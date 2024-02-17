England vs India, Test series and tour: Next match, full schedule and fixtures

Joe Root's dismissal sparked England's collapse - AFP/Punit Paranjpe

England ceded control of the third Test after giving India a leg up in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin as Joe Root’s ugly dismissal sparked a batting collapse in Rajkot.

Ashwin’s overnight withdrawal from the Test because of a family emergency meant India could only replace their premier spinner with a substitute fielder, effectively leaving them with 10 players.

But their guests were in obliging mood as Root fell on his sword to his patented reverse ramp on the third morning, with England crumbling from a competitive 224 for two to 319 all out and a deficit of 126.

Root made partial amends in India’s second dig, dismissing first-innings centurion Rohit Sharma, but Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 104 before retiring hurt helped the hosts swell their advantage to an already ominous 322 by stumps on a pitch taking increasing amounts of turn.

Root was not alone in contributing to his own demise as Ben Duckett chased a long hop after a quite brilliant 153 off 151 balls, while Ben Stokes holed out for 41 on his 100th Test as England lost their last five wickets in 38 deliveries, but the Yorkshireman’s dismissal will linger longest in the memory.

The tourists’ profligacy drew parallels with how they fared in last year’s Lord’s Ashes Test, where England were 188 for one in reply to 416, with Australia minus spinner Nathan Lyon due to injury, before a succession of rash shots saw them skittled for 325. They lost that match by 43 runs.

What is the full fixture list and schedule?

All times UK

1st Test: January 25–29, Hyderabad – England won by 28 runs

2nd Test: February 2–6, Visakhapatnam – India won by 106 runs

3rd Test: February 15–19, Rajkot (4am start)

4th Test: February 23-27, Ranchi (4am start)

5th Test: March 7–11, Dharamsala (4am start)

What TV channel is India vs England on?

In the UK, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is showing the series after reaching an agreement just nine days before the first ball was bowled. The matches are also available to view on discovery+. Commentary is being taken from the world feed, which features Kevin Pietersen and Eoin Morgan.

Although there was no studio presence at all for the first Test, for rest of the series, TNT Sports flew Alastair Cook and Steven Finn to Sweden in order to get up early and provide an on-screen presence. The studio host is Kate Mason.

The live radio coverage is on Talksport 2, not BBC Test Match Special. Although the BBC bid for the rights, they were beaten by the commercial broadcaster. Talksport will broadcast the next leg of England’s tour of India primarily from London with a significantly reduced team on location in Rajkot and Ranchi.

Who is in the England squad?

England’s squad of 16 features a mix of youth and experience. Veterans like Joe Root and James Anderson are joined by rookie spinners in Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley, the latter of whom took nine wickets on debut in the opening game. Harry Brook was allowed to return to the UK before the first Test even started, for personal reasons. There is no suggestion he will join the tour at any stage and has been replaced in the squad by Dan Lawrence. England are having to make do without Jack Leach for the final three Tests with the spinner failing to recover from the knee injury he picked up fielding on the opening day of the series.

England’s 16-man squad for India

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook , Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach , Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Added: Dan Lawrence

Ben Stokes has cranked up his bowling practice - AFP/Punit Paranjpe

Who is in the India squad?

Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

What are the most recent Test results between the two teams?

India in England (2021)

August: Match drawn

August: India won by 151 runs

August: England won by an innings and 76 runs

September: India won by 157 runs

July 2022 (match delayed by Covid): England won by seven wickets

England in India (2021)

February: England won by 227 runs

February: India won by 317 runs

February: India won by 10 wicket

March: India won by an innings and 25 runs