England vs India, first Test day three: live score and latest updates from Trent Bridge

England vs India first Test day three live score and latest updates Trent Bridge - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

09:21 AM

Robinson primed to launch torpedoes at Australia

By Scyld Berry at Trent Bridge

Ollie Robinson might never be so good as Stuart Broad in his prime, on one of those inspired days when the spirit moved the Nottinghamshire man to kick up his heels. But Robinson in his second Test is a better bowler than Broad is now.

It was Robinson who pegged away through the second morning to keep England in the game. He bowled from a similar height as Broad, at a similar pace to Broad, and with a predatory hunger which James Anderson retains, and which Broad had too, but not so much any more.

With his rolling gait, Robinson resembles a man on an aircraft carrier in the Indian Ocean running after a plane to give the pilot a message before he takes off.

It was Robinson who struck, like a strike bowler should, just before the interval when the Test was draining away from unconfident England. When Robinson fired in the first bouncer of day two at Rohit Sharma, at exactly head height, India’s model of orthodoxy and economy of movement hooked to Sam Curran at long leg.

Had India gone to lunch at 100 without loss, it would have been the first century opening partnership in a Test in England by any touring team since 2016; and England, still smarting after making a total around 100 below par, would have been demoralised going into the afternoon – far from the surge which followed and which kept them in this opening Test.

Sam Curran takes a catch to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma off the bowling of Ollie Robinson - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The new stand at Trent Bridge, shaped like an elongated and opened spectacle case, should be named after Broad, for he is no mere student of fast bowling, he is the modern Regius professor of it, in addition to his 523 Test wickets; and no doubt he will contribute to the team’s cause of terminating India’s first innings. But brutal truth be told, he has been coasting since January and that wonderful Test he had in Sri Lanka when contributing to England’s victory in ferocious heat. This is his fifth Test since then, in which he has taken six wickets at 49 runs each; and, no longer a bowling all-rounder, he has scored 24 runs in his eight innings.

Story continues

Where did this England team go off the rails? They recorded six away Test wins in a row before slumping from mid-table into mediocrity. It was in the second Test in Chennai, when England had gone 1-0 up and reduced India to 86 for three.

England needed Broad, who had replaced Anderson, to chip in then as one of the few senior players – perhaps to bounce out Rohit as Robinson did here, before he had scored 161.

Broad bowled four overs in his opening spell in Chennai and said later that he felt short of rhythm, which was fair enough as he had not played for a month. But he did not seize the ball for a second spell before or straight after lunch.

On that day when England’s worm turned, Broad bowled 11 overs, and Olly Stone 15 overs with all the fire and brimstone he could muster.

As Jofra Archer is out injured for the rest of this year, Robinson surely has to be promoted to share the new ball with James Anderson at Lord’s next week and thereafter. He is always at the batsman, and not only verbally (we already knew he had plenty to say).

He makes batsmen play rather than hanging the ball out wide of offstump as his famous seniors have been known to do in the interests of economy, not least on the second morning here.

Robinson beats both edges; he is up for a duel, as men are more likely to be in their twenties than thirties. In the last Lions Test in Australia, Robinson and Craig Overton were England’s opening bowlers, backed by Brydon Carse, the Durham bowler blooded in England’s one-day international series against Pakistan. They did the job, winning the match for England by nine wickets. Robinson took the most wickets, seven for 147.

If England are going to win an Ashes Test this winter, or next, whenever that tour of Australia may be, Robinson will have to be involved again. Not least, England have been rather too quiet on the field in their past two series down under, when they have lost 9-0.

What is the message Robinson wants to deliver to the pilot? “All ready, skip, to fire torpedoes at Australia.”