England vs Italy LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

England can book their place at Euro 2024 tonight as they host Italy at Wembley. The Three Lions have been on track to ensure they are in Germany next summer ever since their victory in Italy in the opening qualifying match, and they will be confident of completing the job with time to spare tonight.

It was a far from convincing display from England on Friday night against Australia, even if Gareth Southgate did shuffle his pack and make plenty of changes for that friendly. The likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will be back in the starting lineup tonight and England will hope the returning stars can produced a much-improved display.

Italy still have work to do if they are to give themselves the opportunity to defend their European Championship crown next summer. The Italians beat England in the Euro 2020 final, but defeat tonight and they will be level on points with Ukraine in the race to secure second place in Group C, with the two nations facing each other in the final qualifier. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick, Nizaar Kinsella and Dom Smith at Wembley!

"Qualifying for the European Championship is motivation enough.

"Every team should improve the longer you work together... I feel that's the way with us. The last 12 months in particular our performance levels have been good."

Not long now!

Just over ten minutes to go until kick-off.

Lots of talk about boos, revenge for the Euros... plenty going on.

All the focus will shift to Italy tonight though, with a big prize on offer. A point for England here and they will qualify for next summer's tournament in Germany.

Southgate urges fans to stop booing

Gareth Southgate has called on England fans to get behind the team at Wembley tonight, saying they will be more successful with supporters' backing.

Jordan Henderson was booed by sections of the national stadium during Friday's friendly win over Australia - his first appearance on English soil since a summer move to Saudi Arabia - while out-of-form Harry Maguire has also been targeted by a

“In the end, everyone who comes to a football ground pays their money and they're entitled to react any way they want," Southgate said.

"We would love the fans with us. We're stronger if they're with us. We have more energy if they're with us. And the team will go further if they're with us.

"But if not, we'll crack on and we'll keep trying to win football matches."

"We back ourselves against any team"

Here's some pre-match thoughts from Harry Kane, who is confident that England are now a much better side than they were when losing to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Will they justify Southgate's faith?

Kalvin Phillips and Harry Maguire really struggling at club level for regular minutes, but they get another chance to impress for England tonight.

Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith give their thoughts on that from Wembley...

"A really big night for Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips... Gareth Southgate continues to stick with them."



🗣 @Dan_KP and @MrDomSmith give their pre-match thoughts on the England team news at Wembley.



Dom Smith at Wembley

Interesting and surprising to see Giacomo Bonaventura, who scored against Malta last week, only on the bench here.

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti described him in the week as “our Bellingham”, and despite his ripe old age of 34, he is a popular figure in Italy.

Frattesi, Cristante and Barella start in the middle of the park for the reigning European champions instead.

Bellingham bursts onto scene

England’s biggest evolution since the last Euros is surely the development of Jude Bellingham as the best No10 in the world.

England are rapidly becoming a team built around the prodigal 20-year-old, who has no obvious weaknesses.

A midfield two of Declan Rice and either Kalvin Phillips or Jordan Henderson was too safe but with Bellingham ahead of them it is explosive.

Walker eyeing revenge

Kyle Walker believes England's Euro 2020 heartbreak could benefit them in the long-run.

Gareth Southgate's lost to Italy on penalties in the final at Wembley, coming up agonisingly short on home soil, but Walker is confident they can learn from that defeat to "achieve something great".

"We fell short that night," Walker said.

"Hopefully we can get a little bit of payback. To do what we did in that special summer, to arrive so close. To concede a goal through a set-play when we've been so good it was devastating.

"At club level, I went to Porto and lost against Chelsea and then two years later we won the Treble.

"People and teams evolve from that, I think you learn from occasions where you've been in finals and lose in finals, and setbacks and then you go on to achieve something great."

Italy team news

Starting XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Acerbi, Udogie,Frattesi, Cristante, Barella, Berardi, Scamacca, El Shaarawy.

Subs: Bastoni, Locatelli, Dimarco, Orsolini, Vicario, Gatti,Raspadori, Kean, Darmian, Meret, Mancini, Bonaventura.

Dom Smith at Wembley

So England line up with the 4-2-3-1 formation and the personnel that The Evening Standard predicted today.

A number of England fans are disappointed to see Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips in the starting XI, and even the squad, due to their struggles for game time and form for their club sides.

But Southgate has benefited from both in the past and sees no reason to drop them. These players were contentious inclusions last month, and they remain so here.

Will they be up to the pace against the European champions? Southgate thinks so.

England team news

18:38 , Matt Verri

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Phillips, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Rashford; Kane

Subs: Johnstone, Ramsdale, Guehi, Dunk, Colwill, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Gallagher, Maddison, Grealish, Bowen, Watkins

Nizaar Kinsella at Wembley

There will be a minute's silence at Wembley Stadium tonight.

A statement read: "UEFA can confirm that a moment of silence will be observed at all UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying matches tonight in memory of all the members of the European football family killed in recent days in Europe and Israel."

It may prove controversial, as it doesn't mention Palestine, but the decision is that of UEFA rather than the Football Association (FA) itself.

How it stands

England lead the way in Group B with 13 points, having won five and drawn one of their six qualifiers so far.

Italy are in second on 10 points, so can draw level with the Three Lions should they pick up a victory tonight.

Ukraine are also on 10 points, with a worse goal difference, and have played a game more than the top two, as have North Macedonia on seven points. Malta... no points.

Ukraine face Italy in the final round of qualifiers - it could prove to be a winner-takes-all clash for second place and a place at next summer's Euros!

Walker backs Henderson after booing

Kyle Walker says the whole squad is rallying around Jordan Henderson after the midfielder was booed by England fans against Australia.

Sections of the home fans made their feelings clear about Henderson during Friday’s friendly win — his first appearance on English soil since his controversial summer switch to Saudi Arabia and subsequent eyebrow-raising interview on the move.

"He has got tough shoulders, he's been through highs and lows in his career," Walker said. "[Being booed] was probably right up there but he fully has my backing as a player, but more importantly, as a person, because I still believe that he stands what for he stands for.

"We all need to be behind him when he has that shirt on and when we are playing for the country.

"We're like a big family and you don't like to see anyone down. It's something that we just have to deal with, we have our own responsibility and people have their opinions that they're entitled to.

"So we will be there for Hendo, we will support him fully the whole way, because he is a big part of our team, on and off the field, and we're going to need him when we go to major tournaments, for the dressing room and especially on the field for the qualities that he can bring."

Last time they met...

Harry Kane breaking the goalscoring red card, Luke Shaw's red card... and an England win in Naples.

It was fairly eventful when these two nations faced off at the start of the qualifying campaign, with Gareth Southgate's side just about coming away with all three points.

Police to be 'highly visible' at Wembley

Fans have been reassured there will be a “highly visible policing presence” for England’s clash with Italy at Wembley in the wake of a shooting in Brussels on Monday night.

Two Swedish nationals were killed and a third injured in the attack, which took place just three miles from the stadium where Belgium were playing Sweden in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

The match was abandoned at half-time for security reasons and around 400 Sweden fans spent the night in hotels under police protection.

The incident may have raised concerns among football fans attending Tuesday’s game at Wembley between England and Italy, but Metropolitan Police have moved to reassure them.

England in the building!

The Three Lions have arrived at Wembley - just under two hours to go until the action gets up and running.

Standard Sport prediction

A few days off will have done the likes of Kane and Bellingham the world of good and, after a couple of iffy displays of late, this is a prime opportunity for England to mark themselves out as genuine contenders next summer.

England were good enough to win against Italy away from home - they can do so again tonight at Wembley.

England to win, 3-1.

Italy team news

Italy sent Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa loanee Nicolo Zaniolo home from their camp last week over a betting scandal, with the duo absent again tonight.

Luciano Spalletti has deployed a 4-3-3 since taking over from Roberto Mancini with Domenico Berardi his chief attacking threat from the right flank.

Gareth Southgate will tonight revert to his strongest starting XI.

The likes of Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are set to return to the side at Wembley, while John Stones could start ahead of Marc Guehi at centre-half despite recently returning from injury.

Southgate is without a natural left-back in the squad due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell, so Trippier is expected to deputise at left-back with Walker on the right of the defence.

Jordan Henderson, who was booed by fans at Wembley against the Socceroos, is likely to drop to the bench, with Kalvin Phillips lining up in the midfield.

The absence of Bukayo Saka, who pulled out of the squad with a hamstring injury, leaves a space up front, and Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford are the likeliest pair to flank Kane.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Phillips, Rice; Foden, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of England vs Italy!

The Three Lions can book their place at Euro 2024 next summer with a point tonight, ensuring the final two qualifiers next month have nothing riding on them.

Italy still have plenty to play for though, so a tough test is in store.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm BST from Wembley. Stay with us!