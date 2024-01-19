England vs India, Test series and tour: Full schedule and fixtures

Kohli is no longer India captain but will be a formidable obstacle in the middle order - AP/Themba Hadebe

England begin a busy year of Test cricket with a five-match series in India, as they aim to continue their ‘Bazball’ revolution in the subcontinent.

Since Brendon McCullum took over as coach of the Test team in 2022 England are yet to lose a Test series at home or away, winning four and drawing three. Their overall Test win-loss record is 14 victories and six defeats in the same period.

The last time England toured India, however, they were on the end of a 3-1 hiding. They won the first Test but then lost the next three heavily: by 317 runs, 10 wickets and an innings and 25 runs respectively. Indeed, since their famous 2-1 victory in 2012-13 England have won just one Test out of nine in India, losing seven and drawing the other one.

The tour comes after England’s white-ball side ended 2023 with a T20 and one-day international tour of the West Indies.

The hosts have now unveiled their squad for the first two Test matches, which can be read here.

What is the full fixture list and schedule?

All times UK

1st Test: January 25–29, Hyderabad (4am start)

2nd Test: February 2–6, Visakhapatnam (4am start)

3rd Test: February 15–19, Rajkot (4am start)

4th Test: February 23-27, Ranchi (4am start)

5th Test: March 7–11, Dharamsala (4am start)

What TV channel is India vs England on?

In the UK, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) will show the series after reaching an agreement just nine days before the first ball is bowled. Commentary will be taken from the world feed, which is likely to feature Kevin Pietersen and Eoin Morgan.

The live radio coverage will be on Talksport, not BBC Test Match Special. Although the BBC bid for the rights, they were beaten by the commercial broadcaster.

Who is in the England squad?

Bashir, 20, has been picked for England after just six first-class matches

England surprised supporters by announcing Shoaib Bashir, a 20-year-old Somerset off-spinner, as one of three debutants in their squad.

Bashir, who has played just six games of first-class cricket for Somerset, has been picked on potential, probably based on his high action and impressive performances on an England Lions training camp in the UAE.

In a 16-player touring party the other two men uncapped at Test level are Lancashire left-arm spinner Tom Hartley and Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson. Hartley and Atkinson have both played white-ball cricket for the national team.

Rehan Ahmed, the leg-spinner, is also in the team and there is a fourth spin option in Jack Leach, who is returning from a stress fracture in his back. Liam Dawson and Will Jacks, two other spinners with international experience, have been left out.

There are four seam-bowling options: James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Atkinson.

England’s 16-man squad for India

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Who is in the India squad?

India are the top-ranked side in Test cricket, after a 1-1 draw in the three-match series against South Africa. The hosts have now confirmed their 16-man squad for those first two Test matches:

India’s 16-man squad for first two Tests

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan.

What are the most recent Test results between the two teams?

India in England (2021)

August: Match drawn

August: India won by 151 runs

August: England won by an innings and 76 runs

September: India won by 157 runs

July 2022 (match delayed by Covid): England won by seven wickets

England in India (2021)

February: England won by 227 runs

February: India won by 317 runs

February: India won by 10 wicket

March: India won by an innings and 25 runs

England and India's last five Tests have all been held in England - AFP/Paul Ellis

What are the venues and stadiums for the Tests?

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium/Uppal Stadium

Location: Hyderabad

Established: 2003

Capacity: 55,000

The five-Test series kicks off in Hyderabad - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium

Location: Visakhapatnam

Established: 2003

Capacity: 40,000

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium/Khandheri Cricket Stadium

Location: Rajkot

Established: 2009

Capacity: 28,000

Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium

Location: Ranchi

Established: 2011

Capacity: 50,000

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

Location: Dharamsala

Established: 2003

Capacity: 23,000

The HPCA Stadium has hosted several World Cup games - AFP/Arun Sankar

