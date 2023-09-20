England vs Ireland, first ODI 2023 live: score and latest updates

Crawley is captaining England for the first time - GETTY IMAGES/Gareth Copley

'We want this group to become the main team'

For Crawley and the rest of today’s team, this series against Ireland could be the gateway to future opportunities.

“We’re trying to get this group to become the main team one day,” he said. “We’re looking at the future and trying to emulate those guys above by doing the same things, playing the same positive way and trying to copy them as much as possible. I’ve just got to concentrate on getting runs this week. If I don’t get any runs then that makes it hard to do that.

“Hopefully I just perform well this week and what comes from there comes from there.”

Crawley admitted to feeling “shocked” when head coach Matthew Mott invited him to be captain, a rapid promotion for someone who was angling for nothing more ambitious than a place on the teamsheet.

But it reflects a growing feeling that he is one of the players who will lead English cricket forward in the years to come. When Root resigned from Test duty last year there was a lack of viable alternatives in the next generation, with successor Ben Stokes not only the best choice but the only one.

Ollie Pope has since been installed as his vice-captain in the red-ball format and Crawley has now joined his old childhood rival on the fast-track. He still remembers captaining his school Tonbridge against Pope’s Cranleigh side.

“It was a good game but they beat us. Popey got 100, obviously,” he recalled.

“So I’ve captained growing up and I’ve captained a few times for Kent, but that’s the extent of my experience. The good thing Baz McCullum has done, and Stokesy, is they’ve encouraged everyone to speak up.

“You feel very comfortable speaking up in the dressing room. More people have come out of the woodwork and led from the front, there’s leaders everywhere you look and that’s a good sign.

“I remember Shane Warne saying you should always think like a captain when you’re playing, I’ve done that since I was a kid.”

11:28 AM BST

Root's bid to find form

Theoretically, today’s match is a warm-up for the ODI World Cup, which starts in a fortnight’s time in India. In reality, it’s anything but. Because Joe Root is the only member of England’s World Cup squad playing in these three matches against Ireland.

The ECB, not unreasonably, values resting =players more highly than flogging them through a three-match series in late September. The same is probably not true of the broadcasters, however.

England’s team is a weird hybrid of experience and potential, all operating under the leadership of Zak Crawley, who has barely any captaincy experience beyond his schoolboy days at Tonbridge.

Root specifically requested that he be included in the squad for today’s game (which is being played on his home ground). He knows he needs to find some form, having scored 39 runs in his four innings in the recent series against New Zealand.

“If anyone has forgotten how good he is, that’s their fault,” Crawley said. “He’s just using it to find some rhythm - he’s a big rhythm player.”

Root’s 162 caps aside, the remaining 12 players in today’s squad have just 38 one-day appearances between them at international level, with four uncapped newcomers and three more who have turned out just once.

Even Crawley has only played three ODIs, back in 2021 when he was brought into a team decimated by Covid. He says he is therefore happy to be going into today’s match with Root’s experienced shoulders to lean on.

“I love spending time with Rooty. To have him in the side as a batsman and former captain is going to be tremendously useful for me and the team,” he said.

“It’s great having him here. Especially so for me as captain, because I can lean on him for that kind of stuff. I played under him for a long time and stood next to him at slip when he was Test captain. It’s great to have him in the team and I will look to him. He’s a great cricket brain and experienced guy.

“No-one works harder than Joe, that’s why he’s the best. We all try to emulate him as much as we can. He’s a great person to learn from and a role model for us all. I hope he gets what he needs from it too.”