England vs France, Rugby World Cup 2019: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

George Ford and Guilhem Guirado

What is it?

England vs France, the final Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool C clash which will determine who finishes top.

When is it?

It is on Saturday October 12.

What time is kick-off?

A 9.15am BST start in Yokohama.

What TV channel is it on?

This one is on ITV. The broadcaster has exclusive rights to all Rugby World Cup 2019 matches. You can also follow this - and every England game - right here with Telegraph Sport.

What is the latest squad news?

England

England are awaiting the outcome of tests on Billy Vunipola's injured ankle as the number eight faces a race to be fit for their final Rugby World Cup Pool C clash against France on Saturday.

The 26-year-old started his 12th straight match, and seventh in two months, for England in Saturday's 39-10 victory over Argentina but left the field in pain at halftime after twisting his left ankle.

"We will have a clearer picture tomorrow. He's having a scan as a precaution," England scrum coach Neal Hatley told a news conference on Monday.

"He's walking around with a smile on his face -- but it's nearly lunchtime so he's happy."

Should Vunipola be unavailable, he could be replaced by Mark Wilson at number eight in Yokohama as Eddie Jones' side look to head into the quarter-finals with their 100% record intact.

France

Team news to follow.

What is the head to head record of both sides?

There have been 105 meetings between the two sides - England winning 58, France claiming 40 victories.

They have met in the Rugby World Cup five times - England winning three and France twice.

Their most recent meeting was in the 2019 Six Nations, where England were 44-8 winners.

What are they saying?

Jamie George

"Eddie made us aware of it when Billy came off at half-time. He said there will potentially be a little more responsibility for the other guys to step up and want the ball," George said.

"You work towards the ball all the time anyway. Whenever he sees me and Billy as an option, the scrum-half just passes it to Billy anyway which is probably fair enough!

"If he does or doesn't play then we're all aware that we need to get our hands on the ball and impose ourselves physically."

France coach Jacques Brunel

"What matters tonight is the qualification," he said.

"That was our first goal: it was not easy. There were stages to pass. We passed them: sometimes with difficulty - but we passed them.

"The first thing to secure, is the qualification, which fully satisfied us."

On the game he added: "They attacked the game well, had some good chances to score in the first half.

"We wanted to make a better copy. There is still work (to do)."

What are the betting odds?

England - 1/6

France - 5/1

Draw - 28/1

What is our prediction?

France have improved since suffering a thrashing at Twickenham in February but England should be good enough for a comfortable win even if they rest front-liners.

Prediction: England 32 France 20