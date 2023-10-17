England vs Italy live: Score and latest updates from Euro 2024 qualifier

Marcus Rashford finished a move started by Jude Bellingham - Getty Images/Michael Regan

09:29 PM BST

80 mins: England 3 Italy 1

“That’s top of the tree stuff,” says Dion Dublin about Kane’s goal.

He’s right, you won’t see a better example of a centre-forward at his peak.

09:26 PM BST

GOAL! England 3 Italy 1 (Kane, 77)

A Harry Kane masterclass. There is so much to do as a long ball from right-back comes into the Italy half but Kane sees off two Italy defenders and guides his shot past Donnarumma at the near post. A stunning show of strength, speed and poise.

09:20 PM BST

72 mins: England 2 Italy 1

Italy look a little bit lost as they chase this game and England are showing some really nice touches as they look for the killer goal. They look like a team high on confidence and seem set for an impressive double over Italy in the qualification campaign.

09:18 PM BST

Henderson comes on

Jordan Henderson, booed as he was subbed against Australia last Friday, receives a mixed reception as he comes on as a 70th-minute substitute for Phillips.

Cameras pick out one man in the stands who is shouting and pumping his fists so much it looks like his eyes will pop out.

But there were some boos as well.

Telegraph Sport football reporter Mike McGrath in the stadium says: “Still a few boos for Jordan Henderson when he came on, among some cheers as well for the Al-Ettifaq midfielder.”

09:15 PM BST

England's Galactico

Jude Bellingham has been the difference in this game. For the Rashford goal he won the ball for England then broke clear. Fans have been singing Harry Maguire’s name in a show of support but the star of the show has been Bellingham. England have a Galactico.

09:14 PM BST

Sit back and enjoy...

09:13 PM BST

66 mins: England 2 Italy 1

Foden doing some good work in attack and defence, then Phillips is lucky to get away with a high challenge that connects with Barella’s shin. He’s on a yellow card and looks very relieved it did not go to Var.

09:10 PM BST

62 mins: England 2 Italy 1

“These are just young England players enjoying themselves” says Dion Dublin after that goal.

It’s a simple statement that nicely sums up what we’ve just seen. It’s not all that long ago when you would struggle to imagine England playing with such swagger, panache and joy.

Meanwhile Scamacca has another pop that is not far off for Italy, then Rashford dances in from the left, bedazzles a couple of Italians and shoots not too far wide.

09:05 PM BST

GOAL! England 2 Italy 1 (Rashford, 57)

Jude Bellingham starts it all in delightful fashion. The Real Madrid man loops it over his opponent nonchalantly from inside his own half and then calmly lays it off to Marcus Rashford on the left. The Manchester United man accelerates inside past a couple of Italian half-challenges and fires home low into the corner. Lovely stuff.

09:02 PM BST

Kane on fire

Harry Kane’s penalty conversion was his 32nd goal involvement in his last 30 appearances for England – 26 goals and six assists.

Remarkable really, and he looks as strong, sharp and determined as ever.

Interesting to compare his switch to Bayern Munich with Jordan Henderson’s to Saudi Arabia at not too disimiliar stages of their careers.

08:57 PM BST

48 mins: England 1 Italy 1

Kane shows superb strength to shrug off his marker in that deeper No 10 area he likes to drop into, then releases the breaking Foden in the right channel. But the City man collides with Udogie as he moves into the box and ends up in a heap on the ground. The ref waves it away and it did look like Foden made a meal of it, in real time. However, on the replay, it looks like he may have had a decent call for a penalty.

08:52 PM BST

46 mins: England 1 Italy 1

We’re back under way and there have been no changes by either side at the break.

08:49 PM BST

Tribute to Hamas hostages at Wembley

Photographs of children being held hostage by Hamas were projected on and around six of London’s landmarks on Monday night including Wembley Stadium, he Tate Modern, Baker Street Station and the BBC’s Broadcasting House.

The smiling faces illuminating the capital included those of nine-month-old Kfir Silberman-Bibas and brother Ariel, four; Ella Zin, eight, sisters Raz and Aviv Asher, five and two, and Dafna Elyakim, 15, all of whom are hostages in Gaza.

The projections were the work of a group, who describe themselves as ‘global citizens’, campaigning for the hostages’ release. “Hamas needs to know that the world cares about these children. We want to put the faces of innocent babies and children in front of the British public for everyone to join in the demand to Hamas to release them, immediately and unconditionally,” a spokesperson for the group told the Telegraph.

The group were galvanised into action after becoming aware that posters of the children that had been scattered around London were being torn down by pro-Palestinian supporters. Other London locations where hostages were projected included London Bridge by the Shard and New Oxford Street. The group have carried out similar campaigns in New York, LA, Chicago, Miami and Amsterdam.

A spokesperson said: “Our campaign also serves as a reminder to the pro-Palestinian demonstrators on our British streets of the sort of atrocities they are supporting. Right now their leaders are holding innocent children hostage – while they wave their flags and wear images of the black parachutes used by the terrorists in celebration of the attack. Those children taken hostage need the world’s support if they have any hope of being released.

“We know that every decent person’s heart broke hearing about the atrocities of 7 October. To learn that more than 200 innocent babies, children, women and the elderly have been abducted and are kept captive in Gaza as human shields and bargaining chips for murderers is sickening.”

08:45 PM BST

Punditry at the break

The Channel 4 crew share their thoughts...

Joe Cole says “quality” about eight times in his summary of the first half. Fair to say he enjoyed it. He eulogises Spalletti and says Italian football will be on the up with their new(ish) manager.

Gianluca Zola agrees wholeheartedly, raving about about Udogie, the Spurs full-back who is making his full debut, and declaring himself “very happy” after the first half. Cole interjects that he is also “very happy”.

Jill Scott hails the driving of Bellingham, throughout the match on the pitch and in terms of geeing up the fans, but especially when winning the penalty.

08:40 PM BST

And here was Italy's goal

08:38 PM BST

Half-time: England 1 Italy 1

As it stands, England are qualifying for Euro 2024 tonight.

08:37 PM BST

45 + 3 mins: England 1 Italy 1

Italy chance! Udogie finds space in the box and his low shot is saved well by Pickford, down sharply to his left. The danger is not gone as England can’t clear but Berardi air-kicks and tumbles onto his backside, and then the hosts scramble it away.

08:34 PM BST

Captain to the rescue

08:32 PM BST

44 mins: England 1 Italy 1

Superb build-up play by Kane puts Rashford into a dangerous area on the left of the Italy box, he pushes the ball and glides past his defender and forces a low stop from Donnarumma. England waste the corner.

08:29 PM BST

40 mins: England 1 Italy 1

Bellingham and Scalvini require treatment in the Italy box after a clash of heads but both are up and seem OK.

After that stoppage and the long Var penalty review, there should be plenty of added time.

08:28 PM BST

37 mins: England 1 Italy 1

Italy almost catch England out in similar fashion to their goal, dashing down the right with Berardi in lots of space. Di Lorenzo overlaps and tries to provide the killer ball, but this time Stones intervenes and redeems himself somewhat.

08:25 PM BST

34 mins: England 1 Italy 1

Bellingham wins possession on the right, looks up and clips a delightfully floated pass into Foden, who tries to flick it past his marker but inadvertently handballs on the rebound.

The Real Madrid man is looking majestic.

08:23 PM BST

Bellingham wins penalty

08:19 PM BST

GOAL! England 1 Italy 1 (Kane, 32)

Harry Kane holds his nerve to fire the spot-kick into the right-hand corner as Donnarumma dives the other way. It is a 60th England goal for the team’s captain.

08:16 PM BST

PENALTY TO ENGLAND!

England try to rally and Trippier floats in a cross from the left which Bellingham gets his head on but it’s easy for the keeper.

Then Bellingham gets away from Di Lorenzo after Kane worked an opening and the Italy man brings him down.

They had a long Var check and the penalty stands and Di Lorenzo gets a yellow.

08:14 PM BST

Scamacca makes his point

Gianluca Scamacca had a disappointing spell with West Ham last season and has since returned to Italy, where he plays for Atalanta. If he had a point to prove on his return to London, he has certainly done that.

08:12 PM BST

24 mins: England 0 Italy 1

Channel 4 pundit Dion Dublin has blamed John Stones for not getting close enough to Scamacca for the goal and he has a good point.

08:11 PM BST

22 mins: England 0 Italy 1

Scamacca fancies his chances now and has Pickford scrambling with a low shot from the edge of the box that flies not far wide. England need a reaction.

08:05 PM BST

GOAL! England 0 Italy 1 (Scamacca, 15)

West Ham flop Gianluca Scamacca exploits some poor marking to put Italy ahead with their first real attack. And it was a slick counter-attack.

Italy broke quickly down the left through Udogie and El Shaarawy and then worked it across the field in front of England’s box, although Rice missed a chance to clear.

When it was crossed from the right, there was no one close to Scamacca and he fired into the roof of the net.

08:00 PM BST

12 mins: England 0 Italy 0

Rashford curls a free-kick over the wall and not far off target as England continue their decent start.

07:59 PM BST

9 mins: England 0 Italy 0

Phillips has a bad start though, going into the book after the ref let him off for an earlier high foot but not a subsequent late lunge. On a tightrope for over 80 minutes now.

07:55 PM BST

7 mins: England 0 Italy 0

Rashford bursts into the box and after a bit of pinball involving Tripper and Kane it almost falls back to Rashford but is cleared for a corner, which Italy clear.

England on top in opening exchanges.

07:50 PM BST

3 mins: England 0 Italy 0

Walker made good progress down the right and crossed into box, but no one was close enough to ball for England and Italy clear.

07:48 PM BST

Minute's silence spoiled

Sadly there was some shouting and jeering during the minute’s silence for the victims of last night’s terrorist attacks in Brussels.

The message on the big screen had read: “Please stand, if you are able, to observe a moment of silence in memory of all the members of the European football family killed in recent days from UEFA member nations Israel and Sweden.”

From Telegraph Sport’s Mike McGrath in the stadium:

The moment of silence was cut short abruptly. After shouting from fans followed by jeering of those who disrupted the tribute.

07:43 PM BST

National anthems time

The teams are out and the jaunty Italian national anthem is thankfully not booed by the home fans while Azzurri manager Spalletti has a good sing-along.

God save the King is belted out and now we’re almost there...

07:41 PM BST

History favours Italy

Italy may not have been in great form over the last couple of years, but they have a very good record in England. The Azzurri have not lost here since 1977.

In 31 games against Italy, England have won nine, drawn nine and lost 13.

07:38 PM BST

Seven minutes to kick-off...

07:36 PM BST

England manager speaks

Gareth Southgate talks to Channel 4:

“Qualifying is motivation enough. Of course we have some history, but it’s about these teams now. It’s a different situation, even from Naples a few months ago. Tonight is a really good test against one of the top nations in the world.”

Asked whether Henderson was dropped for Phillips after being booed against Australia last Friday:

“No, it’s tactical. Kalvin did a really good job up in Scotland and is a different sort of player to Hendo, and is what we need for this game tonight.”

07:33 PM BST

Henderson on the boo boys

Henderson talks to Kelly Somers on Channel 4 about what happened at Wembley last Friday:

At the time I didn’t really hear it but I was told about it afterwards. Of course it hurt, because every time you pull on that shirt is a proud moment, I’m playing for my team-mates, my country and the fans. But it’s part and parcel and I’ve had enough over my career to deal with it. Journalists said it was because I played in Saudi Arabia. It was decision I made a few months ago and it hasn’t changed who I was as a person. I think having someone like me, with the values I have in Saudi Arabia, is a good thing. They know what my values are and not once has there been anyone saying I cannot do anything, they just ask me to respect their values and culture, which I have. My values have not changed just because I have decided to go and play football there. I defnitely have no regets.

Henderson has given his first on-screen interview since moving to Saudi Arabia.#TelegraphFootball | #EURO2024 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) October 17, 2023

07:24 PM BST

Buffon drops in

Italy had a special guest at training this week to help gee them up for tonight’s match – legendary former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

https://x.com/IFTVofficial/status/1713882068625613270?s=20

07:23 PM BST

Just over 20 mins to kick-off

07:22 PM BST

Fear and respect

The England player Italy most fear is Jude Bellingham, having watched his development under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid with interest and seen what he did to Napoli in last season’s Champions League group stage.

Gazzetta dello Sport said he is “the strongest in the world today” and Spalletti will surely have some kind of plan to try to blunt him tonight.

07:18 PM BST

Spalletti speaks

Channel 4’s James Richardson has interviewed that man Spalletti, here are some of the best bits:

On Italy’s poor form and results since winning Euro 2020:

“It’s clear we’ve got something wrong somewhere but you always emerge from difficulty stronger.”

On the betting scandal:

“Obviously the team has been shaken up, but we hope to have these players back as soon as possible because they are great players.”

On England’s win in Naples earlier in this campaign:

“England were amazing, Italy were good in moments, but when their attention levels dropped England created problems. We have to match England and make our mark as we did in 2021 at Wembley.”

07:13 PM BST

How will Italy play?

Spalletti, who led Napoli to the Serie A title last season, encourages his players to have courage on the ball and be creative, and wants his team to get on the front foot and force opponents to defend. The traditional Italian trait of ferociously competing for possession has not been dimmed and he has embraced the vogue for pressing.

“From what we see across Europe today, those who control the ball more tend to win more often,” he has said.

07:09 PM BST

England captain speaks

Harry Kane has done a fine job of sidestepping the determined efforts of interviewer Kelly Somers on Channel 4 trying to get him to say he wanted revenge on Italy for that Euro 2020 final defeat.

Our focus is just on qualifying, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against, but of course there are some memories, especially here in this stadium. We had a good result in Italy and it would be great to beat them here but in football you move on and focus on the next challenge, and our next challenge is qualifying for Euro 2024.

07:04 PM BST

Italy’s new betting scandal

Italy will be without Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa winger Nicolo Zaniolo after the duo left the Italian national team last Thursday following an investigation by Italian authorities into illegal betting. They could be banned for three years if found guilty.

Tonali’s agent has admitted that his client is battling a “betting addiction” but says that he could still play for Newcastle United against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The duo will be heartened by the words of Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina, who said: “As a human being I feel for the two players, they are like children to me.

“We should not condemn these young boys. Gambling addiction is not a football problem, it’s a social plague. I assure you that whoever is asking for help we will help.”

06:58 PM BST

Italy’s travails

Italy arrive at Wembley tonight a different beast to that which stunned the stadium in 2021 by beating England on penalties in the (Covid-delayed) Euro 2020 final.

The wheels subsequently fell off as they missed out on qualification for last year’s World Cup in Qatar and their Euro 2024 campaign got off to a bad start with that 2-1 home defeat by England.

Roberto Mancini quit as head coach in August and the new boss – former Napoli, Inter and Roma manager Luciano Spalletti – has been trying to pick up the team’s fortunes despite a heavy injury list and a betting scandal that has rocked the nation (see upcoming post).

Spalletti has steadied the ship amid fears Italy could fail to qualify for Euro 2024 as well, starting his reign with a 1-1 draw away to North Macedonia then really getting things going with a 2-1 win over Ukraine, before beating Malta 4-0 last Saturday.

Italy are second in Group C and level on points with Ukraine, on whom they have a game in hand, and who they play in their final qualifier – which looks decisive for both teams’ hopes.

06:50 PM BST

Italy's line-up

There’s a first start for Tottenham full-back Destiny Udogie, while Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo returns and veteran midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura drops to the bench.

06:41 PM BST

England starting line-up

Just as predicted by Telegraph Sport’s Matt Law (see 5.56pm post), Kalvin Phillips comes in for Jordan Henderson.

England team (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

That is 11 changes from the team who beat Australia 1-0 in last Friday’s friendly and Jude Bellingham could start in a more advanced role, as he does with Real Madrid.

06:40 PM BST

One Euro 2024 slot up for grabs in Southgate’s team

Gareth Southgate’s team for Euro 2024 is good as set – writes Telegraph Sport football reporter Mike McGrath – apart from one slot. Who will take the third midfielder slot alongsdie Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice>

McGrath sees it as a fight between Kalvin Phillips, who is expected to start tonight, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Write Mike’s full article here.

06:34 PM BST

Minute’s silence and extra police after Brussels attacks

There will however be a minute’s silence tonight, after Uefa told the FA – and all the other national governing bodies hosting Euro 2024 qualifiers tonight, to do so in memory of the two Swedish football fans who were killed by a terrorist before their match – which was abandoned at half-time – against Belgium in Brussels last night.

There will also be an increased police presence around Wembley tonight after last night’s attack in Belgium. Fans have been promised a “highly visible policing presence”, but were warned by Scotland Yard to “remain vigilant throughout”.

Read the full story here.

We have been working closely with partners inc @FA to ensure fans attending #WembleyStadium tonight can enjoy the match.



Please arrive in good time before the game and remain vigilant – flag anything of concern to police or stewards.



Read more 👇https://t.co/3VULVSz0Jk — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) October 17, 2023

06:25 PM BST

Arch villains

The FA were fiercely criticised for failing to light up the Wembley arch for last Friday’s friendly with Australia in memory of those who perished in the terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas. Here, Sam Wallace gives his take on the saga, saying English football will regret the big words it left unsaid…

SAM WALLACE: English football will regret the big words left unsaid on Israel attacks



✍️ @SamWallaceTel#TelegraphFootball — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) October 15, 2023

06:22 PM BST

Back to serious business

Following that wobble against Ukraine, England restored some chutzpah with a feisty win over Scotland in Glasgow and a more subdued 1-0 victory over Australia last Friday with a team made up largely of players hopeful of breaking into the first XI and an atmosphere somewhat overshadowed by the saga of whether the Wembley arch would be lit up in Israeli colours following the Hamas attacks. Tonight it’s back to serious competition and a first-choice starting line-up.

06:17 PM BST

England’s qualifying campaign so far

Gareth Southgate’s side are unbeaten, having won four of their five Group C matches so far and drawn the other. They started with a superb 2-1 win over Italy in Naples, with Declan Rice and Harry Kane on the scoresheet, and followed that with wins over Ukraine, Malta and North Macedonia that accrued an aggregate score of 13-0.

However, the wheels wobbled a bit last time out, in an uninspiring 1-1 draw with Ukraine. They’ll be looking to get back to winning ways by completing a memorable double over Italy tonight, but a draw will be enough to book their place at Euro 2024.

06:15 PM BST

Henderson in the firing line

It will be interesting to see the reaction Jordan Henderson gets at Wembley tonight (he is likely to start on the bench) after he was booed by fans during the friendly win over Australia there on Friday, prompting an exasperated response from Gareth Southgate. The player, who seems to have drawn this opprobrium for joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, seemed calm and stoical in response, promising to keep on keeping on.

06:08 PM BST

Club England

Those last comments from Southgate (three posts down) re Rashford and Phillips continuing to be picked for England despite their travails with their clubs (you could add Harry Maguire to this list) bring to mind the approach of Luis Enrique during his reign as Spain manager.

Enrique viewed the national side more like a club team and selected players based on their suitability to his system and their performances for Spain and in training with the national side. He did not select players based on their La Liga form.

Sounds like Southgate has a similar philosophy.

06:04 PM BST

Fancy a flutter?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

06:01 PM BST

The players have arrived...

05:56 PM BST

Phillips set to replace Henderson - but boo-boys have not won

Gareth Southgate believes he has become better at ignoring outside opinions over the course of his career and has once again warned England’s boo boys that he will not allow selection for the national team to become a popularity contest.

Just as he did ahead of last month’s game in Ukraine, Southgate has insisted that he will not let criticism stop him picking Jordan Henderson, who was booed by a section of England fans in last Friday night’s victory over Australia.

Southgate is expected to replace Henderson with Kalvin Phillips on tonight, but has stressed that his decision will be his own.

“I’ll always pick the players that I think are the best players to represent the team, that give us the best chance of winning, unless there’s something that I feel is not appropriate,” said the England manager.

“In this instance, people may disagree with Jordan’s stance or decision given the stance he’s taken in the past to support the LGBT community. But I don’t think that’s a reason to not select him. I don’t actually think that’s a reason to boo him.

“We’ll assess Jordan like every other player. But if I just select on a popularity contest, then our team would look very, very different.”

Hinting heavily on Monday that Phillips will start ahead of Henderson against Italy, Southgate explained why the midfielder’s lack of action at Manchester City has not cost him his England place.

“In my view, he’s still a very important player for us,” said Southgate. “He is a big player. He’s behind some world-class players at his club, so the challenge for him of getting in his team is completely different to players who have a lesser challenge at their clubs to get in.

“So those are the assessments you’ve always got to make. Is it a player who isn’t as good as Phillips but is playing regularly? Or is it a player like Kalvin, who is an outstanding player – and that’s why he’s playing at the club he’s at – but can’t get games because Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kovacic are some of the best midfield players in the world?”

Southgate was similarly supportive of Marcus Rashford, who is in line to start on the left despite scoring just once for Manchester United this season.

“Well, his form with us is excellent,” said Southgate. “His last game at Hampden [against Scotland] was top level. His running in behind, his link play, his defensive work for the team was excellent.

“He’s had a smile on his face all week with us. I can’t comment on his club. He’s obviously not getting the goals this year that he did last year. But with us, we’re really happy. He’s been really electric in training and we’re looking forward to seeing him play.”

Probable England team (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

05:53 PM BST

What England need to qualify

One point from tonight’s match with Italy will seal qualification for Gareth Southgate’s team with two matches to spare. This is because England would be guaranteed to finish with a 1W 1D record against both the Italians and Ukraine, who face each other in the final round of qualifiers, and only one of them would then be able to move above England.

In reality, with England’s final two qualifying matches being against Malta and North Macedonia, they would still expect to qualify even if they lost tonight. Ukraine will expect to collect three points against the Maltese part-timers tonight to set up a big final-round clash with Italy.

05:45 PM BST

Southgate: I learnt from Euro heartbreak against Italy

England manager Gareth Southgate has insisted that he learned lessons from his team’s European Championship final heartache two years ago and believes he is now better at the job than he has ever been.

England entertain Italy at Wembley on tonight, with the opportunity to secure qualification for next summer’s European Championship in Germany by avoiding defeat against the Italians, in a rerun of the 2021 final.

Southgate faced accusations that he froze during the final against Italy at Wembley and the 53-year-old is adamant that he would be better prepared if England could reach next summer’s final in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

“I hadn’t managed a European final before, so the next one I am in I will have another reference and you have more experience,” said Southgate. “It’s as simple as that.

“I’m sure every coach would be saying they are better than six months ago, they know more, are more experienced and have encountered more of the situations. So if you are not improving, then I would be questioning what you are doing really.

“Of course, every game you manage you are managing big matches all the time in one of the most high-profile jobs in football, so of course, you are improving every day if you are one of those that wants to improve and reflect on things.

“You can only gain experience by being in those moments. People have asked what I would do differently that night, but if I had done something differently I don’t know how that would have played out.

“You make decisions with the information you have at a given time and it is played out in front of everybody. Everybody can then in hindsight say what should have happened, but that tape is never played and nobody really knows the answer.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.