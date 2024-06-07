England vs Iceland LIVE: Build-up and team news ahead of Three Lions’ final Euro 2024 warm-up match

England host Iceland at Wembley on Friday night in what is the final warm-up friendly before the squad sets off for the European Championships.

Gareth Southgate has finalised his 26-man squad ahead of Uefa’s formal deadline, and while the debate around inclusions and exclusions will rage on, those in the squad will be aiming to secure their place in the starting eleven with a good showing this evening.

Notable absences from the 26 include centre-back Harry Maguire and Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, with James Maddison, Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, Jarrad Branthwaite and James Trafford the others to miss out. These exclusions mean that there are a few places up for grabs in the starting side, with players such as Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marc Guehi all vying for a spot.

Expect Southgate to name a fairly strong starting eleven as he aims to see how a young, new-look squad has gelled before the Euro 2024 group stage opener against Serbia on 16 June. Follow all the build-up and team news below.

England vs Iceland LIVE

England face Iceland at Wembley in final warm-up match before Euro 2024 with kick-off at 7.45pm BST

Match comes a day after England’s final 26-man squad was announced

England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane and who has missed out?

The problem facing Jack Grealish as he reaches crossroads after England cull

17:40 , Chris Wilson

Gareth Southgate was discussing a ruthless decision to drop a player from a Manchester club ahead of Euro 2024. The rise of other left wingers counted against him. “I feel players in the same area of the pitch have had better seasons, it’s as simple as that,” he said. Two weeks ago, actually, in that it was his explanation for the omission of Marcus Rashford from his 33-man training squad.

It was true up to a point. Jack Grealish was in it and his season was scarcely any more of a triumph than Rashford’s, even if Manchester City were found 31 points above their neighbours in the table. The reprieve lasted a fortnight. When the final cut came, when 33 were reduced to 26, Grealish was culled.

Each may deem himself unlucky in one respect: when England were short of compelling alternatives at left-back, holding midfield and central defence, they were elbowed out when four in-form upstarts forced their way into the squad: Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen did not quite all come from nowhere but they amounted to a pincer movement, overwhelming the established order of Grealish and Rashford.

But the problem rests with Grealish the footballer. His three seasons at City have been littered with trophies. On a personal level, however, only one – 2022-23 – ranks as a triumph. This year, he only had two brief bursts of form, in December and early April. He finished the campaign as an unused substitute, Jeremy Doku’s dynamism was preferred as the substitute sent on to try and change the FA Cup final.

If it suited City in their treble-winning season that Guardiola had made the maverick Grealish an altogether duller footballer, now it may not benefit anyone.

The problem facing Jack Grealish as he reaches crossroads after England cull

Gareth Southgate promises ‘different’ England after ruthless Euro 2024 squad decisions

17:30 , Chris Wilson

Gareth Southgate has promised a “different” England, with “different strategies”, after picking one of the boldest and youngest squads in both Euro 2024 and the national team’s history. With 12 players picked for their first ever tournament, the manager took the ruthless decision to cut “devastated” Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish. Southgate admitted this was one of his most difficult tournament squads to pick, especially as it involved letting down so many stalwarts. Harry Maguirealso misses out due to a calf injury, which has only meant further inexperience in defensive positions.

“There’s some disappointment today but there’ll be a lot of excitement about players we’ve selected and to see some of the players who mean we’ve got a different look about us in terms of how we play, and I think people will be captivated by that,” Southgate said, “As I’ve said, I’m trying to conduct myself respectfully because of the players who have gone today. But equally I’m hugely excited about the squad we’ve picked.”

“I spoke to some of the boys last night and some today. As early as we were able to once we had made decisions. Once we had made clear decisions we tried to make those decisions as quickly as we could really.”

Southgate promises ‘different’ England after ruthless Euro 2024 squad decisions

England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane and who has missed out?

17:15 , Chris Wilson

So after that news, Gareth Southgate will submit the Engand squad for Euro 2024 on Friday night, before its official announcement on Saturday.

The manager has cut a raft of high-profile names, having already axed Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson and Ben Chilwell from his training squad.

Emerging talent such as Adam Wharton, his Crystal Palace teammate Eberechi Eze and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon are all set to make the final squad.

England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 St James’ Park on Monday, and will play Iceland at Wembley on Friday in their last warm-up before the tournament. The squad must be submitted to Uefa by midnight after the game, before the Football Association announces the 26 who made the cut for the European Championship in Germany the following day.

Southgate’s side are one of the favourites to lift the trophy on 14 July, given their recent record in major tournaments and the outstanding formof their attacking players this season including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

Below is a closer look at who is heading to the Euros, and who has missed out.

England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane and who has missed out?

Gareth Southgate explains reasons for Jack Grealish and James Maddison’s England squad omissions

17:00 , Chris Wilson

Addressing the squad announcement at a press conference, Southgate said the reason Grealish and Maddison had not been included was because other players had better seasons.

“All the players took the news really respectfully,” said Southgate, “Of course, all players will believe they should be in and that’s why they are top players.

“They have that self-belief and mindset, but the fact is we have some players who have been playing extremely well all season in the league.

“We just feel other players had stronger seasons, particularly in the last six months or so. Attacking areas, in particular, we’re blessed with a lot of options, all slightly different.

“Madders and Jack both give us something different as well. They’ve been tough calls, calls that we as a group have gone over and over and over. We back our decisions, but recognise we could have gone a different route.”

Southgate explains reasons for dropping Grealish and Maddison from England squad

Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and James Maddison cut from England Euro 2024 squad

16:45 , Chris Wilson

The big news from the last few days is that Jack Grealish and James Maddison have missed the cut for England’s Euro 2024 squad, with the long-serving Harry Maguire failing in his battle to be fit for Germany.

Gareth Southgate named an initial 33-man training squad that needed trimming to 26 players by 11pm on Friday, just over an hour after the final friendly against Iceland finishes.

But rather than wait until Uefa’s deadline, the England boss decided to announce the final cut on the eve of the Wembley send-off.

Grealish, Maguire and Maddison cut from final England Euro 2024 squad

Early team news

16:30 , Chris Wilson

Gareth Southgate is still shuffling his pack as players attempt to recover from injury with Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw out of action. Anthony Gordon may be risked as a second half substitute but only if he is in the manager’s plans to take to Euro 2024.

Bukayo Saka and John Stones are back after their precautionary rest periods and should play a part in the game while Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo and Kyle Walker are all available for selection. After winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has joined up with the squad but is likely to miss the match as Southgate will want him rested.

One interesting choice for the England boss is who will sub in at centre-back for Maguire. Marc Guehi is the obvious pick but Southgate may be tempted to offer Lewis Dunk or Ezri Konsa a pick ahead of the first game of the tournament.

Is England vs Iceland on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Euro 2024 warm-up tonight

16:15 , Chris Wilson

Tonight’s match takes place at Wembley, with kick off at 7.45pm BST. It will be broadcast on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Subscribers can also stream the game via Channel 4’s website and app free of charge, with a sign-up via email all that is needed.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Find out everything you need to know about the game below.

Is England vs Iceland on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch

England vs Iceland LIVE

16:02 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live text coverage of tonight’s match between England and Iceland.

This is the Three Lions’ final warm-up match before flying to Germany for Euro 2024, with Gareth Southgate’s squad boarding the plane on Monday ahead of spending a week to acclimatise to their base camp ahead of their first match of the tournament versus Serbia.

The England boss has already announced the squad that will take part in the competition with James Maddison is one of the bigger names to miss out. Jack Grealish’s omission meanwhile took most people by surprise while Harry Maguire hasn’t recovered from injury in time to feature.

The Three Lions took on Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier this week running out 3-0 winners at St. James’ Park with goals for Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane. An experimental line-up saw Alexander-Arnold start alongside Conor Gallagher in midfield but it is expected Southgate will go with a more traditional looking side against Iceland to get some playing time in for his first choice picks.