the right kind of culture with England.

England vs Italy

19:00 , Mike Jones

Italy haven’t lost any of their last 22 away European Championship qualifiers (17 wins, five draws) since a 3-1 defeat to France in September 2006.

If they avoid defeat here, they would set a new record for unbeaten away Euros qualifiers – Romania also had a 22-game run between 1991 and 2007.

England vs Italy

18:55 , Mike Jones

England have won their last 12 home European Championship qualifiers by an aggregate score of 47-4.

A player has scored a hat-trick in four of their last six on home soil – Raheem Sterling versus Czechia (March 2019), Harry Kane versus Bulgaria (September 2019) and Montenegro (November 2019) and Bukayo Saka against North Macedonia (June 2023).

England vs Italy

18:50 , Mike Jones

Italy are unbeaten in their last five away matches against England with two wins and three draws coming during that run since a 2-0 defeat in a World Cup qualifier in 1977.

Italy line-up

18:44 , Mike Jones

Italy XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Acerbi, Udogie, Frattesi, Cristante, Barella, Berardi, Scamacca, El Shaarawy

Gareth Southgate addresses Jordan Henderson criticism ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy

18:40 , Mike Jones

England football manager Gareth Southgate addressed criticism directed towards Jordan Henderson following his move to Saudi Arabia.

“I’ll always pick the players that I think are the best players to represent the team,” he told a press conference on Monday, 16 October, ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

England vs Italy

18:35 , Mike Jones

Following their 2-1 win in March, England are looking for consecutive wins over Italy for only the second time, also doing so with wins in 1948 and 1949.

Will they be able to pull it off tonight?

England vs Italy

18:30 , Mike Jones

The Three Lions have arrived at Wembley and the team news for tonight’s match will be dropping shortly. Who will make the starting XI?

Jordan Henderson set to face Italy despite England boos

18:25 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate vowed not to let a “popularity contest” sway his selections as the England boss threw his full support behind Jordan Henderson days after the stand-in skipper was jeered off at Wembley.

The Euro 2020 runners-up are within touching distance of qualifying for next summer’s finals and will seal their spot in Germany should they avoid defeat to Italy on Tuesday evening.

Wembley will welcome a second sell-out crowd in five days after Friday’s friendly against Australia brought an impressive turnout for what proved to be a largely forgettable 1-0 friendly win.

Jordan Henderson set to face Italy despite England boos

Southgate aiming to qualify for Euro 2024

18:20 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate says his England team are determined to keep producing memorable nights for the fans and says that qualifying for major tournaments is a big step towards that goal.

The Three Lions need just a draw against Italy to secure their place at next summer’s Euro 2024, due to their head-to-head record over the other teams, but Southgate is determined to win all three points this evening.

“Ultimately, the first objective is always to qualify for the tournaments and our performances earlier in the group have put us in a really strong position,” he said,

“So the first thing we want to do is play well and win the game but we know if it’s the 87th minute and we’re level, then we don’t need to lob the goalkeeper into the box at the end of the game.”

England vs Italy last three meetings

18:15 , Mike Jones

Things are usually fairly equal when the Three Lions take on Italy with most matches being decided by the odd goal here or there. Over the last three fixtures there has been one win and one loss for each team with a draw also being shared.

Here are the last three England vs Italy results:

Italy 1-2 England - 23 March 2023, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli

Italy 1-0 England - 23 September 2022, San Siro, Milan

England 0-0 Italy - 11 June 2022, Molineux, Wolverhampton

England vs Italy

18:10 , Mike Jones

The Three Lions have met Italy on 31 previous occasions over the years, with England winning nine times, drawing nine times and losing 13 times. The first meeting between the teams came back in May 1933, when it ended in a 1-1 draw in Rome.

Will England add to their winning tally this evening?

Where and when is Uefa Euro 2024?

18:05 , Mike Jones

After a winter World Cup in Qatar which saw Argentina defeat France in an unbelievable final, the qualifying rounds for Uefa Euro 2024 are here.

If it feels like that’s come around quickly, that’s because it has. The World Cup taking place in December 2022 rather than the tradtional summer slot meant that there was only 18 months between the World Cup and the Euros, rather than the customary two years.

The last European Championship was delayed due to Covid and took place all over Europe with many games taking place at Wembley. It was Wembley where England heartbreakingly lost the final to Italy on penalties after taking an extremely early lead on the night through Luke Shaw.

Where and when is Uefa Euro 2024?

England vs Italy prediction

18:00 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate is likely to revert to his full-strength, first choice XI this evening after fielding a relatively inexperienced line-up against Australia last week.

The quality in the England side, added to the fact they are playing at home, should be enough to see them edge out Italy and secure their place in the Euro 2024.

England 1-0 Italy.

England vs Italy predicted line-ups

17:55 , Mike Jones

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Phillips, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Grealish

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Frattesi, Locatelli, Barella; Berardi, Raspadori, Kean.

England vs Italy team news

17:50 , Mike Jones

Having made a second-string side for their friendly against Australia on Friday, Southgate will likely return to a full-strength side for this must-win clash. Bukayo Saka remains an absentee after his hamstring injury for Arsenal, while Kieran Trippier could deputise at left-back in the absence of both Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw who are out with long-term injuries.

Premier League duo Sandro Tonalia and Nicolo Zaniolo remain unavailable for their national side having withdrawn from the squad after their pair were questioned in relation to a gambling investigation by Italian authorities.

Elsewhere, Spalleti will have to deal with a number of injuries in the forward line with Federico Chiesa and Ivan Provedel both withdrawing from the squad due to respective fitness issues. In their absence, Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi looks set to retain his place in the forward line having scored his first goal for Italy in two years against Malta last weekend.

How to watch England vs Italy

17:45 , Mike Jones

England vs Italy is due to kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 17 October at Wembley Stadium.

All of England’s fixtures outside of international tournaments are for now screened free to air on Channel 4, and can be streamed on the Channel 4 website and app. The build-up for the match begins at 7pm.

England vs Italy is due to kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 17 October at Wembley Stadium.

All of England's fixtures outside of international tournaments are for now screened free to air on Channel 4, and can be streamed on the Channel 4 website and app. The build-up for the match begins at 7pm.

England vs Italy

17:40 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s European Championship qualifier between England and Italy.

The game is being played at Wembley and will kick off at 7.45pm with the Three Lions knowing that a win would secure them a spot at next summer’s tournament.

England defeated Italy in Naples earlier in this campaign but they take on the Azzurri at Wembley for the first time since the heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

Can Gareth Southgate’s men earn a little redemption this evening?